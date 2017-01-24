COMMENTARY: It’s a good time for basketball in Hancock County

They’re located at different places in six different Hancock County communities. Some are just off the highway. Others are right in the middle of town. In other cases, they’re off to the side in parts of town that aren’t quite as busy as others.

Wherever they are, high school gymnasiums safeguard the hopes and dreams of high school everywhere for three months every winter. In some cases, those hopes and dreams lead to a community rejoicing when its local basketball team lifts a Gold Ball in state-of-the-art arenas. In others, they don’t stray far from the local gym floor. Both cases provide us with stories to tell.

The 2016-17 season has carried many of those dreams to new heights. Although the area’s local basketball teams come in different shapes and sizes, there’s something to be said for each of them. Head down to your local high school at any point over the next few weeks, and you’re bound to see something you won’t forget.

Head down the road toward Blue Hill, and you’ll find a juggernaut. Between Taylor Schildroth’s dazzling athleticism, Max Mattson’s roaring dunks and Jarrod Chase’s 3-point shooting, the undefeated George Stevens Academy boys put on a show unlike any other. The team might not like to talk about it, but GSA is the heavy favorite to repeat as Class C champions in February.

That’s not all GSA has to offer, though. Led by senior Morgan Dauk, a 6-foot center who recently reached the 1,000-point mark, the girls’ team sits in second place in the Class C North standings. Stearns and Narraguagus will put GSA to the test, but the Eagles are positioned as well as anyone to be in the mix for a regional title.

Here in Ellsworth, the boys’ team is shooting the lights out. The team doesn’t have the record it did last year, but when Bryce Harmon and Zach Harris get on a roll from beyond the arc, it’s a treat to watch. The girls’ team struggled to start the season, but its rebound is a testament to what can happen with perseverance — the Eagles have won four of their past five games and currently occupy a playoff spot.

Across the Trenton Bridge is a Mount Desert Island team that has history in sight. The MDI boys haven’t won a state title in basketball since the school was consolidated in 1968, but that could very well change this season. The Trojans are 13-0, and if there were ever a year for the team to bring the Gold Ball to Bar Harbor, this could be it.

With Mac Shea, Riley Swanson, Gus Reeves, Russell Kropf, Graham Good, Drew Rich and more, the Trojans have a seemingly infinite array of weapons at their disposal. Their dominance has left many in Downeast Maine wondering could be if MDI and GSA were to somehow meet. That isn’t going to happen, though; the two are in different class sizes and, unfortunately, aren’t scheduled to play one another.

Bucksport’s girls’ team has made massive strides of its own. Two years removed from a 1-17 season, the Bucks are 7-6 and have won four of their past five. The team’s defense has caused massive problems for its Class C opponents during that stretch. The Bucksport boys aren’t as strong as last year, but Chase Carmichael, Jakob Donnell and Tanner Stegner are fun to watch.

At the far corners of the county, Deer Isle-Stonington and Sumner have also had moments. The Deer Isle-Stonington girls are 9-6 in Class D and are all but assured a spot in the playoffs. Sumner senior Issiac Christiansen has become one of the area’s most dominant forces around the rim and frequently scores 15 points or more.

Although it’s far from over, the 2016-17 season has seen teams and players from all over the county leave their mark. There might be joy along the way, but there might be heartbreak, too. Regardless, the high school students who are your sons, daughters, neighbors and friends are doing something that deserves your attention. It truly is a special time for basketball in Hancock County.