COMMENTARY: Class B wrestling championships an event to behold

Some events are worthy of stories. Others can be explained better through columns. Saturday’s Class B state wrestling championships in Bucksport proved to be deserving of both.

Wrestling tournaments are long. Even if you’re not a wrestler, you’re probably going to be tired at the end of the day. When a school is in charge of bringing together teams from nearly 30 cities and towns from all over the state, coordinating with businesses to feed and house 112 wrestlers and their families and making sure the gymnasium is in perfect order, a lot can go wrong.

In Bucksport, nothing seemed to. In every way, the Golden Bucks were terrific hosts to wrestlers, coaches, fans, referees, media members and everyone else who packed Ralph Jewett Gymnasium. From the moment the teams got off their respective buses until the award ceremony at the end, the event went off without a hitch. Bucksport head coach Dan Ormsby said the high school and the town wanted to prove they could host a big-time tournament, and they succeeded.

Also on display Saturday was remarkable understanding and sportsmanship from everyone involved. Questionable refereeing decisions happen all the time in sports, and this time was no different. On a day when referees officiated more than 150 matches, there were going to be some bad calls along the way. With so much at stake, athletes and coaches can get emotional over those decisions. After all, we’re all human.

Think about how hard refereeing is. Thousands of people are watching your decisions, and they always seem to point out the one instance in which you make a mistake instead of the hundreds of times you don’t. Sure, there were a few shouts of “Come on!” and “Bad call!” at times, but that was about it. Even when the outcome wasn’t what they hoped, athletes, coaches and fans couldn’t have displayed more class and respect.

The sport of wrestling is one that doesn’t receive the recognition it deserves. At its purest form, the sport draws you as close to the action as you can get. Shouts from the coaches and fans draw you to that action in ways you can’t truly understand unless you’re in attendance, and that was particularly true with state championships on the line in Bucksport.

A wrestling match isn’t over until it’s really over. That’s an overused cliché in every sport, but it couldn’t be truer than it is in this one. Even if a wrestler leads 10-0 in the final period, one momentary lapse can lead to him or her being pinned. With seasons hanging in the balance Saturday, that happened on multiple occasions.

It’s somewhat rare for a tournament to proceed with the efficiency it did at Bucksport High School. It’s even rarer to have the quality of competition and the sporting environment be as awe-inspiring as it was in that gymnasium. The 2016-17 wrestling season isn’t over yet — there’s still the All-State championships and New England regional championships to be held — but when it does, the countdown until next season won’t start soon enough.