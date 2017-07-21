Property transfers July 6 to July 12

BAR HARBOR

Sharon Kennedy Bukulmez, f/k/a Sharon B. Grubb, Bar Harbor, to Stephen C. Grubb, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Roxanne B. Moon, Bar Harbor, to Christopher J. Gero and Corey L. Davis, Arlington, Mass., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Martha J. De Turris, College Point, N.Y., to John A. De Turris, College Point, N.Y., an undivided one-half interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Donna Marshall Constanitinople, Washington, D.C., to Donna M. Constanitinople, Trustee of the Donna M. Constanitinople Trust, Washington, D.C., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Elizabeth Victoria Dietz, a/k/a E. Victoria Fietz and Victoria D. Mitchell, Blue Hill, to Ann B. Atwood, New Haven, Conn., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Anne Smith Tucker, Berwyn. Pa., and Sarah Harrison Smith, Baltimore, Md., to Naskeag LLC, a one-half interest, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Hubert S. Simanton, Brooksville, to Carol M. Simanton, Brooksville, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Leslie A. Williams, Trustee of the Leslie A. Williams Revocable Living Trust, Portsmouth, N.H., to Joan Whitcomb and Roland Whitcomb, Brooksville, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Trustees Deed.

William E. Drake, Pittsfield, to Jeremy B. Shirland, Bucksport, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard M. Spencer and Sally A. Spencer, Bucksport, to Seth A. Reed, Bucksport, and Megan M. Greenlaw, Orland, as joint tenants, land with buildings, fixtures and attachments. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Jane E. Norris, Franklin, Mass., to Patricia M. Gilbert and Todd M. Kana, Easton, Md., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Darren Martin and Sheri Martin, Hermon, to Peter H. Daigle, Dedham, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

John E. Largay, Dedham, to John E. Largay, Trustee of the John E. Largay Revocable Trust, Dedham, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Harvey A. Chesley and Lisen S. Chesley, Clinton, as joint tenants, land. Special Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

The Proprietors of Gray’s Hill Cemetery, Little Deer Isle, to Kathleen B. and Thomas Eaton, Cape Neddick, land. Deed.

Ronald J. Betts, Round Pond, Dana W. Betts, Brooklin, Joseph A. Betts, Brewer, and Arno M. Betts, a/k/a Arnold Betts, Deer Isle, land. Release Deed.

John F. Weed, Deer Isle, to Leslie Weed, Deer Isle, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

John F. Weed, Deer Isle, to John F. Weed and Ada L. Weed, Trustees of The Weed Family Trust, f/b/a Leon Weed, Deer Isle, land. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

Dickens Farms, a/k/a Dickens Farms Inc., Eastbrook, to Alan M. Hershey, Pennington, N.J., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Scott G. Toothaker, Successor Trustee of The Janet C. Toothaker 1992 Revocable Trust, Ellsworth, and The Eugene E. Toothaker 1992 Revocable Trust, Ellsworth, to Wayne Brooks, Washington, Utah, land with any and all improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Barbara J. Hildebrandt, f/k/a Barbara J. Inzina, Levant, Trustee of the Barbara J. Inzina Revocable Living Trust, to Barbara J. Hildebrandt, Levant, land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Barbara J. Hildebrandt, f/k/a Barbara J. Inzina, Levant, to Barbara J. Hildebrandt, Levant and Jessica L. Inzina, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Philip D. Johnson and Joanne P. Johnson, Ellsworth, to Andrew Leeman II, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Ben W. Crowell and Leann M. Crowell, a/k/a Leanne M. Crowell, North Bend, Ore., to Matthew D. Welch and Mandy L. Hampden, Portland, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Todd C. Dehm and Katherine D. Butts-Dehm, Waterville, to Sean J. Stoddard and Jennifer L. Parlin, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Dagmar E. Lee, Ellsworth, to Donald A. Lee, Trustee of the Budag Irrevocable Trust, Sullivan, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., to Whiton P. Odiorne, Fayetteville, N.C., land with improvements. Special Warranty Deed.

Frederick A. Beyer III and Leslie M. Beyer, Ellsworth, to Frederick A. Beyer III and Leslie M. Beyer, Ellsworth, as tenants in common, land. Release Deed.

Dale F. McCafferty, Sullivan, to Ann C. McCafferty, Ellsworth, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

FRANKLIN

Dawn Donovan, Trustee of the Dawn Donovan Land Trust, Franklin, to Green Leaves Living Trust, Franklin, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Dawn Donovan, Trustee of the Dawn Donovan Land Trust, Franklin, to Robert Bizzarro, Trustee of the Robert Buzzarro Living Trust, Fairbanks, Ala., land. Deed.

Lois A. Gordon, a/k/a Lois Gordon, Windham, to Chad Ray Klingler and Jamie Lynn Klingler, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Gregory L. Dunbar, Prospect Harbor, and Raymond E. Dunbar III and Linda Dunbar, Corea, to Corea Lobster Cooperative Inc., Corea, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Cherry R. Dow, Gouldsboro, to Cherry R. Dow and Hope E. Jacobs, Gouldsboro, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Jena Gilka, Alexandria, Va., to Robert Geoffrey Stuart Gilka, Lafayette, N.Y., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Ann Marie Noiles, Birch Harbor, to Teresa A. Picard and Michael P. Picard, Birch Harbor, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael Marshall and Pam Marshall, Clarkedale, Ariz., to David B. Lanham and John Connors, Memphis, Tenn., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Sarah Zylstra and RaChelle A. Zylstra, Lynden, Wash., to Tanya M. Chandler, Southwest Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to F5 Investments, LLC, Ellsworth, land. Special Warranty Deed.

LAMOINE

Charles R. Emery, Mufreesboro, Tenn. Personal Representative of The Estate of Theodore P. Emery Jr., to Nathan C. Mason III and Becky J. Mason, Lamoine, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

Timothy H. Gott, Southwest Harbor, to Randall G. Kelley, Lamoine, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Jenny L. Backlund, Ellsworth, to Russell W. Brimhall and Caitlin E. Brimhall, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

ORLAND

Sarah A. Gervais, Bar Harbor, to Theodore W. Hathaway Jr., and Marilyn M. Hathaway, Orland, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Lyle M. Sturmfels, Jackson, N.J., Personal Representative of the Estate of Constance K. Opie, to Lyle M. Strumfels, Jackson, N.J., a one-half interest in common and undivided, land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Charles F. Vereault and Patricia A. Vereault, East Orland, to Carol Sue Omness, Trustee of the Carol Sue Omness Living Trust, Searsport, land. Warranty Deed.

Jean E. Achorn, Orland, to Jason T. Francisco and Andria M. Francisco, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

John W. Merz and Carol A. Merz, Greenfield, Mass., to Katherine Merz, Clinton, Mass., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Frank E. Commo, Effingham, N.H., to Deborah Lee Corrigan, Glenmoore, Pa., and Brian D. Wells, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

The Municipality of Sedgwick, to Charles Cole, Worcester, Mass., land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Hattie Barker, Alexandria, Va., to Joshua A. Klein and Julia R. Klein, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SORRENTO

Cynthia Burnett, Personal Representative of The Estate of Prescott H. Briggs Jr., to George W. Wooster and Mary Wooster, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Thomas H. Fox, Washington, D.C., and Ann Gulbransen, Wadsworth, Ohio, Domiciliary Foreign Personal Representatives of the Estate of Phillip Fox II, to Thomas Hale Fox, Washington, D.C., and Kenneth Ziegler Fox, Colo., as tenants in common, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Mark E. Favreau and Lillian A. Favreau, Thousand Oaks, Calif., to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, a fifty percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 51, Week 30, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Release Deed Co-Ownership Odd.

Joseph A. Fiola and Deborah Smith Fiola, Keedysville, Md., to Stephen R. Gass and N. Marie Gass, Encinitas, Calif., a timeshare estate, Unit 35, Week 29, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Stephen R. Gass and N. Marie Gass, Encinitas, Calif., to Joseph A. Fiola and Deborah Smith Fiola and Deborah Smith Fiola, Keedysville, Md., a timeshare estate, Unit 18, Week 31, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Jeff Burkard, Douglas, New Brunswick, to Wendell L. Oppewall and Elizabeth S. Oppewall, Southwest Harbor, a fifty percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 58, Week 48, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed Co-Ownership Even.

Allan M. Heyward Jr., Glen Allen, Va., to 8 N Causeway, LLC, one eight undivided interest, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Donna L. Herbert, Hooksett, N.H., to Donna L. Hebert, Trustee of the Donna L. Herbest Revocable Trust, Hooksett, N.H., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

The Town of Stonington, Stonington, to Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries Inc. f/k/a Penobscot East Resource Center, Inc., Stonington, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert F. Muskat and Norene S. Muskat, Co-Trustees of Stonington Management Trust, The Woodlands, Texas, to David Pratt Hunt and Yuanchen Jackie Fletcher, New York, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

SULLIVAN

Bertha Joy, Ellsworth, to Paul G. Joy and Ruth E. Joy, Swan’s Island, land with all buildings. Release Deed.

Paul G. Joy and Ruth E. Joy, Swan’s Island, to Blue Lightning Development 401K Plan, Donald F. Linton, Trustee, land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Stephen Fernald and Jennifer Fernald, Ellsworth, to John J. Dedam and Constance S. Dedam, Sorrento, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Federal National Mortgage Association, a/k/a Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Frederick M. Cooney, Dallas, Texas, land. Warranty Deed.

Vincent J. Acampora, Manns Choice, Pa., to Acampora Realty LLC, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Lloyd Beal, Ellsworth, Successor Trustee of the Norma S. Beal Trust, to Gary Beal, Surry, to Gary Beal, Surry, land with all buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Swan’s Island, to Dingybell Inc., land with structures. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Michael F. Coombs, Lincolnville, and David I. Coombs, Camden, to Timothy H. Gott, Thomas E. Gott and Peter D. Gott, Southwest Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Maria Matesic, Southampton, N.Y., to Jacob H. Wartell and Devina Viswanathan, Seal Cove, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Eleanor M. Dewey, Trenton, to Howard L. Power, Trenton, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.