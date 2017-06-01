Thursday - Jun 01, 2017

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

June 1, 2017 by on Scores

Baseball

  • MDI 8, Ellsworth 1
  • Bucksport 9, Sumner 4
  • DI-S 16, Jonesport-Beals 2

Softball

  • Ellsworth 8, MDI 3
  • Bucksport 17, Sumner 3
  • DI-S 16, Jonesport-Beals 5

Boys’ tennis playoffs, Class B North

  • (4) Waterville 4, (5) MDI 1

Girls’ tennis playoffs, Class C North

  • (5) GSA 5, (12) DI-S 0

MLB

  • Red Sox 4, White Sox 1
Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American. He began working for the newspaper in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected]
