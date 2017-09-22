Property Transfers Sept. 7 to Sept. 13

BAR HARBOR

Broughman Builders Inc., Ellsworth, to Pamela F. Campbell and Fred E. Campbell, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, land. Warranty Deed.

Mark H. Muller and Lynn A. Muller, Naples, Fla., to Piece of the Rock Builders, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joyce K. Schelling, Orland, to Roger A. Lown and Lauren L. Lown, Philadelphia, Pa., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Elizabeth M. Mead, a/k/a Elizabeth M. Cornelius, Bar Harbor, to James S. Mason and Marion G. Mason, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Eastern Watch, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Eastern Watch LLC, Camden, Del., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Elizabeth Cutler, Bar Harbor, to Elizabeth J. Cutler, Trustee of the Elizabeth J. Cutter 2012 Trust, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

William D. Vandegrift Jr. and Kathy Vandegrift, trustees of the Vandegrift Family Trust, Elk Grove, Calif., to Jason A. Tyler and Holly C. Tyler, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with structures and improvements. Trustees’ Deed.

Kathleen Forster Ffolliott, Pullman, Wash., to Edward A. Douglas and Margaret A. Douglas, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Kate W. Wootten, Blue Hill, to Kate W. Wootten and John Wootten, Blue Hill, all right, title, interest and claim to, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Mill Road LLC, a/k/a Mill Road, LLC, Blue Hill, to Point Pinellas Properties LLC, St. Petersburg, FL., land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Patricia Robertson, Penobscot, to Richard L. McKay, Penobscot, undivided one-half interest in, land. Release Deed.

Edward E. McKay, Albans, to Richard L. McKay, Penobscot, undivided one-half interest in, land. Release Deed.

Richard L. McKay, Penobscot, to Richard L. McKay and Judith McKay, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Joel D. Wardwell and Janice K. Wardwell, Bucksport, to Ann Marie Aprea and Jay H. Aycox, Anna, Texas, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Bryan D. Dionne and Jessica L. Ganong, Southport, to Erik M. Tourtillotte and Shellie A. Tourtillotte, Orrington, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Dead River Company, to Penobscot Bay Terminals, Inc., Bucksport, land with improvements and fixtures. Quitclaim Deed.

Linda Berry, f/k/a Linda M. Caprarotta, Fort Meyers, Fla. to Michael James Conklin and Catherine Clermont, Hancock, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Rebecca R., Savage, n/k/a Rebecca S. Conway, to Rebecca S. Conway and Raymond R. Conway Sr., Bucksport, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, land. Warranty Deed.

Marcia R. Smith, Bucksport, to Sean M. Coleman and Margaret M.B. Coleman, South Saint Paul, Minn., as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, land. Warranty Deed.

Lynn Baxter Jacques, Snellville, Ga., to Gail Baxter Creath, Holden, land. Quitclaim Deed.

John P. Hartwell and Catalina W. Hartwell, Kailua Kona, Hawaii, to Chausey L. Ashey, Brewer, land. Warranty Deed.

Caitlin A. Breidt, f/k/a Caitlin A. Kearnes and Joseph L. Kearnes, Bucksport, to Percy R. Monk Jr. and Marcia M. Monk, Mason Township, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, land. Warranty Deed.

Terry L. Gossell, f/k/a Terry Lebel, Bucksport, to Terry L. Gossell and Jeffery R. Gossell, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Nina R. Stewart, Castine, to Amy K. Stewart, Castine, land with improvements. Release Deed.

DEDHAM

U.S. Bank National Association, as successor trustee to Bank of America, N.A., as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank, N.A., as trustee for the Certificateholders of the MLMI Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-HE3, St. Paul, Minn., to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-HE3, St. Paul, Minn., successor, heirs and assigns forever, land with any buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

Maurice A. Deschesne of Mariaville to Oren J. Anderson and Anna J. Anderson, Dedham, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Bruce A. Wardwell, Dedham, to Alan E. Colman, Dedham, land. Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

Jennifer L. Morrow, Portland, to William T. Ternay III and Stacey L. Doll, Lexington, Mass., as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Halma Lane, LLC, Stonington, to Peter Eaton and Patricia Eaton, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard J. Roth and Mary Patricia Roth, Washington, D.C., to Richard John Roth and Mary Patricia Roth, trustees of The Richard John and Mary Patricia Roth Revocable Trust, Washington, D.C., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Lloyd Beal, as successor trustee to the Norma S. Beal Revocable Trust, Ellsworth, to Benjamin Beal and Jennifer Beal, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land, with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

The Warren E. Young Living Trust, Warren E. Young trustee and Priscilla D. Young, Bradley, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, as tenants, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 21, Building 02, Week 21. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to Logan R. Michaud and Jenny M Michaud, Trenton, as joint tenants, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 26, Building 2, Week 07-O.

David W. Mantz and Sandra B. Mantz, Watertown, Conn., to Judith A. Cole-Baillargeon and Amede A. Baillargeon, Nuttingham, N.H., as joint tenants, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 52, Building 5, Week 33-O.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owners’ Association, Ellsworth to Sherill A. Vanesse and David E. Paquette, Swansea, Mass., as joint tenants, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 31, Building 3, Week 34-Odd.

Joseph A. Jordan and Carrie A. Jordan, Old Town, to Ann Louise Jordan and Normand Audet, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jeffrey M.C. McIntire and Kristin R. McIntire, Dunedin, Fla., to Eli M. Simon, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Loren H. Clarke and Donna W. Clarke, Ellsworth, to Jeffery B. Clarke and Dennett D. Clarke, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Hope T. Noe, Concord, Mass., to Rebecca S. Noe Revocable Trust, Atlanta, Ga., timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Ellsworth, Unit 57, Building 5, Week 32-E. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Alison A. Burwell (McKenzie), Pittsfield, to Cecil Kershner III and Karey Kershner, Newport, as joint tenants, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Unit 43, Building 4, Week 10-E. Quitclaim Deed.

Kent D. DeMerchant and Lori L. DeMerchant, Caribou, to Janice L. Pinkham and Lisa M. Pinkham, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Unit 56, Building 5, Week 01-0. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Timothy Sprecker, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., to Elizabeth S. Dwyer and Thomas J. Dwyer, Manchester, as joint tenants, timeshare estate at Acadia Village Resort, Unit 56, Building 5, Week 27. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Anne C. Strock, personal representative of the Estate of Sylvia K. McEldowney, to Anne Strock, Petersburg, N.Y., Susan Nobel & Lee Brown, Trustees, Peter McEldowney Special Needs Trust, fifty percent interest, to Anne C. Strock, Petersburg, N.Y., a sixteen and sixty-seven hundredths percent interest, to Susan Noble, Mansfield, Ohio, sixteen and sixty-seven hundredths percent and to Erin McEldowney, Powell, Ohio, sixteen and sixty-six hundredths percent, as tenants in common, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution.

FRANKLIN

Royce M. Jordan II, Franklin and Rebecca H. Jordan, Phenix City, Ala., as joint tenants, to Royce M. Jordan II, Franklin, all right, title and interest of, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Betty S. Lewis, Hancock, and Richard P. Lewis, Hancock, as co-trustees of the Charles H. Lewis Family Trust, to Betty S. Lewis, Hancock, beneficiary entitles to distribution, land together with buildings. Trustees’ Deed.

Betty S. Lewis, Hancock, to Betty S. Lewis and Richard P. Lewis, as co-trustees of the Betty S. Lewis Trust, Hancock, all her right, title and interest in, land with improvements. Release Deed.

Van J. Papier, Allentown, N.J., Domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative of the Estate of Sara K. Papier, a/k/a Sara Paterson Papier, to James K. Paterson, Hancock, undivided one-third interest of the Estate of Sara K. Papier in and to land with buildings. Deed of Distribution (Testate).

George W. Moon and Doris E Moon, Hancock, to Delores M. Johnston and Peter A. Johnston, Hancock, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Acreage East, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Jared M. Picard, Winter Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Kenneth Ray Ward and Wendy M Preston Ward, Ellsworth, to Catherine R. Witmeyer, Veazie, land with any buildings or improvement. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Robert M. Widdows and Nancy E Meehan, Engelwood, Fla., to Robert M. Widdows, trustee of the Robert Michael Widdows Revocable Trust, all of our right, title and interest in, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Frederick, Md., to Robert W. Whitten, Exeter, R.I., land. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Richard Davis Irvin Jr. Ellsworth, to Nous Sommes Du Soleil, LLC, Mount Desert, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Joshua T. Abbott and Jenny R. Abbott, Orland, to Sandra L. Deans, Bucksport, and Dana F. Deans, Bucksport, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Gunner Siverly, Manchester, N.J., personal representative of the Estate of Diane Gray, a/k/a Diane D. Gray, to Gunner Siverly, a/k/a Gunner Rye Siverly, Manchester, N.H., land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Darlene L. Glass, Orland, to Darlene L. Glass and Barbara Glass, Orland, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Martha Doyon, Hampden, to J & M Realty, LLC, Hampden, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Harold N. Purdy and Ann T. Purdy, trustees of the Harold N. Purdy Living Trust, and Ann T. Purdy and Harold N. Purdy, trustees of the Ann T. Purdy Living Trust, to Kristina S. Ryberg, Bucksport, land with any buildings and improvements. Trustees’ Deed.

Timothy A. Roi and Hazel M. Roi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Anne M. West and Todd R. West, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Kathryn M. Gundersen and Steven J. Leon, Portland, Conn., to Kathryan M. Gundersen and Steven J. Leon, trustees, or their successors in trust, Steven J. Leon and Kathryn M. Gunderson Revocable Trust, Portland, Conn., land. Quitclaim Deed.

OTIS

James Vasco Burks, Littleton, David Eugene Burks, Ellsworth and Hubert J. Burks Jr., Ellsworth, to Carl L. Betterley and Nancy H. Betterley, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Robert W. Geiszler afnd Joan E. Geiszler, Ithaca, N.Y., to Clarence W. Vandyke and Carol Ann Vandyke, Millsboro, Del., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

Bruce F. Grindal, Sedgwick, Patrick L. Ryan, Brooksville and Kenneth J. Ryan, Fletchers Landing, to Penbay Boat Yard, LLC, Blue Hill, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Bernadette H. Greenwood, Bethlehem, Pa., and William M. Greenwood, Milford, Conn., to John C. Macone, Sedgwick, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Thomas C. Nelson and Kathryn K. Nelson, Washington, D.C., to Eric R. Erdtmann and Melissa A. Erdtmann, Roxbury, Conn., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Darlene Ella Lepoff, a/k/a Darlene Lepoff, North Monmouth, to Darlene Lepoff and Jonathan Lepoff, North Monmouth, land and buildings. Warranty Deed.

Elliott A. Shepard Jr., a/k/a Elliott Shepard Jr., Stonington, to Elliott A. Shepard Jr., a/k/a Elliott Shepard Jr. and Alice E. Shepard, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Steven W. Battis Jr., Sullivan, to Rebekah Dunbar, Sullivan, land with improvements. Release Deed.

MSL Associates, LLC, Saco, to David Levri and Raphaele Pelaez, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

SURRY

Sustainable Harvest International, Ellsworth, to Reginald Winslow Jr. and Darcel Winslow, Surry, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lois E. Davis, Huss, Mass., personal representative of the Estate of John P. Davis, to Lois E. Davis and Mark V. Dow, trustees of the John P. Davis Revocable Trust, land with improvements. Deed of Distribution.

SWAN’S ISLAND

William M. Houldin Jr. and Peter R. Houldin, as trustees of the Nancy B. Houldin Revocable Trust Agreement, Washington, Conn., to Gary W. Farley and Laurie K. Farley, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land. Trustees’ Deed.

TREMONT

Mary B. McColgan, Bokeelia, Fla., to Lano Balulescu and Carol D. Balulescu, as trustees of the 2016 Balulescu Family Trust, Acton, Mass., as joint tenants, land with any buildings for improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Linda M. Higgins, Bernard, to Ephron Catlin III and Claudine G. Catlin, Houston, Texas, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael John Ryan and Joy L. Ryan, Bass Harbor, to Brian F. McColgan and Mary B. McColgan, Bokeelia, Fla., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Marie S. Morriss, Suffolk, England, to Ellen G. Scull, Southwest Harbor, 25 percent undivided interest in and to, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Marie S. Morriss, Suffolk, England, to Ellen G. Scull, Southwest Harbor, 25 percent undivided interest in and to land. Warranty Deed.

Marie S. Morriss, Suffolk, England, to David Scull III, Cambridge, Mass., 25 percent undivided interest in and to , land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Marie S. Morriss, Suffolk, England, to David Scull III, Cambridge, Mass., 25 percent undivided interest in and to land. Warranty Deed.

Marie S. Morriss, Suffolk, England, to Jennifer C. MacKay, Seattle, Wash., 25 percent undivided interest in and to , land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Marie S. Morriss, Suffolk, England, to Jennifer C. MacKay, Seattle, Wash., 25 percent undivided interest in and to land. Warranty Deed.

Marie S. Morriss, Suffolk, England, to Grant S. Scull, Mercer Island, Wash., twenty-five percent undivided interest in and to , land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Marie S. Morriss, Suffolk, England, to Grant S. Scull, Mercer Island, Wash., 25 percent undivided interest in and to land. Warranty Deed.

David Scott Harding, Crofton, Md., to Nancy M. Manter, sole trustee, or her successors in trust, Nancy. M. Manter Living Trust, Brooklyn, N.Y., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Joyce Kelley, Trenton, to Camden M. Akins, Winslow, land. Warranty Deed.

Jeannine T. Sargent, by and through her Attorney in Fact, Paul R. Sargent, Ellsworth, to Mark H. Muller and Lynn A. Muller, Naples, Fla., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

William J. Tymoczko and Deborah A. Tymoczko, Bucksport, to Timothy R. Havens, Leadwood, Mo., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

C.P. a Florida Partnership, Coral Gables, Fla., to Steve Schuchman, Canaan, N.H., land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.