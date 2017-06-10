Bucksport softball team heads to regional title game; EHS softball, baseball fall short

BUCKSPORT — Winning championships is a way of life for the Bucksport softball program, and with only two teams left in their way, the Golden Bucks are on the verge of adding another trophy to their storied history.

Bucksport reached the Class C North championship game with an 8-3 win against No. 6 Orono on Saturday. Sophomore Madysen Robichaud had a two-run home run for the second-seeded Golden Bucks, who will face top-seeded Mattanawcook Academy in a battle of two 18-0 teams at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Brewer.

Ellsworth’s softball team lost 8-4 against No. 4 Oceanside (16-2) to fall one game soft of the title game in Class B North. The Eagles rallied to cut the deficit to four after being down 7-0 early in the game, but it wasn’t enough. No. 8 Ellsworth finished the year 12-7 in Dottie Cameron’s first season as head coach.

In baseball, Ellsworth fell 2-0 on the road against top-seeded Old Town (15-3). The appearance in the regional finals was the first since 2009 for the No. 5 Eagles, who finished the season with a 13-6 record. Austin Baron finished the game with a single for Ellsworth.