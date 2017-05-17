Central Maine Bassers put fishing skills on display at Branch Lake

ELLSWORTH — Before any of the other fishing boats on Branch Lake could pull up to the western shoreline on Saturday, Randy Burton and Jim Drinkwater were there shaking their heads.

It had been a long day on the water for the two fishermen, but they hadn’t had much luck. As the club’s other members were still out catching their limits out on the lake, the duo had called it a day after just one small bass between the two of them.

“Wait ‘till they see what we hauled in,” Drinkwater joked to his partner. “I don’t think anyone can beat it.”

With nine other teams present at the Central Maine Bassers’ third bass fishing contest of the year, Burton and Drinkwater were extremely unlikely to win with one small fish. Still, that wasn’t going to stop them from enjoying themselves in the process.

“We got a whopper!” Drinkwater said to some of the other anglers as the other boats started to file in. “I don’t think the scale can hold this thing.”

Burton and Drinkwater, of course, are fine anglers who take the craft seriously. Yet fishing is a fickle sport that can frustrate even the best of the best on a given day, and where one team of two can fail, others are sure to succeed. The dozens of impressive fish the Central Maine Bassers brought back are proof it does the latter far more often than not.

“We’re just a group of guys who love our fishing,” said Jim Lacadie, a club member who also served as its president prior to this year. “There’s nothing like the outdoors and being on the water when it’s beautiful out like this, and it’s even better when you can bring a bunch of nice fish back.”

The Central Maine Bassers are a Bangor-based club that holds around 10 contests every year at various locations in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo and Kennebec counties. Many club members are from the Bangor and Downeast areas of Maine, but others come from as far away as Greenville and Gray.

Members of the Central Maine Bassers compete in teams of two people per boat. A team can keep a limit of five fish but is penalized if any of the fish are dead at weigh-in time. The team whose fish combine for the largest total weight is declared the winner and receives a cash prize, as does the individual who catches the largest individual fish on the day.

The only bass that can be found on Branch Lake is the smallmouth bass, but largemouth bass are also popular throughout the other lakes on which the club fishes. The two are the most popular freshwater game fish in the United States, and although they don’t grow as large in Maine as they do in other parts of the country, they’re still plentiful throughout and the state.

“Ellsworth is a really nice place to catch bass because there are so many good bodies of water,” Lacadie said. “You can catch some really big fish over at Graham [Lake], and here at Branch is also a nice spot. I was a bit surprised when I found out this was our only contest at Branch this year, but you’ve got to protect the fisheries.”

Some of the club’s fishermen hook into other species on occasion — chain pickerel are numerous on Branch Lake — but bass are the only ones to be measured and kept. The species, sizes and number of dead fish are then reported to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

“Statistically, we lose very few fish,” Lacadie said. “I’d say it’s less than 1 percent [of the ones weighed and measured], and it’s even less than that when you consider the fish people catch and don’t bring back with them.”

All in all, the 10 teams brought back 40 fish that totaled 107 pounds, 15 ounces. The biggest catch of the day this time was a fish of 4 pounds, 15 ounces caught by Jason Paradis. Paradis and teammate Ryan Rivera also finished as the top overall team with a total of 19.99 pounds, less than one-fifth of an ounce short of the 20-pound mark.

Despite their victory, the two weren’t about to leave without the others making a joke or two at their expense.

“It figures you weren’t good enough to hit 20 [pounds],” one of the other fishermen sarcastically told Paradis. “Maybe you should’ve put some rocks on the scale.”

Paradis laughed back. Even those who have beaten the most experienced fishermen can’t escape the ribbing.

“You can be the best there is, but you’re still going to get that,” Lacadie said. “That’s part of what adds to the fun of it.”

Before long, the boats left and the shore cleared out. No day on the water lasts forever, but as long as Branch Lake is home to some of the finest game fish around, the Central Maine Bassers will never be too far away.