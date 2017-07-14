Property transfers June 29 to July 5

BAR HARBOR

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of the Town of Bar Harbor, to Jefferson Hanscom, land and buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Fred C. Rea and Rosamond Rea, Bar Harbor, to Matthew Bergin and Kira Young, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan L. Kloffstein, Bar Harbor, to Sharon L. Oliver and Maurice Oliver, Lamoine, as joint tenants, an undivided one-half interest, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Karen L. Lendvay, Coventry, Conn., Personal Representative of the Estate of Charles A. Herrick, to Laurie A. Crisafi, Somers, Conn., Alan C. Herrick, Glastonbury, Conn., and Jennifer B. Herrick, Newington, Conn., land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Kathy L. Vandergrift, Elk Grove, Calif., to William D. Vandergift Jr. and Kathy L. Vandergrift, Trustees of the Vandergrift Family Trust, Elk Grove, Calif., land. Warranty Deed.

William W. Frazier, a/k/a W. West Frazier V, Hingham, Mass., Personal Representative of the Estate of William West Frazier IV, to William W. Frazier, a/k/a W. West Frazier, V., Hingham, Mass., an undivided one-half interest as tenants in common, to Alexander Cassatt Collins, Vista, Calif., and Henry L. Collins IV, Boxborough, Mass., an undivided one-fourth interest, as tenants in common, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

BLUE HILL

Benjamin Adams, Blue Hill, to Benjamin W. Adams and Brittany G. Adams, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

John B. Clements and Anika J. Clements, San Luis Obispo, Calif., to Robert M. Clements, Blue Hill, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Ellen J. Werner, New York, N.Y., to 40 Main Street, LLC, Blue Hill, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Hale’s Hill Farm, LLC, Brooklin, to Andrew Eaton, Brooklin, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Lois S. Beach, Altona, N.Y., to Francis E. Devlin, Jupiter, Fla., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert R. McDonald, Lamoine, to Gregory I. Peasley and Katherine Peasley, Brooksville, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Thomas Conroy, Bucksport, to Welch Property Management, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Medical Care Development Inc., Augusta, to New Communities Inc., Westbrook, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Dana R. Robinson and Nora E. Robinson, Penobscot, to Michael V. Arcaro and Trush Raffijandi Arcaro, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

St. Francis Community, E. Orland, to HOME Inc., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Spurling Cove Boat House, LLC, Cranberry Isles, to 25th Ave. Partners, LLC, St. Petersburg, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Rosemarie Campbell Eggert, Charlotte, Vt., Personal Representative of The Estate of Patrick Henry Campbell Jr., to Rosemarie Campbell Eggert, Charlotte, Vt., land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Andrew R. Pollock and Amanda L. Losasso, Shamong, N.J., to Brian J. Kettell and Molly K. Guy, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

Alexander Merola and Kim Capristo, Dedham, to Mary S. McLean and Donald McLean, Tybee Island, Ga., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Kenneth B. Rossbach and Karen M. Rossbach, Dedham, to Rebecca Saulnier and Jennifer Saulnier, Bangor, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Bruce A. Wardwell, Dedham, to TC Gravel, LLC, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Sharon D. Roberts, Ellsworth, Personal Representative of The Estate of Forest R. Roberts, to Sharon D. Roberts, Ellsworth, land. Corrective Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Intestate).

Sharon D. Roberts, Ellsworth, to Jamshid Zowghi, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, to MECAP, LLC, Portland, land with any buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

MECAP, LLC, Portland, to Coastal Irrigation and Lighting Inc., Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Thomas F. MacDonald and E. Jane MacDonald, Ellsworth, and Emily C. Brown, f/k/a Emily Nesbitt, Stetson, to Ricky Dean Shilling Sr. and Theresa M. Shilling, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with improvements and buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Milton I. Hamilton, a/k/a Milton I Hamilton Sr. and Ida W. Hamilton, Ellsworth, to Philip D. Hamilton, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Frank A. Sgambati and Kathleen G. Sgambati, Carbondale, Colo., to Phyllis A. Leeman, Veazie, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Stephen W. Elliott, Ellsworth, to Atlantic Landscape Construction Inc., Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Benjamin Lloyd Beal and Jennifer Erin Beal, Ellsworth, to Joshua W. Steward and Tabitha M. Steward, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any building or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to Steven D. McClellan and Melissa L. McClellan, Troy, N.Y., a timeshare estate, Unit 52, Building 5, Week 24-O, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Edwin B. Rigers and Rae W. Rogers, Falmouth, to Marc E. Anderson and Lisa J. Anderson, Hampden, a timeshare estate, Unit 15, Building 1, Week 29, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Dennis K. Luce and Sylvia D. Luce, Waterville, to Dana L. Ripley and Angela L. Ripley, Jefferson, a timeshare estate, Unit 73, Building 7, Week 07, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Lynn M. Clark and Vaughn G. Clark, Litchfield, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 73, Building 7, Week 49-O, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Rhonda L. Bossie, Stockholm, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 54, Building 05, Week 05, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to Jennifer M. St. Peter, Bingham, a timeshare estate, Unit 52, Building 5, Week 04-O, Acadia Village Resort, Unit 52, Building 5, Week 07-O, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Jane E. Honeck, Robbinston, to Acadia Village Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 45, Building 04, Week 18 Odd, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Jennifer M. Holt, Bucksport, Personal Representative of the Estate of Donald Holt, to Gayle A. Wright, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jennifer E. Holt, Hartland, land with any buildings and improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Gayle A. Wright, Hartland, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jennifer E. Holt, to Rhonda L. Kelley, Ellsworth, land with any buildings and improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

FRANKLIN

Jean C. Howes, West Chatham, Mass., to Malcolm Howes, South Orleans, Mass., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Douglas Leroy Young Jr., Ellsworth, to Exeter Land LLC, Bangor, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Gil Coombs, Sullivan, to Susan Higgins, Lamoine, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Timothy Wilbur, Hancock, Kim Sawyer, Sullivan, Sharon Crowley, Hancock, Betty Falkner, Terryville, Conn., Charles Wilbur, Sullivan, Dale H. Wilbur, Hancock, Tavia Crittenden, Douglasville, Ga., Renee Wilbur, Crouse, N.C., and Trixie Robotham, Cassatt, S.C., to Matthew J. Corcoran, Hancock, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Mark Kidder, Hancock, to Ashley M. Bartlett and Brandon T. Eugley, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jane Louise, f/k/a Jane Louise Dean, Winter Harbor, to Joseph C. Higgins, Milton, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Christopher K. Murphy and Kaitlyn S. Murphy, Lamoine, to Charles L. Wellman and Susan Wellman, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Fort Mill, S.C., to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Fort Mills, S.C., land. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

John P. March Jr., Seal Harbor, Trustee of the John P. March Sr. Trust, f/b/o Sarah F. March, to Sarah F. March, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Knowles Building LLC, Northeast Harbor, to One Summit LLC, Northeast Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Barbara I. Gangemi, Somers, N.Y., to Barbara I. Gangemi, Trustee of the Barbara I. Gangemi Revocable Trust, Somers, N.Y., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Nancy E. Freeman, Falmouth, Donald A. Freeman, Montague, Mass., and Janet L. Foster, South Portland, to William Freeman and Amy Freeman, Millers Falls, Mass., land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Nancy Louise Buckwalter, Bernard, and Margaret Allen DeLuca, Trenton, to Samuel Dana Reiter and Anne V. Reiter, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Andrew Morehouse, Williamsburg, Mass., and John Morehouse, Norwalk, Conn., to Andrew Morehouse, Williamsburg, Mass., and John Morehouse, Norwalk, Conn., as tenants in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Cheryl B. Stormes, f/k/a Cheryl B. Bakeman, Penobscot, to Tara Millicent Taylor, Somerville, Mass., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Robert Donovan, Ivoryton, Conn., Lorraine Donovan, f/k/a Lorraine Brigockas, Ivoryton, Virginia Faulkner, West Milford, N.J., Martha Donovan, Sheffield, Mass., to Paul C. Ferguson and Michelle S. Ferguson, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Graytown, LLC, Sedgwick, to Jeffrey Gray and Christina Gray, Sedgwick, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Basil L. Ladd and Gail G. Ladd, Brooksville, to Conservation Limited Development, LLC, Topsham, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

The Municipality of Southwest Harbor, to Village Wash Tub LLC, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Robert M. Brown, Southwest Harbor, to Rosecliff LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jarvis W. Newman, Southwest Harbor, to Seawall Boat Storage, LLC, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

David C. Newman, Ellsworth, Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas H. Newman, to Rachel A. Urban and Barbara J. Urban, Franklin, as joint tenants, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

STONINGTON

Louisa C. Matthew, a/k/a Louisa Matthew, Greenwich, N.Y., to Courtney G. Capute and Arnold J. Capute Jr., Baltimore, Md., land with any buildings. Quitlcaim Deed.

Citifinancial Servicing LLC, O’Fallon, Mo., to Citifinancial Servicing LLC, O’Fallon, Mo., land. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Frederick A. Ashmore Jr., Hancock, to David W. Kane, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan C. Dougherty and Daniel P. Dougherty, Waterford, Conn., to Graham C. Platner, Ellsworth, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

William G. Zissulis, Trustee of the William G. Zissulis Living Trust, Surry, to Dana Worcester, Surry, land with all improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Douglas Ashmore and Jody-Ann Ashmore, Kea’au, Hawaii, to Stanley C. Wilbur and Theresa E. Wilbur, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

TOWNSHIP 28

Allan R. Woods and Kathyn A. Woods, Bellingham, Mass., to Allan R. Woods and Kathyn A. Woods, Trustees of the Woods Family Trust, Bellingham, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Susan Mulvey, Marlow, N.H., and Harold D. Van Houten, Ellisville, Miss., to Isaac D. Van Houten and Kristina A. Summers, Anchorage, Alaska, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Patricia S. Banach and Robert S. Banach, Sommers, Conn., to Banach Seaside Cottage, LLC, Somers, Conn., land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Peter S. Jones, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Special Warranty Deed.