Ellsworth cheer team takes 2nd at state championships

ELLSWORTH — The high school competition cheer season ended on a high note for Ellsworth, which took second place at the state championships Saturday in Augusta.

The second-place finish in Class B was Ellsworth’s second in a row. The Eagles’ team consisted of Belle Albert, Lindsay Bland, Anna Brown, Brooke Carver, Piper Hardison, Tanner Hardison, Madisyn Harmon, Amelia Hayden, Hailey McCabe, Kristen Omlor, Bailey Peterson, Olivia Robidoux, Danielle White, Emma Whitney and Emily Young.

Hermon, which finished as the runner-up last year after five first-place finishes between 2011 and 2015, reclaimed the title in Class B. In Class C, Sumner finished fourth, and Bucks-port took fifth. Lewiston and Central Aroostook won in Class A and Class D, respectively.