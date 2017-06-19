Bucksport graduate loses at MMA bout in Lewiston

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport High School graduate and professional mixed martial artist Ray Wood lost in his return to Maine at Saturday’s New England Fights 29 event in Lewiston.

Wood, a former three-sport athlete at Bucksport and a 2009 graduate of the school, fell to Brazil’s Alexandre Bezerra in the NEF 29 featherweight bout. He now has a 8-4 record in his MMA career, which dates back to 2011. The fight was Wood’s first since December.

NEF also announced Saturday that its next event, NEF 30, will be held at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center. The card has been scheduled for Aug. 5