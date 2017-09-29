Property transfers Sept. 14 to Sept. 20

AURORA

Donald B. Whitman and Charlotte M. Whitman, trustees of the Donald B. Whitman and Charlotte M. Whitman Living Trust, Seaford, Va., to Ian Adam Gleason, Point Arena, Calif., land with all buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Jefferson C. Hanscom, Bar Harbor, to Hanscom & Hanscom LLC, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert A. Young and Maryanne Young, Mount Desert, to Maryanne Young, trustee of the Maryanne Young Living Trust, Mount Desert, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LH Investments, LLC, Loveland, Colo., to Kyle Richardson and Nicole Richardson, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jan E. Forte and Anna M. Tarquinio, Cambridge, Mass., to Elizabeth C. Sherblom and John C. Sherblom, Bangor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements.

BLUE HILL

Heidi M. Blanchard, North Bergen, N.J., to Monte Dean Mills and Deann Bartlett Mills, Philadelphia, Pa., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Machias Savings Bank, Machias, to Federal National Mortgage Association, Washington, D.C., any and all right, title and interest in, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Caroline A. Herrick, Blue Hill, to Donald C. Mallow and Barbara S. Mallow, Leonia, N.J., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Patricia Sly Chamberlain, Guilford, Conn., to Val Chamberlain and Patricia Sly Chamberlain, Guilford, Conn., as joint tenants, land with all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Stephen A. Norton, Bucksport, to John D. Hughes and Shellie L. Hughes, Hampden, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust C, Anaheim, CA., to Cheryl Beth Storms, Bucksport, land. Special Warranty Deed.

Timothy J. Begin, Brockton, Mass., to Timothy J. Begin and Carrie Ann Begin, Brockton, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Darrell W. Hurd, Bucksport, to Dawn M. Abbott and Darrell W. Hurd, Bucksport, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, land. Quitclaim Deed.

& L. McCallister Living Trust, David R. McCallister or Cynthia S. McCallister, as co-trustees, to Cynthia S. McCallister, West Palm Beach, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Roger Miller, Bucksport, to Kevin E. Wheaton, Milford, land. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Victoria Betts Blackwood, Castine, to Gabriel Joseph Stearns, Castine, land. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Eleanor Rosemary Ramsay, Moorestown, N.J., personal representative of the Estate of John Parker Ramsay, to Scott Parker Ramsay, Westborough, Mass., Nancy Ramsay, Rochester, N.Y., Kathleen E. Caudill, Nellysford, Va., and Christine L. Ramsay, Orland, as tenants in common, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

William Quinn, Bangor and Joseph G. Quinn, Bangor, co-trustees under Agreements of Trust, John T. Quinn Irrevocable Trust #3, and John T. Quinn Irrevocable Trust #4, to Charles H. Scribner, Dedham, Maureen Scribner-Read, Prairie Village, Kan., Cynthia Devine, Phoenix, Ariz., Joseph Scribner, Holden, Timothy Scribner, Enfield, Conn., and Sally A. Lorusso, Morris, N.J., as tenants in common, land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution. William Quinn, Bangor and Joseph G. Quinn, Bangor, co-trustees under Agreements of Trust, John T. Quinn Irrevocable Trust #3, and John T. Quinn Irrevocable Trust #4, to Charles H. Scribner, Dedham, Maureen Scribner-Read, Prairie Village, Kan., Cynthia Devine, Phoenix, Ariz., Joseph Scribner, Holden, Timothy Scribner, Enfield, Conn., and Sally A. Lorusso, Morris, N.J., as tenants in common, land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

DEER ISLE

Linda E. Sullivan, Stonington, to Frederick A. Goodman and Janet B. Goodman, Oakland, Calif., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

Charles Lounder III and Rachel Lounder , Litcfield, to Edward P. Bouchard and Carole J. Bouchard, Topsham, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Gladys P. Shumaker and Paul J. Shumaker, Orrington, to Paul J. Shumaker and Gladys P. Shumaker, trustees of the Paul J. Shumaker Revocable Trust, land and improvements. Corrective Deed.

Selene Finance LP, Houston, Texas, to Selene Finance LP, Houston, Texas, land with buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

Joseph M. Couto and M. Amelia Couto, Johston, R.I., to Brittany M. Kirby and Andrew T. Kirby, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Nancy Royall, Largo, Fla., to Nancy Royall, trustee of the Nancy E. Royall Revocable Living Trust, or her successors in trust, Largo, Fla., land with buildings. Release Deed.

Marie Kelly, f/k/a Marie Kelly-Harding, Miltown Malbay, Ireland, to Owen Harding and Erin Harding, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Noreen Folsom, Ellsworth, to Noreen Folsom and Nadine Folsom, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Nadine Folsom, Ellsworth, to Nadine Folsom and Noreen Folsom, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Sylvia M. Michaud, f/k/a Sylvia M. Macpherson, Largo, Fla., to Brian P. Colbeth and Marisa J. Colbeth, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Arthur D. Brickman Jr., Andover, Mass., to Donald Brickman trustee of Branchview Realty Trust, Ellsworth, land. Deed.

A. & L. McCallister Living Trust, David R. McCallister or Cynthia S. McCallister, as co-trustees. To Cynthia S. McCallister, West Palm Beach, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Linda Lupien, Marlborough, Mass., and William J. Chicoine, Marlborough, Mass., to David G. Schroeder and Kimberly L. Schroeder, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Ellen S. Kroot, Richmond, to Craig A. Kroot, Cumberland, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Bryan Lodge and Victoria Lodge, Ellsworth, to Marly Sachsman, Ellsworth and Shepard B. Erhart, Franklin, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Peter W. Just, Ellsworth, to Tony L. Leighton and Thersea J. Leighton, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Arthur L. Alley and Mary H. Alley, Lamoine, to Osprey Properties, LLC, Lamoine, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Susan Havel, f/k/a Susan H. Smith, Ellsworth, to Jeffrey M. Forthofer, Southwest Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Sheila Karlson, Franklin, to Eric Karlson, Alameda, Calif., and Alec Karlson, Jacksonville, Fla., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Dorothy R. Miller, Franklin, to Edward Miller Jr., Franklin, land. Release Deed.

Robert W. Fernald, Franklin, to Dean A. Young, Franklin, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Dean Young, Franklin, to Dawn Chase and Ivan Chase, Port Clyde, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael D. Fielding and Michelle R. Fielding, Winthrop, to Bryant V. Kennedy Jr. and Kathryn M. Kennedy, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

John R. O’Meara, Falmouth, to William F. O’Meara and Emmelyn M. O’Meara, Marblehead, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Hancock, to Russell Burnett, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Hancock, to Stephanie Carter, land. Municipal Quitclaim.

Kelly Gatcomb, Sullivan, to Clifford Murphy and Melissa Murphy, Franklin, as joint tenants, land and structures. Quitclaim Deed.

Erma Johnson, Ellsworth, to Clifford Murphy and Melissa Murphy, Franklin, as joint tenants, land and structures. Quitclaim Deed.

William Gatcomb, Otis, to Clifford Murphy and Melissa Murphy, Franklin, as joint tenants, land and structures. Quitclaim Deed.

Lyla Crawford, Lamoine, to Clifford Murphy and Melissa Murphy, Franklin, as joint tenants, land and structures. Quitclaim Deed.

Gail Hliva, Hancock, to Harry S. Jones III, Jennifer Jones and Emily Jones, trustees of the HSJ Real Estate Title Holding Trust, Ellsworth, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Timothy Ring, Steuben, to Edwin V. Dederer Jr. and Ann O. Dederer, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

J. Cater Randolph II, personal Representative of the Estate of Maura M. Benjamin, West Palm Beach, Fla., to J. Cater Randolph II, trustee of the Maura M. Benjamin GST Exempt Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert W. Mitchell and Alberta R. Mitchell, Marietta, Ga., to Elizabeth M. Belcher, Marietta, Ga., and Suzanne Ruth Catanzarite, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., as joint tenants, land with improvements or buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Martha Jordan, Machias, and Paul White, Sebago, co-personal representatives of the Estate of David C. Lambert, to Martha Jordan, Machias, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Sunghca Button, Swanville, to Matthew J. Hileman, Penobscot, land with improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Christine West, Orland, personal representative of the Estate of Ronald K. Bakeman, to Samuel O. West, Orland, land with improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Mollie Klee Heron, trustee of the Revocable Trust Agreement, to Mollie K. Heron, Falmouth, land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Trustee.

Mollie Klee Heron, trustee of the Revocable Trust Agreement, to Mollie K. Heron, Falmouth, land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Trustee.

Gloria M. Turner, East Orland, to Aaron Bennett Morrison, East Orland, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Martha J. Harris, Bangor, personal representative of the Estate of Yeow Cheong Tan, to Bryan Pike and Lori Pike, Brewer, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Mark T. Johnson and Marie D. Johnson, Otis, to Jeffrey P. Johnson, Carlisle, Mass., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alan A. Atherton and Amy E. Atherton, Ellsworth, to Randy Dunbar and Beth Dunbar, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

John St. Hilaire, Lewiston, to Joan Jurjevich and James Jurjevich, Spokane Valley, Wash., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Alona Marie Winter, Hancock, to James A. Flannery Jr., Penobscot, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Leslie D. Astbury, Hampden, to Randy L. Astbury, Blue Hill, one-half and undivided interest in and to land. Release Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sedgwick, to Shannon Kelly, Hancock County, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Trudi M. Brock, Sharon Vt., to Trudi Mertins Brock and Paul Lloyd Kristensen, trustees of the Trudi Brock Trust, Sharon, Vt., land with building and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Jodie L. Aragona, a/k/a Jodie L. Perry and Jodie Aragona Perry, Southwest Harbor, to Nicholas A. Hupp and Laura L. Hupp, Homer, Alaska, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Kim L. Forthofer, f/k/a Kim Lisa Kreiton and Jeffrey M. Forthofer, Southwest Harbor, to Kevin A. Peterson and Susan C. Peterson, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

STONINGTON

Victor A. Keilty, Lakeville, Conn., to Linda K. Rand, Apex, N.C., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Daphne E. Burke, Rockland, to Robert E. Elfstrom, Stonington, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Flipping Crazy, LLC, Sullivan, to Daniel C. Micalizzi, Sullivan, land and buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Martha J. Harris, Bangor, personal representative of the estate of Yeow Cheong Tan, to Todd Sacktor, Yonkers, N.Y., and Ned Sacktor, Baltimore, Md., land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

SURRY

E. Carolyn Zachary, Belfast, and Betty A. Stevenson, Wayne, to Robert H. Gross Jr. and Karen N. Gross, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Jane O. Cain, trustee of the Jane O. Cain Revocable Trust Agreement, Richmond, Va., to Etta Marilyn Sotirelis and Sam W. Sotirelis, Calais, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.

U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., to Jonathan Cole, East Orland, land. Special Warranty Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

David I. Richard and Susan K. Richard, Sanibel, Fla., to Kenneth Vennema and Alessandra P. Vennema, Sugar Land, Texas, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

TRENTON

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Christina M. Crist, land. Special Warranty Deed.

Leslie Hogben Hunacek, Ames, Iowa, and Virginia Lynn Hogben, Philadelphia, Pa., co-personal representatives of the Estate of Anne S. Hogben, to Leslie Hogben Hunacek, Ames, Iowa, and Virginia Lynn Hogben, Philadelphia, Pa., as tenants in common, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

VERONA ISLAND

Robert S. Leland and Laureen P. Leland, Ellsworth, to Emily O. Staples and Samuel S. Burr, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jamie N. Weiss, Albany, Calif., to Michael A. Bradstreet and Patricia A. Bradstreet, Venice, Fla., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Jeanne Hope Buckner, a/k/a Hope J. Buckner and Robert W. Buckner, Winter Harbor, to Hope J. Buckner and Robert W. Buckner, trustees of the Robert and Hope Buckner Revocable Trust, Winter Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.