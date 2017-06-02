Property transfers May 22 to May 24

BAR HARBOR

Robert Phelps and Cheryl Phelps, Draper, Utah, to Abraham F. Philbook, Islesford, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Bar Harbor Realty, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Front Porch Dreams, LLC, Dallas, Texas, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Andrea G. Lepcio, Bar Harbor, to Andrea G. Lepcio, Bar Harbor and France Hilbert, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Wensleydale Properties LLC, Bar Harbor, to Eventide Living, LLC, Princeton, N.J., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Megan Hopkins, Bar Harbor, and John Thomas Fottrell, Richmond, Va., to Jeremy D. Dougherty, Phoenix, Ariz., as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lindsey H. Doyle and Francis J. Doyle, Ontario, Canada, to Kebo Properties LLC, Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, a condominium, Unit 1, Cleftstone. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Timothy Bishop, Bucksport, to Darci Williams, Blue Hill, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Parker Point Properties, LLC, Essex, Mass., to Robert N. Webner and Katharine K. Webner, Columbus, Ohio, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Roger A. Marks and Mary K. Marks, Blue Hill, to Lori Alison Murphy and Patrick Alan Murphy, Hampden, land. Quitclaim Deed.

George Clough Bullard Jr., Issaquah, Wash., to George C. Bullard Jr., and Anna Bullard, Co-Trustees of The George and Anna Bullard Revocable Trust, Issaquah, Wash., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

7-Forty Holdings, LLC, Cranston, R.I., to Edison Mobile Home Park, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

John W. Beatty and Christina L. Beatty, Cincinnati, Ohio, to William J. Siehl and Kelli A Siehl, West Chester, Pa., as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Corrective Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

Thomas V. Hodges and Elizabeth W. Hodges, Bryn Mawr, Pa., to Thomas V. Hodges and Elizabeth W. Hodges, Bryn Mawr, Pa., as Trustees of The Thomas V. Hodges and Elizabeth W. Hodges Revocable Trust, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Nelson H. Monteith, Deer Isle, to Nelson H. Monteith, Deer Isle, and Robert A. Poitras, Beverly, Mass., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Rebecca Tremain Smith, Philadelphia, Pa., Personal Representative of The Estate of Susan Whiteford Smith, to Elizabeth Whiteford Whitehead, Playa Vista, Calif., Rebecca Tremain Smith, Philadelphia, Pa., and George Van Siclen Smith II, Baltimore, Md., as tenants in common, a one third interest, land. Personal Representatives Deed of Distribution.

Elizabeth Whiteford Whitehead, Playa Vista, Calif., to Rebecca Tremain Smith, Philadelphia, Pa., and George Van Siclen Smith II, Blatimore, Md., as tenants in common, an undivided one-third interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Cathy H. Gibbs, Ellsworth, Personal Representative of The Estate of Jeptha Milton Gibbs V, to Cathy H. Gibbs, Ellsworth, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Derek Corson, Ellsworth, to Coastline Homes Land, Hancock, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Andrew J. Neumeier and Joan Neumeier, West Long Branch, N.J., to Adam Meisler and Angeal Meisler, Hampden, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Franklin Acres, LLC, West Long Branch, N.J., to Adam Meisler and Angeal Meisler, Hampden, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Herbert Huckins Jr., Steuben, to Weaver Enterprises, LLC, Gouldsboro, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Gregory A. Mannisto, Bucksport, to Erica L. Mason, Lamoine, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Brenda H. Ziglar, Phoenixville, Pa., to Andrew W. Danyluk and Andrea Danyluk, Williamstown, Mass., land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Monica R. Ziglar, Domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative of The Estate of William Larry Ziglar, a/k/a William L. Ziglar, Phoenixville, Pa., to Andrew W. Danyluk and Andrea Danyluk, Williamstown, Mass., as joint tenants, an undivided one-half interest, land with any buildings or improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

ORLAND

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Dana A. Doane and Carrie L. Doane, Orland, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Special Warranty Deed.

Dennis L. Harriman, Homosassa, Fla., to Heather H. Grindle, f/k/a Heather H. Harriman, Orland, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

Cathy R. Daley and R. Michael Daley, Tarpon Springs, Fla., to R. Michael Daley and Cathy R. Daley, Trustees of the R. Michael Daley and Cathy R. Daley Revocable Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

OTIS

Heather Collinsworth, Charlotte, N.C., to Keith G. Robbins and Nancy W. Robbins, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Heavenfield Farm, LLC, Blue Hill, to Kristen Day and John M. Czuj, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Everett A. Fogg and Mary B. Fogg, Trustees of the Everett A. Fogg and Mary B. Fogg Revocable Trust, Seattle Beach, Fla., to Vincent Esposito and Leslie Esposito, Surry, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

TREMONT

Virginia P. Agar, Bernard, to Raymond Macari Jr. and Carol Grant, Suffield, Conn., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Brenda D. Thibodeau, Fryeburg, to Donald H. Hensler, Winter Harbor, a condominium, Unit A-6, Misty Harbor. Warranty Deed.