Bucksport softball beats George Stevens Academy; Slayton pitches GSA baseball to 4-0 win

BLUE HILL — The Bucksport and George Stevens Academy softball and baseball teams split games on a rainy afternoon Wednesday.

Darian Jellison scored the first run of the game for Bucksport on a Madysen Robichaud RBI double in the first inning. Kate Saunders struck out all three Eagles she faced in the bottom of the inning to maintain her team’s 1-0 lead.

The Golden Bucks, though, were just getting started. In the top of the second, the team nearly batted around twice as it plated 12 runs. Saunders had two hits and four RBIs in the second inning alone, and Bucksport (6-0) put GSA (0-5) away early in a 14-0 win.

On the other field, Beckett Slayton had a dominant performance on the mound to lead the Eagles (5-0) to a 4-0 triumph over Bucksport (2-4) in baseball. Junior Marshal Lebel had three hits for GSA.

Bucksport is off until Monday, May 8. The Golden Bucks will travel to East Corinth that day to face Central at 4:30 p.m. GSA is home against Dexter at that same time today, May 5.