Property transfers June 14 to June 21

AMHERST

Kay M. Clement, Amherst, to Kay M. Clement, Trustee of the Clement Family Trust, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

BAR HARBOR

White Deer Investments, LLC, Ellsworth, to Jacob Elton Smith, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

David Andro, Bar Harbor, to Andro Properties, LLC, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Anne R. Greenlee, Bar Harbor, to Patricia Marie North-Hughes and Scott Brady Hughes, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Yi-Guang Chen and Shirng-Wern Tsaih, Brookfield, to Joel Harper, Southwest Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Bar Harbor Trust Services, Bar Harbor, Trustee of the Hewes Family Charitable Reminder Unitrust, to Hewes 2 LLC, Blue Hill, a two-fifths undivided interest, land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Robert N. Webner and Katharine K. Webner, Columbus, Ohio, to George H. Harrop and Lori P. Harrop, Washington, D.C., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Michael R. Dixon and Deborah W. Dixon, Sanibel, Fla., to Christopher M. Emmons, Bar Harbor, and Christopher W. Emmons, Yarmouth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

BROOKLIN

The Inhabitants of the Town of Brooklin, Brooklin, to Robert V. Finneran, Trustee of The 1048 Bay Road Realty Trust, Georgetown, Mass., land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Robert V. Finneran, Trustee of The 1048 Bay Road Realty Trust, Georgetown, Mass., to Christopher J. LaCroiz, Hanover, N.H., land. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Scott W. Canfield, Yarmouth, Leigh P. Canfield, Yarmouth, Nancy L. Stine, Orono, and Herrick B. Littlefield, Darien, Conn., to Herricks Landing Dock and Beach, LLC, Yarmouth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Charles F. Wentworth Jr., Verona Island, Personal Representative of the Estate of Charles F. Wentworth Sr., to Elizabeth Amy Gillway and Jonathan L. Gillway, Searsport, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Deed of Sale Personal Representative (Testate).

Emilie A. Coombs, Gilbert, Ariz., to Kenneth M. McAllian and Tammy S. McAllian, Bucksport, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Kathleen T. Gross, Bucksport, to Terasa M. Gross, Bucksport, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

DEDHAM

Marcia Casullo, Westerio, N.Y., and Patrice Lombard, Troy, N.Y., to Brenda Truss, Averill Park, N.Y., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Brenda Truss, Averill Park, N.Y., to Brenda Truss and Michael Truss, Averill Park, N.Y., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Albert W. Lambert Jr. and Brighid A. Lambert, Holden, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

Paul Violette and Nisha Sharbo and Michelle Hyland and Thomas Hyland and Michael Violette, members of The Clear Lake Property, LLC, to Nisha Sharbo and Paul Violette and Delroy A. Wilson, tenancy in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Steve E. Caffe and Kimberly J. Caffe, Stonington, to Steve E. Caffe and Kimberly J. Caffe, as joint tenants, land. Release Deed.

Steve E. Caffe and Kimberly J. Caffe, Stonington, to Steve E. Caffe and Kimberly J. Caffe, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

Steve E. Caffe and Kimberly J. Caffe, Stonington, to Steve E. Caffe, land with the buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Linnehan Acceptance, Ellsworth, to Inez Mcrae, Biddeford, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Matthew W. Watkins and Lisa D. Watkins, Ferrisburg, Vt., to Eastern Mark Island, LLC, Ferrisburg, Vt., land. Warranty Deed.

Faye Reynard and Philip Reynard, Bridgton, and Angela R. Stibitz and J. Russell Stibitz, Gorham, to Faye Reynard and Philip Reynard, Bridgton, and Angela R. Stibitz and J. Russell Stibitz, Gorham, and Traci L. Vanbrunt and Kevin C. Vanbrunt, Center Tufonboro, N.H., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Wayne C. Whitman, Readfield, to Wayne C. Whitman and Kim A. Whitman, Readfield, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Audrey Cichoracki, Deer Isle, and Henry Cichoracki, Leland, N.C., to Michel Cichoracki, Raleigh, N.C., land with any and all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

Judith Hardy, Deer Isle, to Stormi Steele, Deer Isle, a life estate. Release Deed.

ELLSWORTH

The Inhabitants of The Municipality of Ellsworth, to Edgar W. Damon Jr. and Louise F. Damon, Norway, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Municipality of Ellsworth, to Megan M. Pinkham and Derek J. Pinkham, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Municipality of Ellsworth, to Lukas Jordan, Ellsworth, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Municipality of Ellsworth, to Sadie Dunn, Jonesboro, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Municipality of Ellsworth, to David A. Tingley and Bonny Plourde-Tingley, Madawaska, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Michael Edward Downey and Wendy L. Downey, Ellsworth, to Timothy Mauro, Portsmouth, N.H., land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Festiva Development Group Inc., Asheville, N.C., to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, a timeshare estate, Unit 54, Building 5, Week 26-O, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Rita M. Hoglund, Franklin, to Rita M. Hoglund and Danny W. Cooper, Franklin, a timeshare estate, Unit 54, Building 5, Week 45-O, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Richard H. Turnbull and Maralyn L. Turnbull, Ellsworth, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 14, Building 1, Week 46, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to Richard H. Turnbull, Maralyn L. Turnbull and Jean M. Wood, Ellsworth, a timeshare estate, Unit 16, Building 1, Week 31, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Mark Cerilli and Aidan Rooney-Cespedes, Hingham, Mass., to Benjamin H. Byrne and Rain M. Perez, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Derek J. Pinkham and Megan M. Pinkham, Ellsworth, to MDP Realty, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Kenneth E. Ingalls Jr. and Joan G. Ingalls, Sullivan, to Christine L. Gray and Rhonda J. Moore, Estero, Fla., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Rita M. Cooper, a/k/a Rita M. Hoglund, Franklin, a 50 percent interest in common, to Danny W. Cooper and Rita M. Cooper, Trustees of the Danny Wayne Cooper Trust, and a 50 percent interest, to Rita M. Cooper and Danny W. Cooper, Trustees of the Rita Maureen Cooper Trust, Franklin, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Sarah Morton, Franklin, to Stepehn G. Henry and Kirsten S. Henry, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Corrective Release Deed.

Stephen G. Henry and Kirsten S. Henry, Ellsworth, to Sarah Morton, Franklin, land with any and all structures and improvements. Corrective Release Deed.

Sarah Morton, Franklin, to Kevin J. Gresser and Jenifer B. El-Hajj, Winterport, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Liisa Srholez, Sussex, N.J., to Emilie Disney, Blue Hill, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Jason L. Follette a/k/a Jason J. Follette and Becky S. Follette, Prospect Harbor, to Benjamin Follette, Prospect Harbor, land. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Marianne Brush, Valhalla, N.Y., to Marianne Brush, Valhalla, N.Y. and Walton Brush Jr., Portland, Ore., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

LAMOINE

Marcia Beal, Southwest Harbor, to Michael Levesque, Southwest Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Forest Hill Cemetery, Lamoine, to Marion H. McFarland, land. Deed.

Leonard V. Bobinchock and Rose Bobinchock, Lamoine, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Lewis Bishop, Lamoine, to Robert Gordon, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Janet L. Brinton, Bethany, Conn., to Shelby Allen, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard L. Brickley Jr., Boston, Mass., Personal Representative of The Estate of Mary K. Stanley, to Nancy S. Brickley, Boston, Mass., and Susan S. Stanley, Naples, Fla., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution.

Lance H. Funderburk and Anne S. Funderburk, Mount Desert, to Janet S. Moore, Seal Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Janet S. Moore, Mount Desert, to Lance H. Funderburk and Anne S. Funderburk, Seal Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Julianna S. Peck, Trustee of the Juliana S. Peck Trust, Venice, Fla., to Gary A. Newbegin Sr. and Dianne El. Newbegin, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Bart Allen Welch, Conservator of Geraldine S. Carter, Hillsboro, Ore., to Jennifer J. Carter and Traci M. Worthley, East Orland, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Conservator’s Deed.

Daniel B. Smith, Xenia, Ohio, to Melanie McGrath, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Joseph P. Smith and Donna G. Labatt, Clovis, N.M., to Paul C. Fuller and Sandra L. Fuller, Bangor, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Julienne D. Ewing, f/k/a Julienne D. Waring, Holden, and Joseph H. Delaite, Ellsworth, to Nathaniel Waring, Trustee of the Delaite Family Relaty Trust, Glenburn, land with any buildings or improvements. Confirmatory Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Judith Finlay, Bucksport, to Judith R. Finlay and Glenn S. Finlay, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Brenda L. Rankin, Brooksville, to David E. Webb and Rozella M. Webb, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Michael Levesque, Southwest Harbor, to Marcia Beal, Southwest Harbor, land with improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

E. Cody Cartnick, Carole C. Cartnick, and Linda G. Keeffe, Dover, N.H., to Jack W. Ksionzyk and Priscilla R. Ksionzky, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all buildings. Warranty Deed.

John M. Noone Sr. and Kristin A. Noone, Canton, Mass., to John M. Noone Sr., Canton, Mass., a timeshare estate, Unit 22, Week 52, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, to James E. Miller and Sherry D. Miller, Freeville, N.Y., a 50 percent interest, Unit 16, Week 22, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-Odd)

William M. Kivlin, Littelton, Mass., and Susan M. Guthier, f/k/a Susan M. Kivlin, to A. Christine Czuy, Cortland Manor, N.Y., a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 51, Week 33, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-ODD)

Raymond W. Campbell and Katherine M. Campbell. Holden, to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Unit 51, Week 52, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Release Deed.

Dorice A. Jordan, Dade City, Fla., to Clarice Ann Murchison and Dwight W. Murchison, Lincoln, as joint tenants, Unit 43, Week 19, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Dorice A. Jordan, Dade City, Fla., to Clarice Ann Murchison and Dwight W. Murchison, Lincoln, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 43, Week 18, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-Odd).

Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, to Jay McCloskey and Nancy Torresen, Scarborough, as joint tenants, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 41, Week 42, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-Odd)

Edward J. Elvidge and Joann Elvidge, Homosassa, Fla., to Mary A. Ternus and Mark Kandutsch, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with structures. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Harlan R. Billings and Jeffrey R. Dow, Trustees of the Harland R. Billings Revocable Trust, Stonington, to Harlan R. Billings and Anzonella Y. Billings, Stonington, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

SULLIVAN

Calvin J. Vitale, Sullivan, to Carter D. Tew and Carly T. Weinberg, Seal Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Thurston D. Wilbur Sr. and Ruth Wilbur, Hancock, Walter A. Coombs II and Elizabeth P. Coombs, Sullivan, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

James N. Levitt, Belmont, Mass., to Tunk Resources, LLC, Belmont, Mass., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

John J. Gibson, North Sutton, N.H., Personal Representative of the Estate of Phyllis Gibson, to Andre Szejko and Lindsay Elizabeth Szejko, Allentown, Pa., as joint tenants, land with all buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Mark A. Kiczyinski, a/k/a Mark Anthony Kiczyinski, Branford, Conn., to Naomi C. Champlin, Surry, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Deborah D. Staples, Swan’s Island, to Deborah D. Staples and Lindsay L. Staples, Swan’s Island, land. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Maurice W. Temple, Palmyra, to Lisa M. Giulianelli, Palmyra, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard Hanelius, a/k/a Dick Hanelius, Bass Harbor, to Richard Hanelius and Mary Ann Hale, Bass Harbor, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary Ann Hale, Bass Harbor, to Richard Hanelius and Mary Ann Hale, Bass Harbor, a one half undivided interest, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Janet L. Stratton and Barry W. Stratton, Northeast Harbor, to Howard Dentremont, John R. Williams and Lorraine C. Williams, Swans Island, as joint tenants, land with any building or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Michael R. Swanson and Annemarie P. Swanson, to Austin K. Wilpan and Hannah E. Knowlton, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Reginald J. Sanborn and Tarnya C. Sanborn, Lamoine, to Rhonda L. Sawyer, f/k/a Rhonda L. Kelley, Trenton, land. Release Deed.

Hancock Memorial Post #207, The American Legion, Trenton, to Big Cat’s Catering, LLC, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Linda A. Barton, Trustee of The Ronald and Ann Atkins Trust, New London, N.H., to Michelle Rockwell and Thomas Rockwell, Old Town, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Deed of Trustee.