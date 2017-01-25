Close races between Ellsworth, MDI swim teams

ELLSWORTH — Fans from all over Hancock County packed the swimming pool area at the Down East Family YMCA for a much-awaited meet between Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island, and they weren’t disappointed.

Both the girls’ and boys’ events had many close races throughout, and the result was a split; MDI won 90-74 on the girls’ side, and Ellsworth claimed a 105-65 victory on the boys’ side. The Ellsworth girls’ team’s loss was only its second so far this year.

MDI’s Lydia DaCorte led the MDI girls with two wins, the first of which came when she beat Ellsworth’s Ellie Clarke by 0.63 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. MDI posted another close win over Ellsworth when senior Ceileigh Weaver edged Leah Stevens by eight-tenths of a second in the 100-yard freestyle.

The boys’ 200-yard freestyle events were even closer. In the individual event, Ellsworth’s Sam Alvarado reached the wall just before MDI’s Liam Sullivan to win by 0.16 seconds, and Ellsworth won the team relay by 0.25 seconds. Below is a full list of competitive finishers in both the boys’ and girls’ events.

Girls’ 200-yard medley relay

Ellsworth A, 2 minutes, 6.61 seconds Mount Desert Island A, 2:10.67 MDI B, 2:10.82 Ellsworth B, 2:19.64

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle

Miriam Nelson, Ellsworth, 2:16.13 Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 2:23.42 Sammy Jacobs, MDI, 2:31.07 Taylor Richardson, Ellsworth, 2:40.42 Elise Craighead, MDI, 2:49.35

Girls’ 200-yard IM

Maddie Woodworth, MDI, 2:30.85 Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 2:36.94 Ruby Brown, MDI, 2:38.09 Bailey Cust, MDI, 2:49.96 Kiana Maddocks-Wilbur, Ellsworth, 2:56.65

Girls’ 50-yard freestyle

Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 26.15 Ellie Clarke, Ellsworth, 26.78 Arianna Peterson, Ellsworth, 28.66 Kristen Moseley, Ellsworth, 30.01 Cassia Barnes, MDI, 30.08 Katie-Rose Knoblock, MDI, 34.44

Girls’ 100-yard butterfly

Eliza Schleif, MDI, 1:11.12 Rachel Jacobs, MDI, 1:17.68

Girls’ 100-yard freestyle

Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 1:03.02 Leah Stevens, Ellsworth, 1:03.82 Mei Mei White, MDI, 1:05.42 Leah Stevens, Ellsworth, 1:06.06 Cassia Barnes, MDI, 1:07.12 Taylor Richardson, Ellsworth, 1:15.67

Girls’ 500-yard freestyle

Miriam Nelson, Ellsworth, 6:00.86 Ruby Brown, MDI, 6:09.69 Eliza Schleif, MDI, 6:18.05 Kristen Moseley, Ellsworth, 6:21.17 Bailey Cust, MDI, 6:33.83

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay

MDI A, 1:56.64 MDI B, 2:00.48 Ellsworth A, 2:00.50 Ellsworth B, 2:16.91

Girls’ 100-yard backstroke

Ellie Clarke, Ellsworth, 1:05.01 Maddie Woodworth, MDI, 1:07.28 Leah Stevens, Ellsworth, 1:14.80 Rachel Jacobs, MDI, 1:16.77 Anna Naggert, MDI, 1:17.35 Sydney Stevens, Ellsworth, 1:25.62

Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke

Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 1:13.15 Kiana Maddocks-Wilbur, Ellsworth, 1:26.83 Seneca Maddocks-Wilbur, Ellsworth, 1:27.88 Sammy Jacobs, MDI, 1:33.39 Yarrow Fabian, MDI, 2:00.87

Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay

Ellsworth A, 4:12.24 MDI A, 4:20.10 MDI B, 4:23.90 Ellsworth B, 5:17.64

Boys’ 200-yard medley relay

Ellsworth A, 1:44.82 MDI A, 1:46.00 MDI B, 2:00.37 Ellsworth B, 2:02.60

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle

Sam Alvarado, Ellsworth, 1:51.25 Liam Sullivan, MDI, 1:51.41 Camden Holmes, Ellsworth, 1:54.75 Amos Price, MDI, 1:58.40 Herbie Shaw, MDI, 2:13.79 Ben Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 2:27.38

Boys’ 200-yard IM

Richie Matthews, Ellsworth, 2:10.96 Sam Pelletier, Ellsworth, 2:13.49 Hayden Sattler, Ellsworth, 2:15.55 Liam Sullivan, MDI, 2:16.90 Luiz Estacio, MDI, 2:37.05 Timo Neuhoff, MDI, 3:20.61

Boys’ 50-yard freestyle

Austin Baron, Ellsworth, 23.66 Duncan Hetzer, MDI, 25.50 Carter Frank, Ellsworth, 25.54 Isaac Weaver, MDI, 25.68 Sam TeHennepe, MDI, 25.93 Jack Sandone, Ellsworth, 27.90

Boys’ 100-yard butterfly:

Richie Matthews, Ellsworth, 57.98 Amos Price, MDI, 1:00.89 Zeke Valleau, MDI, 1:02.06 Beckett Markosian, Ellsworth, 1:03.68 Lanvin Estacio, MDI, 1:13.22

Boys’ 100-yard freestyle

Camden Holmes, Ellsworth, 50.27 Jacob Mitchell, MDI, 53.54 Carter Frank, Ellsworth, 56.88 Duncan Hetzer, MDI, 57.36 Cole Stevenson, Ellsworth 1:12.65

Boys’ 500-yard freestyle

Sam Alvarado, Ellsworth, 5:04.43 Sam TeHennepe, MDI, 6:04.51 Brian Whalley, Ellsworth, 6:07.38 Herbie Shaw, MDI, 6:25.21 Ben Mazgaj, Ellsworth, 6:48.27 Lanvin Estacio, MDI, 7:00.36

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay

Ellsworth A, 1:38.00 MDI A, 1:38.25 Ellsworth B, 1:54.03 MDI B, 1:54.61

Boys’ 100-yard backstroke

Jacob Mitchell, MDI, 1:01.66 Beckett Markosian, Ellsworth, 1:04.44 Zeke Valleau, MDI, 1:07.11 Jack McKechnie, Ellsworth, 1:10.56 Hunter Clark, Ellsworth, 1:14.42

Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke

Hayden Sattler, Ellsworth, 1:04.85 Isaac Weaver, MDI, 1:06.88 Austin Baron, Ellsworth, 1:07.62 Sam Pelletier, Ellsworth, 1:08.11 Adam Bygdeson, MDI, 1:17.86 Luiz Estacio, MDI, 1:19.95

Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay