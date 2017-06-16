Property transfers June 2 to June 8

BAR HARBOR

Julia B. Schloss, Bar Harbor, Trustee of the Ricahrd J. Schloss Revocable Trust, to Julia B. Schloss, Bar Harbor, a one-half undivided interest, land with any buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Julia B. Schloss, Bar Harbor, to Julia B. Schloss, Trustee of the Julia B. Schloss Revocable Trust, Bar Harbor, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Alex Valenzuela-Bock, Sarasota, Fla., to Samuel A. Simkins and Brenda Simkins, Trustees of The Simkins 2015 Trust, land. Release Deed.

Alex Valenzuela-Bock, Domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative of the Estate of Sarah Tyson de Valenzuela, Sarasota, Fla., to Samuel A. Simkins and Brenda Simkins, Trustees of The Simkins 015 Trust, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

G. Keating Pepper, Northeast Harbor, and Oscar R. Martinez-Conill, Sharon, Conn., to Samuel A. Simkins and Brenda Simkins, Trustees of The Simkins 2015 Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Matthew T. Weir, Manchester, Vt., to Jonathan P. Curtis and Malinda J. Curtis, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Mark S. Cluett and Elizabeth G. Cluett, Savannah, Ga., to Mark S. Cluett, Trustee of the Elizabeth G. Cluett Personal Residence Trust #2, Savannah, Ga., land with improvements. Corrective Deed.

Mark S. Cluett, Trustee of The Elizabeth G. Cluett Personal Residence Trust #2, Savannah, Ga., to Amanda Cluett Stanton, Pennington, N.J., Elizabeth C. Thors, Brookline, Mass., and Julia S. Cluett, Beverly Farms, Mass., land with improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Amanda Cluett Stanton, Pennington, N.J., Elizabeth C. Thors, Brookline, Mass., and Julia S. Cluett, Beverly Farms, Mass., to Amanda Cluett Stanton and William B. Stanton, Pennington, N.J., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

William Michael Hewes, Blue Hill, to Hewes & Company, three-fifths undivided interest, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Hewes & Company, Blue Hill, to Hewes 2, LLC, Blue Hill, a three-fifths undivided interest, land with buildings. Release Deed.

George Carter, Seal Cove, to Colby P. Smith, Augusta, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan MacArthur, f/k/a Susan M. Walsh, Portland, to Sean C. Walsh, Blue Hill, land. Release Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Michelle R. Dawson, a/k/a Michelle R. Dawson Black, Phoenix, Ariz., to Damon E. Black and Rebecca R. Black, Brooksville, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Ardene D. Scroggy, Blue Hill, to John D. Scroggy, Lake George, N.Y., and Renecca D. Gould, Ellicott City, Md., as tenants in common, a one-half undivided interst, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Aaron M. Vinson and Julie B. Vinson, Bucksport, to Christian Eberhardt and Megan Eberhardt, Verona Island, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

John S. Knight and Dianne A. Kinght, Bucksport, to Jacob J. Baumann and Elizabeth A, Baumann, Brewer, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Sharon C. Saunders, Bucksport, to Herbert Butterworth and Betsy Buttersworth, Plymouth, Mass., land. Warranty Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Jason P. Pickering, Islesford, to Jason P. Pickering and Lindsay M. Eysnogle, Islesford, land. Release Deed.

DEDHAM

David R. Mosena, Chicago, Ill., to David R. Mosena, Trustee of The David R. Mosena 2004 Trust, Chicago, Ill., land. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Tracy L. Eaton, Ellsworth, James C. Eaton, Little Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Christine H. Szal and Paul C. Szal, Trustees of the Dirt Trail Nominee Trust, to Sherman H. Hutchins II and Rebecca A Hutchins, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Sallie S. Findlay, Trustee of the Sallie S. Findlay Trust Agreement, Deer Isle, to Sallie S. Findlay, Deer Isle, land with improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Sallie S. Findlay, Deer Isle, to Karen E. Brown and Peter A. Brown, Reading, Mass., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

Lisa L. Dewitt, Franklin, to David D. DeWitt, Eastbrook, land with any and all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

Chad Ray Klingler and Jamie Lynn Klingler, Ellsworth, to Julia S. Stetler and Robert J. Stetler, Birch Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

The Clayton Family LLC, Veazie, to Seadogs, LLC, Los Alamos, N.M., and Camp Maine, LLC, Los Alamos, N.M., as tenants in common, land with all buildings. Warranty Deed.

Lois D. Edward, Hackensack, N.J., to Jennifer Lois Edwards, Hatfield, Pa., land with any and all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Kathleen J. Ober, Ellsworth, to Scott C. Fernald, Northport, land. Warranty Deed.

William K. Haskell, Argyle, to Gail Maddocks Bennoch and Richard A. Bennoch, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

John E. Phillips, Ellsworth, to Michael Marcus and Merridee Marcus, Los Angeles, Calif., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Reginald B. Foster and Joyce M. Foster, Temperance Vale, Canada, to Joyce M. Foster, Bear Island, Canada, a timeshare estate, Unit 56, Building 5, Week 45-O, Acadia Village

Robert E. Stevenson, Bangor, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, a timeshare estate, Unit 21, Building 2, Week 34, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to Frank E. Hatch and Vonda L. Hatch, Dixmont, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 61, Building 6, Week 37, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Alfred C. Giberson and Mary E. Giberson, Presque Isle, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, Unit 58, Building 05, Week 04, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Frank E. Hatch and Vonda L. Hatch, Dixmont, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 57, Building 5, Week 19, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Scott P. Wright and Tammie L. Wright, Guildford, NH., to Diane D. Carter and William R. Carter, Lamoine, as tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Karen Proctor and Kenneth Rogers, Trustees of the Edwin B. Rogers and Rae W. Rogers Living Trust, Falmouth, to Nicholas Turner and Gina Schuh-Turner, Loveland, Colo., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Robert J. Winglass Jr., and Julia M. Winglass, Taveres, Fla., to Michael D. Holland and Nadine F. Cole, Bangor, as joint tenants, land withy any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Leon Gardiner Flood Jr., Wiscasset, to Eben M. Whitcomb Jr., Clinton, Conn., land with all improvements. Release Deed.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-D, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2001-D, West Palm Beach, to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-D, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2001-D, West Palm Beach, land. Quitclaim Deed.

W.W. Wood Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, to PSM Properties, LLC, Sullivan, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Tinker Hill Condominiums, LLC, to John C. Cry and Janelle M. Cyr, Millinocket, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Steven M. Tracy and Melissa M. Tracy, South Portland, to Dwayne Graham and Nickolette Malcolm, Northeast Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Heidi B. Omlor, f/k/a Heidi Beth Riopell, Ellsworth, to Benjamin Conners and Gabrielle Conners, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FLETCHERS LANDING

Gloria J. Lindsey, Fletchers Landing Twp, to Gloria J. Lindsey, Fletchers Landing Twp., and Bonnie Mae Lindsey, Fletchers Landing Twp., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Jonathan H. Noyes and Suzette E. Noyes, Franklin, to Soren Hansen, Franklin, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRENCHBORO

Cheri L. Muschamp, Litchfield, to Brett Hodgdon, Green, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Gretchen W. Fitz, Algoma, Wis., to Agatha H. Hughes, Philadelphia, Pa., land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Gouldsboro, to James McLean, Birch Harbor, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Gouldsboro, to Floyd D. Rodgers, Corea, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Harmonie M. Bassette, Allentown, Pa., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Keith H. Young, Winter Harbor and Gary L. Grovogel, Prospect Harbor, to Andrew L. Somes and Lisa M. Szarka, Gouldsboro, as joint tenants, land with any improvements of buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Charles H. Colwell, a/k/a Charles Colwell and Paula S. Colwell, a/k/a Paula Colwell, Prospect Harbor, to John M. Korth, Corea, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Than S. Whitaker, Gouldsboro, to Whitaker Fisheries, LLC, Gouldsboro, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Joseph L. Porada and Hatie R. Clingerman, Hancock, to Hatie E. Clingerman, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kirk Emerson, f/k/a Elizabeth K. Emerson, Tucson, Ariz., to Robert K. Emerson Jr., Montclair, N.J., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Jonathan Emerson and Juliette Kurth, Trustees of the Emerson and Kurth Family Revocable Trust, to Robert K. Emerson Jr., Montclair, N.J., land with buildings. Trustees’ Deed.

Robert K. Emerson Jr., Montclair, N.J., to Robert K. Emerson Jr., and Ellen K. O’Meara, Montclair, N.J., as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Hillcrest Cemetery Association, to Rudy Bagley, Hancock, land. Deed.

Daniel L. Poors, Trustee of The Laurel L. Poors Revocable Trust, Ellsworth, to Ashley M. Cummings, and Joshua R. Jipson, Franklin, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Theodore C. Whitby, Princeton Junction, N.J., and Stephen M. Whitby, Lansdale, Pa., to Chandler Taunton Bay, LLC, Southwest Harbor, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Diane M. Dow, f/k/a Diane M. Dow Leeman, Franklin, to 51 East Side LLC, Franklin, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

William R. Carter and Diane Carter, Lamoine, to Charles H. Weber, Lamoine, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Tracey E. McDevitt, Ellsworth, to Peter J. McDevitt, Lamoine, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Peter J. McDevitt, Lamoine, to Peter J. McDevitt, and Lucinda F. Sargent, Mariaville, as joint tenants, land with any building or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Whitney W. Austin, Homosassa, Fla., to William Andrews and Danielle Andrews, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Charles S. Andrews Jr. and Frances J. Andrews, Mariaville, to Seath D. Ryan and Toni E. Ryan, Mariaville, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

James E. Mitchell, Mount Desert, to Arax S. Boghosian, Richmond, Va., land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

John A. Merchant, Mount Desert, Personal Representative of the Estate of Hilda P. Merchant, to Mount Desert Professional Properties, LLC, Northeast Harbor, land with all buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Maine Trading Company, d/b/a Osprey Trading Company, Osprey, Fla., to Rhodes Holdings LLC, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Kay T. Moore, Mount Desert, to Peter F. Cuffari and Katherne Lynn Dube, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Elvis Penney, Orland, to Natasha Scott, Orland, land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Christine Denise Howe and Dana Black, Orland, to Nicholas J. Henry and Margaret-Grace Henry, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Louis F. Blasidell, Isle au Haut, to Gary R. Thompson and Katherine A. Thompson, Bangor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

John Blaisdell and Paula Greatorex, Co-Trustees of the Anne P. Blaisdell Marital Trust, Isle au Haut, to Gary R. Thompson and Katherine A. Thompson, Bangor, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Trustees’ Deed.

Veronica McCormick Fuchs, Miami-Dade, Fla., to Trina McCormick, Kingtree, S.C., a 10 percent interest, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Donald W. Stedman, Mariaville, to Donald W. Stedman, Trustee of the Donald W. Stedman Living Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary Ellen Darling and Edward Darling Sr., Daytona Beach, Fla., to Mary F. Kelly and Kevin Kelly, Glenburn, land. Quitclaim Deed.

M & H Land Holdings, LLC, Winn, to Victor S. Glass Sr., and Leslie A. Glass, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Sherry Ann Robinson, Memphis, Tenn., as Personal Representative of the Estate of John Frederick Hiltonsmith, to Lori Chase, Blue Hill, land with buildings and improvements. Personal Representatives Deed of Sale.

Nathan F. Wardwell, Cape Elizabeth, Personal Representative of the Estate of Frederick S. Wardwell Jr., to David C. Crocker II, Orland, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jessica L. Crocker, a one-half interest, land. Deed of Distribution of Personal Representative.

Paul F. Allen, Blue Hill, to John D. Allen, Sedgwick, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sedgwick, to Theodore Burrell, Mass., land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sedgwick, to Theodore Burrell, Mass., land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sedgwick, to Theodore Burrell, Mass., land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Stephany C. Buzzell, Southwest Harbor, to Jonathan M. Bunker, Southwest Harbor, land with any and all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

STONINGTON

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Stonington, to George Frangoulis and Kristin M. Frangoulis, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Katherine Roop Hunninen, Georgetown, Colo., to Peter Roop and Constance B. Roop, Appleton, Wis., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Dirk W. Erlandsen and Robin E. Erlandsen, f/k/a Robin E. Torbeck, to David G. DesFosses, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Jane A. Stanley, Swan’s Island, to J. Richard Dubois, Dexter, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Josephine R. Herring, a/k/a Josephine Rice Herring, and Ann Bowie Rice Bleinberger, n/k/a Ann Bowie Rice, Trustee of the Josephine R. Herring, sub-trust, a 50 percent interest, and the Ann Bowie Rice, sub trust, a 50 percent interest, to Gretchen Chauncey, Boston, Mass., land. Trustee’s Deed.

Ira Wayne Willis and Shari P. Willis, Silver Springs, Md., to Ira Wayne Willis, Trustee of The Ira Willis Revocable Trust, an undivided one-half interest, as tenants in common and Shari P. Willis, Trustee of The Shari P. Willis Revocable Trust, an undivided one-half interest, as tenants in common, land. Warranty Deed.

TOWNSHIP 41

Galen A. Thibeault, Greenbush, to Timothy B. Kirwan and Wendy S. Kirwan, Morrisville, N.C., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

TRENTON

Norman E. Rogers Jr., Successor Trustee of the Frederic W. Warner Living Trust, New Hartford, Conn., to Ken C. York and Susan C. Goodman-York, Falls Church, Va., as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.

William N. Plummer and Barbara Plummer, Falmouth, Jeffrey Plummer, Trustee of the Testamentary Trust, a one quarter interest, and Jeffrey Plummer and Tammy Plummer, Gulfport, Fla., a one-quarter interest, and Julie Plummer, Falmouth, a one-quarter interest, to Oak Point Compound, LLC, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Debra T. Welling, Ipswich, Mass., to Robert Crockett Tillotson, Arundel, a one-half undivided interest, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Roger Emerson Wakefield, Sullivan, to Wakefield Properties, LLC, Sullivan, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Elaine Fuhrman, Winter Harbor, to John M. Fuhrman, Winter Harbor, land with all buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.