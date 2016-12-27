Real Estate Transfers

AURORA

Willaim G. Zissulis, Trustee of the William G. Zissulis Living Trust, Surry, to Crosspoint Church, Bangor, land with all improvements and buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Jane P. Adlemann, Bar Harbor, to Timothy J. Adlemann, Bar Harbor, land with all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

Alec M. Phippen, Bar Harbor, to Alec M. Phippen and Hannah Y. Phippen, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lori A. Barrett, Gold Canyon, Ariz., Richard N. Snodgrass, Daytona Beach, Fla., Amy A. Swenson, Port Orange, Fla., Paul L. Snodgrass, South Daytona, Fla., and Keri L Mesirow, Portland, Ore., their one fifth interest in common, to A. Barrett, Trustee of the Long Pond Camps Trust, land. Corrective Release Deed.

Lori A. Barrett, Trustee of the Long Pond Camps Trust, Gold Canyon, Ariz., to Adrian Scott, Victoria, Australia, land with any buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.

Dean H. Bryer and Elizabeth Bryer, Bar Harbor, and Jeremy D. Bryer, Bar Harbor, to Acadia Landscape + Design, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Brian D. Shaw, Bar Harbor, to W.S. Atlantic LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

George R. Lambert, III, attorney in fact for Claire Elaine Lambert, a/k/a Claire E. Lambert, Bar Harbor, to Michael Adelmann and Cheryl Novins, West Islip, N.Y., land with any and all buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

BLUE HILL

Duncan A. Sullivan, Lebanon, and Broughman Builders Inc., Ellsworth, to Theresa M. Cousings, Waltham, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard McKay, Trustee of The McKay Family Realty Trust, Penobscot, to Ralph E. Slaven Jr., and Kimberly T. Slaven, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Trustee Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Wayne E. Brenner and Elaine F. Brenner, Marathon, Fla., to Kristen E. Brenner, Marathon, Fla., and Sherry Lynn Wentzel, Mooresville, N.C., as tenants in common, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Elias Heyns and Robin McCarthy, Prospect, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas E. Pierce and Deborah M. Pierce, Cape Coral, Fla., to 7 Second St Bucksport, LLC, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Julia J. Edelblute, Bucksport, to Richard L. Petersen and Susan A. Petersen, Saco, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

David H. Clark, Essex, Mont., Personal Representative of the Estate of Clark B. Fitz-Gerald, to Samir Investments Holdings LLC, Hanover, N.H., land with buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

CRANBERRY ISLES

Michael Levesque, Southwest Harbor, to Marcia Beal, Southwest Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas N. Bowers, Greenwich, Conn., to John R. Robinson, Armonk, N.Y., land with improvements. Supplementary Release Deed.

John R. Robinson and Barbara G. Robinson, Armonk, N.Y., to Mark M. Christopher, Trustee of the Spurling Point Realty Trust, Boston, Mass., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor, to Michael A. Dorey and Kirsten A. Dorey, Hudson, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Release Deed.

EASTBROOK

Carol J. Jordan, Ellsworth, Personal Representative of the Estate of James R. Jordan, to Carol J. Jordan, Shawn D. Jordan and Michael Jordan, Trustees of the James R. Jordan Testamentary Trust, Ellsworth, a one-half undivided interest, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Carol J. Jordan, Ellsworth, and Carol J. Jordan, Shawn D. Jordan and Michael Jordan, Trustees of the James R. Jordan Testamentary Trust, Ellsworth, to Lynne Peterson, Jensen Beach, Fla., and Diana Quinn, Washington, D.C., as tenants in common, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lynne Peterson, Jensen Beach, Fla., and Diana Quinn, Washington, D.C., to Carol J. Jordan, Ellsworth, and Carol J. Jordan, Shawn D. Jordan and Michael Jordan, Trustees of the James R. Jordan Testamentary Trust, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Arthur R. Love and Debra L. Love, Loudon, Tenn., to Eero Hedefine and Margaret Q. Hedefine, Dedham, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Linnehan Acceptance, Ellsworth, to Steven E. Haskell, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to Frederick Prosperi, Little Egg Harbor, N.J., a timeshare estate, Unit 36, Building 3, Week 27, Acadia Village Resort. Quitclaim Deed.

Sheldon J. Dansiger, Jackson, N.J., to James P. Malmfeldt and Marcia B. Malmfeldt, Osprey, Fla., a timeshare estate, Unit 11, Building 1, Week 33, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Dale R. Covey and Terri D. Covey, Groveton, N.H., to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 55, Building 5, Week 07-E, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Richard Traub, Blue Hill, to James P. Malmfeldt and Marcia B. Malmfeldt, Osprey, Fla., a timeshare estate, Unit 23, Building 2, Week 34, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Quitclaim Deed.

The State of Maine, acting by and through it Governor, on recommendation of the Commissioner of the Department of Transportation, Augusta, to Herbert C. Haynes, Jr., Winn, land. Governor’s Deed.

Thomas L. Lamontanaro and Jean E. Lamontanaro, Ellsworth, to Megan R. Glass, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Brett W. Johnston, Ellsworth, to Jonathan Bates, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Troy A.H. Adams, Trenton, to Xinsheng, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Matthew T. Sargent and Patricia E. Sargent, Ellsworth, to Michele S. Manion, Mechanicsville, Va., land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Pauline M. Scott and Albert R. Scott, Ellsworth, to Belva Lorraine Scott, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

Karen J. Mulhern, Ellsworth, and Trusy J. Clarke, Hancock, to Tommy E. Jordan, Ellsworth, their one third interest, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Trudy B. Lounder and Gregory A. Lounder, Ellsworth, to Kathi J. Smith and Samuel Donald, Cranberry Isle, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Joshua J. Jordan and Stevi L. Jordan, Ellsworth, to Brandon Roger Croteau and Amy T. Tardiff, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Linnehan Acceptance, f/k/a Linnehan Acceptance, Ellsworth, to Kenneth L. Gray, Sr., Southwest Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GREAT POND

David E. Honey, Sr., Great Pond, to Jasmine A. Honey, Great Pond, land. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Jason D. Garrison and Heidi E. Garrison, Lamoine, to Deidra M. Damon, Bass Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

US Bank National Association, as Trustee in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association as Trustee for GSMPS Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-RP2, Frederick, Md., to Elan David Gabel Richards, Lamoine, land. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Christopher G. Grace, Great Barrington, Mass., to 203 Huntington LLC, Glyndon, Md., land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Judith A. Davis, Mount Desert, to Tracy L. Taylor and Anna Marie Taylor, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

William F. Vargas, Domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative of the Estate of Marilyn B. McNamara, Amherst, N.H., to William F. Vargas, Amherst, N.H., land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

ORLAND

Ronald R. Coy and Gayle M. Coy, Orland, to Joshua T. Golding and Adalene R. Golding, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Leah W. Clement, Orland, to Kelley J. Wescott and Ruth E. Crowley, Northport, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Richard D. Sprague and Valerie J. Sprague, Lamoine, to Dmitry Isakbayev and Oksana E. Isakbayev, Cumming, Ga., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

A.D. Oliver & Company, LLC, Blue Hill, to Brian K. Tripp and Jillian R. Tripp, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Sedgwick-Brooklin Historical Society, Sedgwick, to Sargent Byard Means and Stephanie Van Dorn, The Villages, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed.

SORRENTO

Robert Y. Wilpan and Janey L. Wilpan, Sorrento, to Robert Y. Wilpan and Janet L. Wilpan, Trustees of The Wilpan Revocable Trust, Sorrento, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alvin Howard Moss, Morgantown, W. Va., and Laurie Ruth Moss, Seattle, Wash., Trustees of the Alvin and Ruth Moss Living Trust, to Francis Ballard, Jr. and Lisa Fouss Ballard, Larchmont, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with all buildings and improvements. Trustees’ Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Stamos Metzidakis and Sara Metzidakis, New York, N.Y., to Arthur R. Bolduc II and Lynn M. Bolduc, Bangor, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 26, Week 5, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-EVEN).

Kenneth L. Gray, Southwest Harbor, to Acadia Ridge Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Shawna T. Middleton, Southwest Harbor, to Sean Michael Sullivan and Willo Mary Sullivan, Springfield, Vt., land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Willard M. Kelley Sr., Lorena A. Kelley, Cynthia M. Scally, f/k/a Cynthia Scally-Chapman, and Joseph L.P. Kelley, Co-Trustees of the Willard M. Kelley Trust, Ellsworth, to Colum P. O’Donnell., Marlborough, Mass., land with buildings and improvements. Trustees’ Deed.

Ellen A. Willinghan and Howard S. Willinghan, Winter Harbor, to William J. Damon and Amelia g. Damon, Stonington, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Robert D. Merriam and Barbara H. Merriam, Stockton Springs, to Aziza Anthonia Jawaher Donna Annette Daigle, Ellsworth, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

Jacqueline Gale Plourde, f/k/a Jacqueline G. Ulrich, Caldwell, Idaho, to Justin M. Vandongen, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Ken B. Gray Jr., and Boreen H. Gray, Haverford, Pa., to The Gray Maine Real Estate Trust, for the Benefit of Kimberly H. Gray and Meridith L. Gray, Haverford, Pa., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

U.S. Bank National Association, Ownesboro, Ky., to U.S. Bank National Association, Ownesboro, Ky., land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed (Corporate Grantor).

TOWNSHIP 28

John L. Sponaugle and Sheryl Sponaugle, Cameron, Okla., to Kim F. Hunter, East Orland, land. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

Dawna M. Spence, Seal Cove, to Benjamin M. Higgins and Lisa L. Higgins, Seal Cove, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Constance M. Bender and Edward S. Gallegos, Lamoine, to Point Investments, LLC, Sullivan, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Trenton, to Brain Albee, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Jamie N. Weiss, Albany, Calif., Personal Representative of the Estate of Ruth Miller, to Jamie N. Weiss, Albany, Calif., land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

WALTHAM

Bernard F. Jordan, to Robert F. Jordan, Augusta, and Amy R. Jordan, Juneau, Alaska, as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas E. Jordan Sr., Waltham, to Gary M. Jordan, Waltham, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Ruth Anne Bond and Maureen L. Mulligan, Bloomsburg, Pa., to Sheldon E. Young and Jaime D. Dalton, Richmond, Va., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

The Bluffs of Winter Harbor, LLC, Nashville, Tenn., to Wayne H. Groff and Krystal M. Groff, Trustees of the Wayne and Krystal Groff Living Trust, Gum Spring, Va., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.