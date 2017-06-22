Ellsworth High School to sponsor track, soccer, football camps

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth High School will sponsor track and field, soccer and football camps throughout July and August.

Track and field camps will be held via event over the course of July. Camps for high jump, long jump and triple jump will be held July 10-14, hurdles and sprints July 17-21 and throwing, vault, discus and javelin July 24-28.

All track and field camps are for students entering grades 5-12 and run from 4-7 p.m. on their respective dates. For more information, contact [email protected] There will be a $45 fee for all participants.

Bootin’ Eagle soccer camp will be held three separate weeks for different age groups. For older students, grades 7-12 will hold camp the week of July 24, and grades 4-6 will hold camp the week of July 31. K-3 camp is the week of Aug. 14. For more information, contact Brian Higgins via phone at 479-5116 or via email at [email protected]

Football camp will be held for students in grades 3-8 from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Aug. 9. Registration for the 2017 season will follow. For more information, contact Duane Crawford via email at [email protected]