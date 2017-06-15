EHS summer camps set to begin Monday

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth High School is set to sponsor several summer camps beginning early next week, Athletic Director Josh Frost announced in a recent email.

Tennis camp will begin Monday, June 19. For more information, contact Brian Higgins via phone at 407-5116 or [email protected].

Girls’ soccer camp will be from June 20-23. Sessions will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 8-10 and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. for ages 11-14. For more information, contact Katye Lacasse (266-5434).

Basketball camps will begin June 26 for boys and girls entering K-4. Both events run through June 30. For more information, contact Peter Austin via phone at 460-7179 or via email at [email protected]. There will be a $50 fee for all participants.

Track and boys’ soccer camps are scheduled to begin in July, and football camp will begin the second week of August. More information on those camps will be announced at a later date.