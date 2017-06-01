Wednesday, May 31, 2017 June 1, 2017 by Mike Mandell on Scores Baseball MDI 8, Ellsworth 1 Bucksport 9, Sumner 4 DI-S 16, Jonesport-Beals 2 Softball Ellsworth 8, MDI 3 Bucksport 17, Sumner 3 DI-S 16, Jonesport-Beals 5 Boys’ tennis playoffs, Class B North (4) Waterville 4, (5) MDI 1 Girls’ tennis playoffs, Class C North (5) GSA 5, (12) DI-S 0 MLB Red Sox 4, White Sox 1 Bio Latest Posts Mike Mandell Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American. He began working for the newspaper in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected] Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all) Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - June 1, 2017 COMMENTARY: What a season of high school sports it’s been - May 30, 2017 Three honored at HCPC meeting - May 30, 2017