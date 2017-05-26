Property transfers May 15-19

AMHERST

A.R. Mace Inc., Aurora, to Paul Ganem, Mariaville, land. Warranty Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Neil E. Callahan and Sonja H. Callahan, Bar Harbor, to Rouhana and Karki, LLC, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Blueberry Partners, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Frost Farms, LLC, Bar Harbor, land. Warranty Deed.

Keith A. Jones and Renata Jones, Palm Beach, Fla., to Keith A. Jones, Trustee of The Keith A. Jones Trust, Palm Beach, Fla., land with any improvements. Short Form Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Paul L. Devore, Bar Harbor, to Jingferg Zhong, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Patricia Casey Shepherd, Gloucester, Mass., to Fabiola Serena Cecilia Zambon, Trustee of the Fabiola Serena Cecilia Zambon Revocable Trust, a 40 percent interest, and to Rocco de Ry, Trustee of the Rocco de Ry Revocable Living Trust, a 60 percent interest, as tenants in common, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Marsh M. Rowell, St. Augustine, Fla., to Augusta W. French, Cumberland, Marsh M. Rowell III, Scarborough, and Hellen T. Fitzpatrick, Cumberland, in equal shares and as tenants in common, land. Deed.

Jeffery C. Becton, Deer Isle, to Danforth House, LLC, Deer Isle, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Theodore Keller Wiggin, Richmond, Va., to Alexander K. Wiggin, Darien, Conn., and Pamela W. Barry, Pacific Palisades, Calif., as tenants in common, land with any and all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

Sara J. Channell, Sedgwick, to Timothy W. Bryant, Blue Hill, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alexander K. Wiggin, Darien, Conn., and Pamela W. Barry, Pacific Palisades, Calif., to Reginald F. Thors and Elizabeth Cluett Thors, Brooklin, Mass., an undivided one-half interest, and to Theodore K. Wiggin, Richmond, Va., an undivided one-half interest, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

William B. Stanton and Amanda C. Stanton, Pennington, N.J., to George H. Harrop and Lori P. Harrop, Washington, D.C., as tenants in common, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Robin L. Howard, Bangor, Personal Representative of the Estate of Joan V. Hasey, to State of Maine, Department of Administrative and Financial Service, Bureau of General Services, Augusta, land with any buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

The Inhabitants of the Town of Bucksport, to Robert Tocci Sr., Glenburn, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Bucksport, to David R. Carusoe, Bucksport, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Maureen F. Hayden, Bucksport, to Maureen F. Hayden and Keith Reed Hayden II, Surry, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Riward Inc., administratively dissolved, c/o Kristen Tatangelo, Personal Representative of The Estate of Ward Grant, to Bookstacks Inc., Bucksport, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

James C. Hustus and Vinni R. Hustus, Bucksport, to Jason Grindle and Michelle Grindle, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Daniel A. Kelley and Valerie F. Kelley, Corinth, to Haley K. Wetherbee and Hue O. Wetherbee Jr., Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

R. Garry Viel and Catherine M. Viel, Bucksport, to Juan A. Cardenas Godina and Brandie M. Cardenas Godins, Littleton, Colo., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Brian L. Huggins, Bucksport, to John M. Shandorf, Trustees of The Shandorf Living Trust, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Joseph J. Slocum, Castine, to Joseph J. Slocum, Castine, Emily C. Slocum, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Benjamin J. Slocum, Worcester, Mass., land with any improvements. Gift Release Deed.

Penelope T. Tonry, St. Paul, Minn., to Penelope T. Tonry, Trustee of the Penelope Tyson Tonry Trust, St. Paul, Minn., land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Lesley G. Schumann, Woodstock, Conn., Robert Charles Schuman, Orange, Conn., and Kristen Anne Wedegis, Woodstock, Conn., to Carl Nyberg and Diane Nyberg, The Woodlands, Texas, as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Charles M. Storey and Marie-Armide E. Storey, Essex, Mass., Trustees of The Charles M. Storey Living Trust, to Rodman Ward III, and Gina F. Ward, Wilmington, Del., land with any buildings or improvements. Trustees’ Deed.

DEDHAM

Deborah May Atwood, Prospect, to Kam Atwood, Glenburn, a one-third interest, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Marlene Bowden Whitcomb, Prospect, to Kam Atwood, Glenburn, a one-third interest, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Mark Cobb, Dedham, to George J. Venturelli and Jane M. Venturelli, Brewer, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Reese Co., Carmel, to Katherine Russell, Holden, land. Warranty Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Dedham, to Lindsay Bradford, Holden, land with buildings. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Dedham, to Daniel S. Klair and Carrie D. Klair, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Elliot A. Shepard Jr., a/k/a Elliot Shepard Jr., to Lorna Dorgan, Ellsworth, and Sherry Gross, f/k/a Sherry Shepard, Stonington, an undivided one-third interest, land with any building or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas E. Leigh, Little Deer Isle, to Thomas E. Leigh and Sarah Kip Miller, Little Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Tinker Hill Condominiums, LLC, to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor, Unit 7B of Tinker Hill, a condominium. Confirmatory Deed.

Tinker Hill Condominiums, LLC, to Walter J. Greenier II, Unit 7A of Tinker Hill, a condominium. Confirmatory Deed.

William S. Chadeayne, Ellsworth, to Michael Lindsay and Angela Lindsay, Hong Kong, land. Warranty Deed.

Jane S. Farley, Ellsworth, to Roslyn Reid and Paul Reid, Trenton, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Nancy Platek Whitman, Wallingford, Conn., to Dana T. Whitman III and Nancy Platek Whitman, Wallingford, Conn., as joint tenants, an undivided two-thirds interest, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Wayne J. Milliken, Ellsworth, to Matthew Milliken and Mariah Ryan, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Stephanie P. Dow, Trenton, to James B. Fletcher and Faith A. Fletcher, New Vineyard, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sylvia L. Graham, Ellsworth, to Janet Lee Bakeman, f/k/a Janet Lee Pereira, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

Michael A. Dewitt and Lisa E. Dewitt, Ellsworth, to Lauri Braley-Kandutsch, Franklin, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Margaret E. Conley, Seattle, Wash., Personal Representative of the Estate of George H. Conley, to Brendan M. Tenney, Ellsworth, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Zit Home Investment Solutions Inc., Surrey, B.C. Canada, to Zit Home Investment Solutions Inc., Surrey, B.C. Canada, land. Foreclosure Deed.

Alfred L. Wyman, Ellsworth, to Jean R. Richardson, Ellsworth, and Carole M. Schoppe, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Maya Woodward and Tobey Woodward, Sedgwick, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Sandra Woodward and Jon Woodward, Sedgwick, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Bank of America, N.A., Anaheim, Calif., to Bradford John Holmes, Orono, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Kristen A. Lofgren, Franklin, to Cody A. White and Candice S. Looke, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRENCHBORO

Margot Doering, Portsmouth, N.H., to Elizabeth Doering MacKenty, Eddgartown, Mass., Matthew H. Doering, a/k/a Matthew Hichman Doering, Stamford, Conn., Caroline Doering Fosdick, f/k/a Caroline Doering, Rockland, Mass., as tenants in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Elizabeth Doering MacKenty, Edgartown, Mass., to Elizabeth Doering MacKenty, Trustee of the Elizabeth Doering MacKenty Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Theodore P. Day, East Kingston, N.H., Personal Representative of the Estate of Joseph P. Day, II, a/k/a Joseph P. Day, domiciliary foreign personal representative, to Andrew P. Day, Lewiston, Victoria Susan Mann Street, Lawrence , Mass., and Elizabeth Schwartz Diamond, Attleboro, Mass., land with all improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

HANCOCK

Anna Dembska, Hancock, to Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Topsham, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

John Dominick, Hancock, to Iika B. Davis and Marsden S. Davis Jr., Falls Church, Va., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Virginia H. Wilson and John Wilson, Hermon, to Kimberly M. Scott, Trenton, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Martha Wentworth Cooper, Rochester, N.H., and Phil Orin Wentworth III, York, to Orin J. Wentworth, Salem, Mass., Jennifer C. Hartford, Rochester, N.H., and Annie I. Grisweld, Rochester, N.H., as tenants in common, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Pamela A. Ouellette, Surry, to Erik Torbeck, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Camden National Bank, Successor by Acquisition of Union Trust Company, Camden, to Camden National Bank, Camden, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Camden National Bank, Camden, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, McLean, Va., land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan Barton, East Orland, to Alan W. Gerowe and Judith P. Gerowe, Morrill, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Arthur B. Archer and Eleanor A. Archer, Englewood, Fla., to Archer Family Trust, Englewood, Fla., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Robert E. Griffin, Harwich, Mass., to Jennifer P. White and Anthony A. Ortega, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

Matthew L. Dow, Brooksville, to Elizabeth J. Hutchins, a/k/a Elizabeth J. Dow, land with any and all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

SEDGWICK

Mark Evans Hoster, Sedgwick, to Eric W. Allan and Joan Clapp Allen, Trustees of the Eric W. Allen Living Trust, and to Joan Clapp Allen and Eric W. Allen, Trustees of the Joan Clapp Allen Living Trust, Brooksville, as tenants in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Roberta M. Paine, West Swanzey, N.H., Donald C. Paine, Blue Hill, and Stephen C. Paine, Endicott, N. Y. to William P. Bowick and David P. Bouffard, Charleston, S.C., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Roberta M. Paine, West Swanzey, N.H., Donald C. Paine, Blue Hill, Stephene C. Paine, Endicott, N.Y., to William P. Bowick and David P. Bouffard, Charleston, S.C., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SORRENTO

Francis Ballard Jr., Larchmont, N.Y., and Martha B. Ballard, Minneapolis, Minn., Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Jane C. Ballard, to Francis Ballard Jr., Larchmont, N.Y., and Martha B. Ballard, Minneapolis, Minn., land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Francis Ballard Jr., Larchmont, N.Y. and Martha B. Ballard, Minneapolis, Minn., to Nautilus Road Holdings LLC, Ellsworth, land. Release Deed.

Lucy W. Hull, Arrowsic, and Jennifer L. Hull, Wayland, Mass., Trustees of the Hull Realty Trust, to Lucy Hull, Arrowsic, Jennifer L. Hull, Wayland, Mass., and Suzanna H. Feitler, Canton, Ohio, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Lucy Hull, Arrowsic, Jennifer L. Hull, Wayland, Mass., and Suzanna H. Feitler, Canton, Ohio, to Douglas Sharpe and Ann Sharpe, Concord, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

William M. Burke, Trustee of the Carol L. Weg Personal Residence Trust, and William M. Burke, Trustee of the Carol L. Weg Personal Residential Trust #2, Naples, Fla., to Windward Cottage, LLC, Greenwich, Conn., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Town of Southwest Harbor, Southwest Harbor, to Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District, Southwest Harbor, land. Municipal Release Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Town of Southwest Harbor, Southwest Harbor, to Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District, Southwest Harbor, land. Municipal Release Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Town of Southwest Harbor, Southwest Harbor, to Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District, Southwest Harbor, land. Municipal Release Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Town of Southwest Harbor, Southwest Harbor, to Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District, Southwest Harbor, land. Municipal Release Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Town of Southwest Harbor, Southwest Harbor, to Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District, Southwest Harbor, land. Municipal Release Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Town of Southwest Harbor, Southwest Harbor, to Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District, Southwest Harbor, land. Municipal Release Deed.

Donald T. Brawn and Julie Brawn, Trustees of the Donald and Juliette Brawn Living Trust, to Kevin M. Strickland and Nancy R. Strickland, Waterville, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 37, Week 22, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

STONINGTON

Sherry Gross, f/k/a Sherry Shepard, Stonington, to Elliott A. Shepard, Jr., a/k/a Elliott Shepard, Jr., and Alice E. Shepard, Stonington, as joint tenants, an undivided one third interest, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lorna Dorgan, Ellsworth, and Sherry Gross, f/k/a Sherry Shepard, Stonington, to Elliott A. Shepard Jr., a/k/a Elliott Shepard Jr., Stonington, an undivided one third interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to Frederick A. Ashmore Jr., Hancock, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to John Murphy, Sullivan, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Lakeville Shores Inc., Winn, to Adam W. McDonald and Jessica L. McDonald, Surry, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Swan’s Island Electric Cooperative, Inc., a/k/a Swan’s Island Electric Cooperative Inc., Swan’s Island, to John M. Bryan and Martha S. Bryan, Columbia, S.C., as joint tenants, land. Release Deed.

Susanna Roe and Nancy L. Folk, Brunswick, to Whispering Clam LLC. New York, N.Y., land. Warranty Deed.

Brunhilde G. Kunzel, Trustee of The Erich Kunzel Jr. Revocable Trust, Fla., to Paul G. Joy and Samuel J.D. Joy, Swan’s Island, as tenants in common, land with all buildings, docks, piers, wharfs and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Thomas C. Kirner and Ann H. Kirner, Cape Elizabeth, to Christopher J. Pope, South Freeport, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

TOWNSHIP 28

Joseph A. Hanson and Monique Hanson, f/k/f Monique Magaw, Bar Harbor, to Peter J. Goodin and Denise M. Goodin, Eddington, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

TRENTON

Guy E. Torrey, Stinson Beach, Calif., to Guy E. Torrey, Stinson Beach, Calif., as an individual and as trustee of the Guy E. Torrey Trust, Stinson Beach, Calif., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marion C. Beyeler, Bangor, to Margo Stanley, Southwest Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WALTHAM

Mitchell McVay, Pittsfield, Rebecca McDonald, f/k/a Rebecca McVay, Litchfield, and Bonnie Alvarez, Waltham, to Vernley B. McVay, Waltham, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Vernley B. McVay, Waltham, to Vernley N. McVay and Cynthia R. McVay, Waltham, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.