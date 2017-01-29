Bucksport wrestling wins home tourney; Ellsworth’s Wright, Cole reach 100 wins

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport took first place, and Ellsworth’s Josh Wright and Peyton Cole both won the 100th matches of their respective careers Saturday at Bucksport High School.

Bucksport’s 138 points were 26.5 more than No. 2 team, Dexter. The Golden Bucks got wins from Foster Ashmore at 120 pounds and David Gross at 285 pounds as well as runner-up finishes from Keigan Riccard, Brody Boynton and Samuel Rideout. Alex Burbank, Devin Darveau, Richard Perkins and P.C. Greer were were the other Bucksport wrestlers to place.

Wright got his 100th career win with a 16-0 technical fall against Lisbon’s Dan Bolton in the 145-pound semifinals, though he later had to default and settle for second place because of an ankle injury. Cole reached the milestone when he pinned Riccard to claim the 152-pound title. Trent Goodman and Logan Lord also recorded wins for the Eagles, who finished the day in fifth.

The next tournament for both teams will be the Penobscot Valley Conference championships at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Dover-Foxcroft.