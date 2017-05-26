Cavaliers bounce Celtics from playoffs

ELLSWORTH — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers brought the Boston Celtics’ 2016-17 season to an end with a 135-102 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday in Boston.

James had 35 points on 18 shots for the Cavaliers, who claimed a 4-1 series win and advanced to play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third year in a row. Avery Bradley had 23 points to lead the Celtics, who were without Isaiah Thomas after the All-Star point guard injured his hip in the team’s Game 2 loss.

Despite the defeat, the Celtics still had their winningest season since Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen led the team to a 56-26 in 2011. The team also has the first overall pick in next month’s NBA draft.