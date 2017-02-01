Dominant Dauk leads GSA girls past Bucksport

BLUE HILL — Morgan Dauk had the ball in her hands, but there wasn’t much time.

It was late in the first quarter of the George Stevens Academy girls’ basketball team’s game against visiting Bucksport, but the Eagles were starting to take control. With her team ahead 14-8, Dauk looked up at the rim and prepared to box out as a Bucksport player received a pass and got ready to shoot.

The shot grazed off the front of the rim, and Dauk got the rebound and took two dribbles toward midcourt. Right before she reached it, she dribbled again — this time behind her back. As she drove to the basket, she sidestepped a defender and sank a 3-point shot just before the buzzer sounded.

The gymnasium erupted in celebration, but Dauk and her GSA teammates went straight to their head coach. There were three quarters left to play, and the Eagles were deter,omed to ride that excitement and momentum as much as possible.

From the start of the second quarter, the Eagles did so — and they ran away with it.

Dauk’s 29 points and 16 rebounds propelled the GSA girls to a 69-27 win over the Golden Bucks on Friday. It was the team’s second-biggest margin of victory this season.

“We needed a win like this,” Dauk said. “Our entire team played well, and we showed we can bounce back from those two losses we’ve had.”

Both teams started the game off slowly, but GSA’s offense gave it a bit of breathing room as the first quarter progressed. Dauk’s 3-pointer at the end, though, was the start of something much better.

“That shot just got the whole team revved up,” GSA head coach Bill Case said. “I though we were much better on both ends of the floor after that.”

GSA outscored Bucksport (7-7) 20-4 in the second quarter to take a 37-12 lead into halftime. The team continued to dominate on both ends of the floor in the second half and extended its lead to 59-18 after three quarters.

The game was different from the previous encounter between GSA and Bucksport. When the two teams met in Bucksport back in December, it took four overtimes for the Eagles to prevail in a game Case said was one of the most remarkable he’s experienced in his coaching career.

“The last time we played them was wild, but we didn’t play as well defensively and had 23 turnovers,” Case said. “They press hard, and if you let your guard down, that defense of theirs can really wear you out and cause issues. I thought we responded better this time around.”

GSA also got a double-double from Mazie Smallidge, who finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Bree Coombs led the Golden Bucks with 15 points.

On Monday, GSA improved its record to 12-2 with a 56-51 road win over Narraguagus. It was a result that sent the Eagles to the top of the Class C standings and brought them closer to a top-four seed and automatic berth in the quarterfinals at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center.

As soon as the clock hit zero against Bucksport, beating Narraguagus was all Dauk could think about. In each of her three years in high school, GSA has made the playoffs but lost the play-in game to fall one win short of a trip to Bangor. A win against one of the top-ranked teams in the class would go a long way toward ending that hex.

“We’ve been so close to the Cross Center the past few years, and it’s been heartbreaking not to get there,” Dauk said. “None of us want to go through that again. We want to finish this thing.”

GSA was also scheduled to face Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday. Its next game will be on the road against Lee Academy (0-15) at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 3.

Bucksport faces Stearns (14-0) on the road today, Feb. 2, and at home tomorrow, Feb. 3. Both games will be at 5:30 p.m.