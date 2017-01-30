Ellsworth cheer team qualifies for state championships

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth competition cheer team advanced to the state championships in Augusta after finishing second at the Class B North championships in Bangor on Saturday.

Ellsworth finished behind only Hermon, which has won five of the past six state championships. Old Town, John Bapst, Presque Isle and Gardiner rounded out the rest of the state championship qualifiers. Joining them will be Medomak Valley, Wells, Leavitt, Freeport, Mountain Valley and Morse from Class B South. Mount Desert Island finished eighth.

In Class C North, Bucksport and Sumner also qualified for the state championships by finishing third and fifth, respectively. The state championships for all classes will be held Feb. 11 at the Augusta Civic Center. The Class B routines are scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. that day.