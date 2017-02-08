Bucksport, Ellsworth compete at PVC wrestling championships

ELLSWORTH — The Bucksport and Ellsworth wrestling teams posted top-five finishes at the Penobscot Valley Conference championships Saturday in Dover-Foxcroft.

Bucksport finished second behind Foxcroft and got wins from Foster Ashmore at 120 pounds and David Gross at 285 pounds. Madysen Robichaud and Hunter Robichaud were the Golden Bucks’ two consolation winners.

An injury-riddled Ellsworth, which placed fifth, got wins from Logan Lord at 138 pounds, Peyton Cole at 152 pounds and Trent Goodman at 195 pounds. The PVC coaches named Goodman the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The next tournament for both teams will be the Northern Maine regional championships at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Caribou.