Property transfers June 9-13

BAR HARBOR

Kristen Fitzwilliam Giarrusso and Roy P. Giarrusso, Hingham, Mass., to Gregory J. Veilleux and Juliette A. Veilleux, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Eric Rosenberg and Lucinda Rosenberg, Hampton Circle Hull, Mass., to Eric S. Rosenberg and Lucinda Wykle-Rosenberg, Trustees of The Eric S. Rosenberg 2010 Revocable Trust, an undivided one third interest. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Mary F. Weickert, Cumberland, Personal Representative of The Estate William H. Fenn, to Mary F. Weickert, Cumberland, Trustee of The William H. Fenn, IV Family Trust, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Louise Cullen Robinson, Basking Ridge, N.J., Personal Representative of the Estate of Matthew J. Cullen Jr., to James P. Richardson, Essex, Mass., land with improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

BROOKSVILLE

Mary Anne Caton, Nashville, Tenn., to Kevin D. Murphy, Mount Juliet, Tenn., land. Release Deed.

Ellen S. Best, Blue Hill, Personal Representative of The Estate of Mary Cheyney Gould, f/k/a Mary Cheyeney Nelson, to David I. Nelson, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., land with improvements. Corrective Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

BUCKSPORT

Heidi S. Cobb, Brewer, Personal Representative of The Estate of Wayne K. Stearns, to Ray Monreal and Tina Monreal, Orland, as joint tenants, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

Mark J. Osgood and April D. Osgood, Sebastian, Fla., to Destiny J. Osgood, Bucksport, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Reginald Faulkner, Brewer, Personal Representative of The Estate of Brian Gray Faulkner, to Reginald Faulkner, Brewer, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Intestate).

CASTINE

Medan H. Deraat, Castine, Maia K. Deraat, San Francisco, Calif., to Michael A. Kovash, Lexington, Ky., land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Claire Wynn Folsom, a/k/a Claire Folsom, Naples, to Jordan S. Alpert, San Diego, Calif., land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Lucrene-in-Maine Village Corporation, Dedham, to Jordan S. Alpert, San Diego, Calif., land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Richard Hatheway, Geneseo, N.Y., an undivided one-quarter interest, and Margaret Hogan, West Newbury, Mass., and undivided one-quarter interest, to Wanda Sprague, Milton, N.H., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Warren J. Sprague, Rochester, N.H., an undivided one-sixteenth interest, David A. Sprague, Rochester, N.H., an undivided one-sixteenth interest, and Edward R. Sprague, Milton, N.H., an undivided one-sixteenth interest, to Wanda Sprague, Milton, N.H., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Michelle Billings, Little Deer Isle, to Brian R. Billings, Little Deer Isle, land with improvements. Release Deed.

EASTBROOK

Patricia Heckman Bickford and Arlington Elliot Bickford, Eastbrook, to Edward L. Hadlock and Sheena M. Strunk, Trenton, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Kelly Hinckley, Power of Attorney for Ethel Applebee, f/k/a Ethel Applebee Hinckley, Mechanicville, N.Y., to The Estate of Raymond A. Applebee, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Cedar View Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, to Ronald F. Jordan and Michael F. Jordan, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Mary C. Kelley, Ellsworth, to Wayne Rogers and Margo Rogers, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Rawley M. Gilmore, Chincoteague Island, to Rawley M. Gilmore, Trustee of the Rawley M. Gilmore Revocable Trust, a one-half undivided interest, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Clyde H. Lewis and Victoria Lewis, Ellsworth, to Kathleen M. Birdsall, Hancock, land withy any and all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert W. King and Nancy E. King, Trustees of The Robert W. King 2008 Revocable Trust, and The Nancy E. King Revocable 2008 Trust, to Nicholas G. Holt, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.

Jennifer Alexander, Personal Representative of the Estate of Harold L. White Jr., to Casey L. Johnston and Steven T. Rich, Ellsworth, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor, to Bridgetwin, LLC, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

FRANKLIN

Sandra E. Bussell, Dover, N.H., Trustee of The Bussell Family Revocable Living Trust, to Bette Bussell, land with any improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Ethan S. Whitaker, Gouldsboro, to Ethan S. Whitaker and Jessica L. Whitaker, Gouldsboro, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Daniel O. Devlieg, Boise, Idaho, to John A. Dandy, Gouldsboro, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Richard E. Nickerson and Deborah L. Nickerson, Hagerstown, Md., to Howard S. Lewis and Cheryl J. Lewis, Bushnell, Fla., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Angela M. Logan, Hancock, to James N. Logan, Hancock, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Seal Harbor Cemetery Association, Mount Desert, to Terrance Johnson, Seal Harbor, land. Deed.

Bonny D. Rogers and Peter M. Rogers, Washington, D.C., to Bonny D. Rogers and Peter M. Rogers, Trustees of The Rogers Family Revocable Trust, Washington, D.C., land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Harold A. Morrison Jr., and Charmaine D. Morrison, Bucksport, and Wilford A. Atwood Jr. and Audrey A. Atwood, Orland, to Little Bird Properties, LLC, Bucksport. Warranty Deed.

Jeffrey R. Gammelin and Candace Gammelin, Ellsworth, to Cub Acres LLC, Orland, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Venetia Y. Hunt, f/k/a Venetia Y. Warren, Orland, to Venetia Y. Hunt and Steven W. Hunt, Orland, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

Michelle E. Billings, Little Deer Isle, to Brian R. Billings, Little Deer Isle, land with improvements. Release Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Eli A. Mellon, a/k/a Eli Aaron Mellen and Virginia P. Mellen, Bar Harbor, to Rachel L. Sisson and Mathew D. Frongillo, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Carolyn R. Hopkins, Southwest Harbor, to Lewis J. Hopkins, Southwest Harbor, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Albert Reed Thompson and Rebecca Teeter Thompson, Trustees of The Thompson Family Revocable Living Trust, Little Rock, Ark., to Nilsa Macaya, New York, N.Y., land with all buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

James B. Linehan and Patricia S. Linehan, to James B. Linehan, Trustees of the James B. Linehan Revocable Trust, and Patricia S. Linehan, Trustee of the Patricia S. Linehan Revocable Trust, Buffalo, Wyo., land. Quitclaim Deed.

James B. Linehan and Patricia S. Linehan, to James B. Linehan, Trustee of the James B. Linehan Revocable Trust, and Patricia S. Linehan, Trustee of the Patricia S. Linehan Revocable Trust, Buffalo, Wyo., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Deanna M. Sturdee, Stonington, to Timothy Parker, Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

E. Wayne Antworth, Trustee of The Antworth Joint Revocable Trust, Estero, Fla., to E. Wayne Antworth, Trustee of The Gloria J. Antworth Marital Trust, Estero, Fla., an undivided one-half interest, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

E. Wayne Antworth, Trustee of The Gloria J. Antworth Marital Trust, Estero, Fla., to E. Wayne Antworth, Trustee of E. Wayne Antworth Survivor’s Trust, Estero, Fla., land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.