Property transfers May 8 to May 12

BAR HARBOR

Lawrence S. Krason, Bar Harbor, to Brian Y. O’Connell, Bar Harbor, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kate D. Baxter, Inverness, Calif., to John Paris and Maria Paris, Winchester, Mass., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Douglas J. Heden and Becky N. Heden, to Patricia L. Samuel and Roger A. Samuel, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Diana H. Dowse, Bristol, to Scott V. Rootes-Hunter and Christina M. Rootes-Hunter, Holland, Mass., as joint tenants, land with structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Carol L. Calandro, Brooklin, and Susan A. Sullivan, New London, to Susan A. Sullivan, East Orland, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

John Atwood, Personal Representative of the Estate of Phyllis E. Alley, to Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, land with any buildings. Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure.

Frederick J. Dodd, Sherborn, Mass., and Kathleen Dodd, Clearwater Beach, Fla., to Kirk D. Matthieu and Cathy L. Matthieu, Orrington, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Deborah J. Cook, f/k/a Deborah J. Ferrell, Bucksport, to Donald G. Ferrell and Deborah J. Cook, Bucksport, land. Release Deed.

CASTINE

Dennis E. Norton, Rockland, to Personal Representative of The Estate of Paul Brouillard, to Sea Street Castine Property, LLC, Hanover, N.H., land with any buildings or structures. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

DEER ISLE

Suzette Grindle, Deer Isle, Personal Representative of the Estate of Donna Daye McDonald Billings, to Suzette Grindle, Deer Isle, and Sandra Shepard, Sunset, land with any buildings or improvements. Personal Representatives Deed of Distribution.

EASTBROOK

Allan G. Quintal and Rebecca T. Quintal, Portsmouth, R.I., to DLP, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Allan G. Quintal and Rebecca T. Quintal, Portsmouth, R.I., to Daniel H. DeWitt, Eastbrook, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Alan H. Dunham, Bangor, and Roanne Ellen Dunham, Ellsworth, Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of Harland L. Dunham, to April M. Jackson and Kalyn J. Marchese, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Deed of Sale by Co-Personal Representative.

Budag, LLC, Ellsworth, to Dagmar E. Lee, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Norma Lee Harris, Ellicott City, Md., to Jay R. Elhard, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert D. Cohen and Bonnie E. Cohen, Co-Trustee of The Cohen Revocable Trust, Steuben, to Paul Michael Cozart and Nicole Gabriel, Kodiak, Alaska, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Wells Fargo, NA, Frederick, Md., to Derek J. Pinkham and Megan M. Pinkham, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Patrick H. Shea, Detroit, Personal Representative of The Estate of Grace E. Shea, to Patrick H. Shea, Detroit, land with any improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

The Inhabitants of The Municipality of Ellsworth, to Shannon Richard, Corinna, a timeshare estate. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Merrimack, N.H., land. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Jenny Ruth Abbott and Joshua Timothy Abbott, Orland, to John E. Pouwels and Lynn A. Pouwels, Franklin, land. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Louis R. Forsell and Susan Smoktunowicz, Trustees, to Louis R. Forsell, Cheshire, Conn., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Louis R. Forsell, Cheshire, Conn., to Raymond D. Forsell and Suzanne Forsell, South Burlington, Vt., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Daniel G. Merchant, Windham, for Richard R. Merchant Sr., protected person, to Catherine M. Merchant, land with any buildings. Deed of Authorized Representative.

MARIAVILLE

Jeffrey S. Kahl, Waterville, to Margaret Coffin Brown, Trustee of the Huckleberry Rocks Realty Trust, Lincoln, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Jackson Gillman, Onset, Mass., to Jackson E. Gillman, Trustee of The Jackson E. Gillman Trust-2017, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

OTIS

Randolph B. Sawyer, Portland, to Jessica M. Thei, Glenville, Ill., and Nichole R. Sawyer, Augusta, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Michael McMillen, Harborside, to David C. Page, Harborside, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Teresa Higgins, Stockton Springs, Dennis I. Farnham Jr., and Debbie Brown, Prospect, to Linda Gray, Penobscot, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Nicholas J. Henry, Penobscot, to John P. Brigante, Woodbine, Md., land. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Margaret S. Garfield, f/k/a Margaret S. Overton, Sedgwick, to Gary Newbegin and Dianne E. Newbegin, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land. Release Deed.

Jean H. Emery, Gaithersburg, Md., Trustee of the Kenneth G. Emery By-Pass Trust, under the Kenneth G. Emery Trust, to Jean H. Emery, Trustee of the First Amended and Restated Revocable Trust of Jean H. Emery, Gaithersburg, Md., land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Kelly D. Miller, Daniel Island, S.C., to Michael A. Miller, Southwest Harbor, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Laurel H. Towers, Successor Trustee of the Frederic C. Towers Revocable Trust, Naples, Fla., to Laurel H. Towers, Trustee of the Laurel H. Towers Marital Trust, land with any buildings. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Daniel J. Kaplan, Trustee of the Daniel J. Kaplan Trust, Charleston, to Kennedy Family LLC, London, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

SULLIVAN

Dennis L. Coleman and Julie Coleman, Bangor, to Glenn D. Texter, Columbia Falls, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Gerald R. Gordon, to Kenrick M. Gordon, Trustee of the Gerald R. Gordon Irrevocable Trust, land. Deed.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-3, Salt Lake City, Utah, to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-3, Salt Lake City, Utah, land with any buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

SURRY

People’s United Bank, Portland, to Jan M. Kimball, Orrington, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Beverly J. Long, Surry, to Cote Properties, LLC, Surry, land. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

Russell V. Bradford, Bass Harbor, to Exchange Authority, LLC, Trustee of the Stewart 17872 Parking Trust, Leominster, Mass., land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Carter P. Agar, San Francisco, Calif., to Virginia P. Agar, West Tremont, land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

TRENTON

MJR Investments Inc., Bass Harbor, to Coastal Builders & Sons, Inc., Trenton, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Olson Bierman Properties, Inc., to Timberway Properties, LLC, Holden, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.