Ellsworth, MDI cheer teams compete in Big East championships

BAR HARBOR — The Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island competition cheer teams finished second and sixth, respectively, at Saturday’s Big East championships at MDI High School.

Ellsworth, which hosted the event last year, finished second behind Hermon, and Old Town, Houlton, Presque Isle and MDI rounded out the top six. Presque Isle and MDI were tied on points, but Presque Isle won the tiebreaker for having what the judges deemed to be a more difficult routine.

The next competition for both teams will be the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Caribou.