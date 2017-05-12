Property transfers May 1 to May 5

BAR HARBOR

Richard P. Schauffler, Kittery Point, to South St. Properties, LLC, Kittery Point, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

St. Sauveur Development Corp. Bar Harbor, to Thomas R. Savage and Meghan E. Savage, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Owl’s Nest, LLC, Ellsworth, to Emily S. Perry, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Sadie Cunningham, a/k/a Sadie F. Cunningham, Cape Elizabeth, to Mount Desert Island Hospital, Bar Harbor, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Julie Thayer Vehr, Middleburg, Va., to Julie Thayer Vehr, Trustees of The Julie Thayer Vehr Administrative Trust, an undivided one-third interest in common, land with buildings and appurtenances. Quitclaim Deed.

Owl’s Nest, LLC, Ellsworth, to Broughman Builders Inc., Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Shaw and Gott III, LLC, Ellsworth, to Alec M. Phippen and Hannah Phippen, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Gregory J. Veilleux and Juliette A. Veilleux, Bar Harbor, to MK & E LLC, Jackson, Miss., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Aleta L. McKeage, Belfast, to Mary Lauren Tucker, Columbia, S.C., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Patricia L. Samuel and Roger A. Samuel, Bar Harbor, to A.R.C., LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any and all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

David W. Wright and Carole A. Cifrino, Whitefield, to Anthony D. Preston-Schreck and Catherine A.W. Preston-Schreck, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

BLUE HILL

Julia Walker Gilmore, Blue Hill, to Julia Walker Gilmore, Trustee of The Julia Walker Gilmore Trust, Blue Hill, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

BROOKLIN

David E. Dennison and Edna L. Dennison, Brooklin, to William R. Sturdy and Kelly J. Sturdy, Brooklin, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

People’s United Bank, Portland, to W.W. Wood Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed Corporate Grantor.

C. Richard Malm, Blue Hill, and Donald M. Lewis, Bangor, to Intellergy, Inc., Blue Hill, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Carl E. Olson and Leah M. Olson, Trenton, to Randy S. Archer, Bucksport, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Randy S. Archer, Bucksport, to Kevin G. Taylor and Dawn V. Taylor, Brewer, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Gary C. Bitar and Georganna Bitar, Bucksport, to Autumn M. Boutin and Nicholas J. Boutin, Orland, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

DEDHAM

Clint Folsom, Naples, to Claire Folsom, Naples, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Galen Folsom, Holden, to Claire Folsom, Naples, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Wanda Sprague, Milton, N.H., Personal Representative of the Estate of Constance H. Sprague, to Warren J. Sprague, Rochester, N.H., Wanda Sprague, Milton, N.H., and Edward R. Sprague, an undivided one-quarter interest, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

DEER ISLE

Mary A. Offutt, Little Deer Isle, to Island Heritage Trust Inc., Deer Isle, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Frank G. Davis and Byron Q. Davis, Deer Isle, to Byron Q. Davis, Olha M. Davis and Veronika L. Davis, Portland, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Christopher Robert Gillin, Clinton, Mass., and Lisa Merrigan, Upton, Mass., to William J. Gillin and Jeri D. Gillin, Worcester, Mass., as joint tenants, an undivided one half interest in common, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Christopher Robert Gillin, Clinton, Mass., Lisa Merrigan, Upton, Mass., and William J. Gillian, Worcester, Mass., to William J. Gillin and Jeri D. Gillin, Worcester, Mass., as joint tenants, their undivided one-third interest, land. Release Deed.

Edward A. Davis and Beverly M. Davis, Stonington, Donna Gotwals, Stonington, and Sandra Weed, Sedgwick, to Susie B. Reeves, Ridge, N.H., an undivided one-half interest, and to Donna Gotwals and Sandra Weed, each, and undivided one-quarter interest, as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

EASTBROOK

Christopher and Julie Curtis, Eastbrook, to Blake Walker Curtis, Eastbook, land. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

John W. Beatty and Christina L. Beatty, Cincinnati, Ohio, to William J. Siehl and Kelli A. Siehl, West Chester, Pa., as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Rebecca Cole-Will and Richard T. Will, Ellsworth, to Fred C. Rea and Rosamond S. Rea, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Christina Holcomb, Brewer, Personal Representative of the Estate of Isabella C. Higgins, to Christina Holcomb, Brewer, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Christina Holcomb, Brewer, to Sandra Chalmers, Southwest Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Sandra Chalmers, Trustee of Trust created under the Will of Wesley E. Higgins, Southwest Harbor, to Sandra Chalmers, Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Distribution by Trustee (Testamentary Trust).

Sandra Chalmers, a/k/a Sandra H. Chalmers, Southwest Harbor, to Francis T. Chalmers III and Sandra H. Chalmers, Trustees of the Francis T. Chalmers III and Sandra H. Chalmers Living Trust, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Krystal Emerson, f/k/a Krstal A. Carrier, Ellsworth, to Ashley E. Conley, Surry, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Brenda J. Shacklett and James D. Shacklett, Surry, to Helene E. Baker, Salisbury Cove, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Maureen M. Pelletier, Ellsworth, to Ronald R. Picard and Launa A. Picard, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Maurice W. Stevenson, Mount Holly, N.J., to Stevenson Family Investments, LLC, N.J., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Julie A. Donlin, Ellsworth, to Atlantic Landscape Construction Inc., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Candy G. Perkins, Ellsworth, to Michael S. Gumpp, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Michael L. Derrah and Lois Derrah, Canada, to Julie-Anne C. McWaid-Acott, Sheldon A. Acott, Shayne A. Acott, Dakota R. Acott, Canada, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 16, Building 1, Week 06-C, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Conrad W. Griffin and Francis L. Griffin, Bangor, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, a timeshare estate, Unit 55, Building 5, Week 22-O, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Alice B. Allen, Ellsworth, to Alice B. Allen, Trustee of The Alice B. Allen Revocable Trust of 2017, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Thomas E. Martin, Ellsworth, to John J. Szwec, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Nicholas S. Speranzo, Prospect Harbor, to Jeffrey D. Grant, Prospect Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lee S. Morton, North Sandwich, N.H., and Jessica E. Morton, North Sandwich, N.H., to Alexander P. Davis, Milbridge, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Ralph F. Cahoon and Mary E. Cahoon, Hancock, to Scott A. Flagg, Ellsworth, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Bruce H. Hardy and Linda M. Hardy, to Brian D. Hardy and Jessica L. Hardy, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Christopher C. Nowell and Melissa A. Nowell, f/k/a Melissa A. McGunagle, a/k/a Melissa A. McGaragale, Hancock, to Kate C. Goettei, South Thomaston, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Stephen E. Coffin, Hancock, James B. Coffin, Arlington, Va., to Gary N. MacDougal and Mary L. MacDougal, Fort Meyers, Fla., Trustees of The Gary N. MacDougla and Mary L. MacDougal Revocable Living Trust, land. Release Deed.

Gary N. MacDougal and Mary L. MacDougal, Fort Myers, Fla., Trustees of The Gary N. MacDougal and Mary L. MacDougal Revocable Living Trust, to Robert W. Devine and Robin L. Devine, Endwell, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Trustees’ Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Gayle A. Wright, Hartland, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jennifer E. Holt, to Gerry Duy Vu and Lieng Thi Huynh, Danvers, Mass., as joint tenants, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

Toni E. Ryan, f/k/a Toni E. Pinkham and Seath D. Ryan, Mariaville, to Derek R. Williams and Malarie K. Brown, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Russell J. Notides and Ellanor R. Notides, Trustees of the Russell J. Notides and Ellanor R. Notides Living Trust, San Francisco, Calif., to Five Seas, LLC, Ellsworth, land with all improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Joan Walker Lee, a/k/a Joan W. Lee, Houston, Texas, to Joan Walker Lee, Trustee of the Joan Walker Lee Revocable Trust, Houston, Texas, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

ORLAND

Katherine R. Jurson, Orland, to Katherine R. Jurson and Forrest P. Wardwell, Orland, as joint tenants, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Federal National Mortgage Association, Washington, D.C., to Federal National Mortgage Association, Washington, D.C., land with any buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

OTIS

Charles Sanborn Jr., Otis, to Charles Sanborn Jr. and Linda L. Sanborn, Otis, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Shirley A. Bloomer, Chatham, Mass., to Laura Ann Pugh and Steven J. Pugh, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

William A. Buckley and Sue-Ann Buckley, Bangor, to Sue-Ann Buckley and William A. Buckley, Trustee of the Sue-Ann Buckley Living Trust, Bangor, land with any and all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Todd C. Tobey, Castine, to Maura L. Tillotson and Terry M. Cross, Blue Hill, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

SORRENTO

Ledge, LLC, Sorrento, to Lincoln Chafee and Stephanie Chafee, Providence R.I., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

The William Welch Family Partnership, Arlington, Va., to William Welch Family LLC, Arlington, Va., land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Bettina Cota, South China, to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, a fifty percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 27, Week 5, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Release Deed (Co Ownership: Odd).

Amy D. Young, Southwest Harbor, Personal Representative of the Estate of Peter Dolliver, to Daphne L. Booth and Anne Marie Geil Booth, a/k/a Anne Geil Booth, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Personal Representative’s Deed of Sale.

STONINGTON

Marie Jones, a/k/a Winola Marie Jones, Deer Isle, to Frank E. Jones and Terri-Lee Jones, Stonington, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kimberly McArthur, Austin, Texas, to Wendell P. Chamberlain Jr., and Susan W. Chamberlain, Kingsfield, Mass., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Emily Sue H. James, Presque Isle, to Frederick F. Whitford Jr., and Jean G. Whitford, Stonington, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Robin M. Bernard, Elena Maria, and Debra A. Young, Trustee of the Maine for Education in Conservation, to Maine Trust for Education in Conservation, Inc., Hampden, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

SURRY

Freida A. Beltzer, Forest Hills, N.Y., to Susan N. Davenport and Karen Galella, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Dingybell Inc., Augusta, to Kenneth Morey and Laura Morey, Deer Isle, land and buildings. Warranty Deed.

TOWNSHIP 10

Jennifer G. Hardwick and H. Blair Hardwick II, Francestown, N.H. to Harry Blair Hardwick ii and Jennifer G. Hardwick, Trustees of The Blair and Jennifer Hardwick Joint Revocable Trust, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

Up Harbor Marine Inc., Bernard, to Virginia Parker Lane, Marietta, Ga. and Mary Russell Parkman, Naples, Fla., land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Jane E. Gavin, Hiram, John W. Emerson, Sr., Gorham, and Sarah E. Potter, Orr’s Island, to Reem Malki and Robert A. Moore, McDonald, Pa., as joint tenants, land with all buildings or other improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Terrence O’Connell and Richard G. Hughes, Bar Harbor, to Lynne Williams, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Lynne Williams, Bar Harbor, to Rebecca Cole Will and Richard Will, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

K. Douglas Merrill Jr., and Kelly J. Merrill, Verona Island, to Gregory A. Cerini III, Bucksport, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

Michelle Lynn Grindle and Kimberly Joy Gray, Bucksport, Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael Roland Gray, to Denise L. Keene and Brentley D. Keene, Yarmouth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

WINTER HARBOR

Jacob Knowles, Gouldsboro, to Hollis D. Smith Jr. and Tammy L. Worster, Winter Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed