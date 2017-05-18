Ellsworth High School gets $1,000 grand for new mascot costume

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth High School has been awarded a $1,000 grant to purchase a new “Eagle” mascot costume, Athletic Director Josh Frost announced Monday.

The School received the Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant from California Casualty, which awarded 79 public schools across the United States a total of $83,000 to help high school athletic departments deal with tight budget constraints this year. Ellsworth was the only school in Maine to receive the grant.

Frost applied for the grant on the school’s behalf in January. The new costume will replace the old one, which has been in use for the past 10 years.