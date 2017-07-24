EHS fall sports meeting scheduled for Aug. 8

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth High School will be holding an informational meeting regarding the upcoming fall sports season at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 in the school auditorium.

Athletes wishing to participate in football, soccer, cross-country, golf, volleyball or fall competition cheer must attend the meeting along with a parent or guardian. The meeting will cover the school and Maine Principals’ Association guidelines and procedures. Preseason schedules will also be handed out.

In order to participate in practices, incoming freshman and transfer students must be registered students at Ellsworth High School. Those students can meet with the school’s guidance department from 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 10 to complete their registration processes.

The aforementioned registrations will be done on an appointment basis. To set up an appointment, email Michelle Barnard at [email protected] or call extension 5504 at 667-4722 to set up a time.

The first day of fall practices is scheduled for Aug. 14, and teams are eligible to begin regular season play Sept. 1.