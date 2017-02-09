Anticipated weather delays cause basketball postponements

ELLSWORTH — Today’s snowstorm led has caused basketball teams throughout Maine to postpone their regular-season finales until tomorrow, Feb. 10. Below is a list of how schools in Hancock County were affected.

Ellsworth: The Ellsworth boys (8-9), which were scheduled to play Mount Desert Island (14-3) at 7 p.m. today, will instead face the Trojans at that time tomorrow. The Eagles will be without Trent Mahon (ankle) and could also be missing Bryce Harmon, who suffered an injury Tuesday against John Bapst.

Bucksport: The Bucksport boys (9-8) will play a road game against Dexter (12-5) tomorrow at 7 p.m. The school’s unified basketball game against Ellsworth has yet to be rescheduled.

Mount Desert Island: See above for the MDI boys. The MDI girls (11-7) completed their regular season with a 38-25 road victory against Ellsworth (9-9) last night.

George Stevens Academy: The GSA girls’ team (15-2) will face Penquis Valley (6-11) on the road at 5:30 p.m. That game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. today. The boys’ team (17-0) had its 7 p.m. Senior Night game against Narraguagus (6-11) pushed back 24 hours.

Sumner: Sumner’s boys’ team was scheduled to play Searsport (10-7) at 6:30 p.m. today. That game, which will be Senior Night for the Tigers (5-12), has been rescheduled for the same time tomorrow.

Deer Isle-Stonington: Both the DI-S boys (5-13) and the DI-S girls (11-7) completed their regular seasons last Thursday and were therefore unaffected. Next up for the Mariners will be the Class D North playoffs next week.