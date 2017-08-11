Property transfers July 27 to Aug. 2

BAR HARBOR

Heather Murray, Bar Harbor, to Heather Murphy and Jeffrey C. Butterfield, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard Lee Blaisdell, Bar Harbor, Personal Representative of the Estate of Susan M. Blaisdell, to Kevin Lipinski, North Haven, Conn., an undivided forty percent interest, to Joseph Lipinski, North Haven, Conn., an undivided 30 percent interest, and to Jeremy Blaisdell, Trenton, an undivided 30 percent interest, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Scott G. Allen and Pamela J. Allen, Bar Harbor, to Jody D. Patterson and Nancy L. Patterson, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Trevor C. Casey, Ellsworth, to Kent R. Smith and Autumn N. Smith, Christiana, Tenn., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Nyoka G. Gray, Mount Desert, and Kimberly A. Gray, Trenton, to Nyoka G. Gray, Mount Desert, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Danner Curtis and Dorothy G. Curtis, Blue Hill, to Clinton J. Curtis, Blue Hill, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Matthew Eaton, Deer Isle, Personal Representative of the Estate of Valerie J. Matthews, to Clifton E. Nevells Jr., and Jennifer L. Nevells, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

Phoebe Alexiades, Santa Barbara, Calif., to Valentin Santana, Capitols, Calif., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development its successors in interest and/or assigns, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Bank of America, N.A., Plano, Texas, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Elwyn Wayne Hutchins and Ruth Clapp Hutchins, Trustee of The Elwyn Wayne Hutchins Living Trust, and The Ruth Clapp Hutchins Living Trust, Brooksville, to Timothy W. Bryant, Blue Hill, land. Trustee’s Deed.

Cory T. Nevells and Kerri L. Nevells, Blue Hill, to David Nevells, Blue Hill, land with any improvements. General Warranty Deed.

T.H. Butler Smythe II, Blue Hill, to T.H. Butler Smythe II, Trustee of the T.H. Butler Smythe II Living Trust, Blue Hill, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sherry Carter Flye, a/k/a Sherry Lynn Flye, Blue Hill, Personal Representative of the Estate of Wesley Martin Flye, a/k/a Wesley M. Flye and Wesley Flye, to Mathew Florian and Michelle Florian, Plantsville, Conn., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

BROOKLIN

Sharron Ellis, Brooklin, to Michael A. Bryant II and Jennifer H. Bryant, Blue Hill, as joint tenants, an undivided one-twelfth interest, Flye Island, Brooklin. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Maine Savings Federal Credit Union, Hampden, to Neil O’Toole, Malden, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Shirley A. Bloomer, Chatham, Mass., to Shirley A. Bloomer, Chatham, Mass., and Integrity Shirlann McNally, Tiverton, R.I., Co-Trustees of the Revocable Trust of Shirley A. Bloomer, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

David C. Alley and Shelley S. Alley, Bucksport, to Ethan T. Conklin, Ellington, Conn., land. Warranty Deed.

Lionel A. Rosenblatt and Ann G. Rosenblatt, Washington, D.C., to Sara Haymen and Sarah Nicholson, Swansville, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Otelia M. Kabi, Castine, to DDHJ, LTD, Houston, Texas, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Audrey Noether, Trustee of the Cranberry Island Tennis Club Trust, Cranberry Isles, to Cranberry Island Tennis Club, Inc., Cranberry Isles, land with any structures and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

DEDHAM

John N. Marnell, Dillon, Colo., to Levant Rentals Incorporated, Holden, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Michael Madden, Bradenton, Fla., to Jon A. Larson, Eddington, land. Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

Barry K. MacDonald, Deer Isle, to Deandra Jones and Nathaniel Jones, Stonington, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Nina Kohn, Deer Isle, to Farthest Shore, LLC, Portland, Ore., land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Emily F. Hawkins, David W. Hawkins and Oscar K. Anderson III, Trustees of the Revocable Inter Vivos Trust of Emily Fuller Hawkins, to Emily Fuller Hawkins, Trustee of the Emily Fuller Hawkins 2012 Charitable Uni Trust, Blue Hill, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert E. Elfstrom, Trustee of the Robert E. Elfstron and Lucy Hilmer Trust, San Francisco, Calif., to Robert Elfstrom, Seabright, N.J., an undivided one-quarter interest, and top Bruce El. Elfstrom, an undivided one-quarter interest, as tenants in common, land. Trustee’s Deed.

Robert W. Elfstrom, Seabright, N.J., to Bruce E. Elfstrom, one-half interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Timothy Eric Elfstrom, East Haddam, Conn., by Bruce E. Elfstrom as conservator, to Bruce E. Elfstrom, East Haddam, Conn., a one-sixteenth interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Jean P. B. Wheeler, Trustee of the Steamboat Landing Trust, to Mary Lamberton Hill, Chapel Hill, N.C., an undivided one-half interest, land with any improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Mary Lamberton Hill, Chapel Hill, N.C., to Diana M. Hartnett and Jeffrey E. Hartnett, St. Louis, Mo., as joint tenants, an undivided one-half interest, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Frederick Alan Wilson, Cumming, Ga., and Hugh C. Wilson, Park City, Utah, to Clara Blacknall Wilson, Atlanta, Ga., and Robert R. Smith, Ga., Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of James Miles Hugh Wilson, a 24 percent interest, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Coastline Homes Land, Hancock, to Yovonna Donnell, a/k/a Yovonna L. Donnell, Prospect Harbor, land. Release Deed.

Lorraine Mooers, Ellsworth, Personal Representative of the Estate of Barry V. Mooers, to Lorraine Mooers, Ellsworth, land with all buildings. Deed of Distribution.

Roger M. Niesen and Margaret M. Niesen, Ellsworth, to James B. Peabody II, Blue Hill, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Donald E. Jones and Gina M. Jones, Wakefield, Mass., to Levi Garrett Soper and Destiny Jean Soper, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

Charles G. Rohn and Carol A. Rohn, Westbrook, to Bruce M. Dinwiddie and Carmelita M. Dinwiddie, Orleans, Mass., as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Amanda A. Look and Nicholas L. Look, Surry, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Lynwood F. Giles, Ellsworth, to James E. Patterson, Ellsworth, a one-half undivided interest, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

James E. Patterson, Ellsworth, to Lynwood F. Giles, Ellsworth, a one-half undivided interest, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

Jack E. Holmes, Corea, to Theodore R. Lennon Jr. and Pamela J. Lennon, Sherwood, Ore., land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Gregory P. Veayo and Patricia M. Veayo, Kinfield, to Myrna J. Robinson, New Sharon, a timeshare estate, Unit 22, Building 1, Week 33, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Stanley M. Pinnette and Genevieve M. Pinnette, Fairfield, to Robert M. Latimer and Dorothy J. Latimer, Tampa, Fla., a timeshare estate, Unit 58, Building 5, Week 29-E, Acadia Village Resort.

Keith M. Prescott and Rebecca L. Prescott (Grant), Charleston, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 13, Building 1, Week 47, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Nora L. Walker and Dana J. D’Angelo, Chula Vista, Calif., to Steven D. McClellan and Melissa L. McClellan, a timeshare estate, Unit 56, Building 5, Week 34-E, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Donna Searchfield, Phoenixville, Pa., and Timothy Searchfield, Bar Harbor, to Donalene E. Lounder and Timothy H. Lounder, El Paso, Texas, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Jennifer Cote, Bar Harbor, to Donna Searchfield, Phoenixville, Pa., and Timothy Searchfiled, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Green Ridge, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Forrest Piper, Personal Representative of the Estate of Arlene Bradford, Hancock, land. Corrective Release Deed.

Green Ridge, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Dianne Grant, Personal Representative of the Estate of Forrest L. Moore Jr., Ellsworth, land. Corrective Release Deed.

FRANKLIN

Arthur E. Alley, Southwest Harbor, to Garrett E. Alley, Rockland, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Theodore P. Day, East Kingston, N.H., Personal Representative of the Estate of Joseph P. Day, III, a/k/a Joseph P. Day, to Andrew P. Day, Lewiston, and Elizabeth Schwartz Dimond, Attleboro, Mass., as equal tenants in common, land with all improvements. Corrective Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Allen R. Cook, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn D. Cook Revocable Trust, Milton, Fla., to Allen R. Cook, Successor Trustee of The Allen R. Cook Revocable Trust Agreement, Milton, Fla., land. Trustee Deed.

Allen R. Cook, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn D. Cook Revocable Trust, Milton, Fla., to Allen R. Cook, Successor Trustee of the Allen R. Cook Revocable Trust, Milton, Fla., land. Trustee Deed.

Allen R. Cook, Successor Trustee of the Evelyn D. Cook Revocable Trust, Milton, Fla., to Allen R. Cook, Successor Trustee of the Allen R. Cook Revocable Trust, Milton, Fla., land with any improvements. Trustee Deed.

HANCOCK

Terence L. Dufour and Deborah K. Dufour, Hancock, to Ernestine D. Slaven, Sole Trustee of the Ernestine D. Slaven Living Trust, Blue Hill, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Federal National Mortgage Association, a/k/a Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Steven D. Mosley, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

Joan W, Nestler, f/k/a Joan C. Woodcock, Bangor, to Joan W. Nestler, Trustee of the John A. Woodcock Family Trust, Bangor, land. Confirmatory Deed.

Richard E. Wheaton, Woburn, Mass., and Gerald E. Wheaton, Westford, Mass., to Richard Brewster Harding, Portland, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Bruce H. Hardy and Linda M. Hardy, to Brian D. Hardy and Jessica L. Hardy, Ellsworth, land. Corrective and Confirmatory Deed.

Kenneth A. Minier and Patricia J. Minier, Southwest Harbor, to Erin J. Ritter and Kirk L. Ritter, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Lynne C. Connelly, Hancock, to Todd A. Hoffert and Amanda K. Hoffert, Hampden, land with all buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

LAMOINE

Michael Jamieson, Trustee of the Anne V. Jamieson Trust, f/k/a The Anne V. Bragdon Trust, Sykesville, Md., to I & E Enterprises, LLC, land with any buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.

Larry Ross and Rebecca Ross, Englewood, Fla., to Joanne F. Clark and Donald J. Clark Jr., Belmont, Mass., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Michael L. Broady, Seal Cove, land. Warranty Deed (Corporation).

Craig T. Fellis, Mariaville, to Scott M. Dixon, Plattsmouth, Neb., as tenants in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Philip W. Blanchard, Seal Harbor, and Samuel W. Blanchard, Seal Harbor, to Vicki K. Lubicky and John P. Lubicky, Morgantown, Wyo., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Judith A. Kelley, Portland, to Nancy Rohrbach, Sinking Springs, Pa., land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

James Owen Parker Harris, Altadena, Calif., to Peter Baylor Harris, Altadena, Calif., a 5 percent tenant-in-common interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Prescott M. Marston, Orland, to Prescott M. Marston and Mary Marston, Orland, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Rhonda A. Chambers and John V. Chambers, Bucksport, to David C. Wright and Virginia L. Wright, Crestview, Fla., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Brian D. Simpson, Orland, to Richard William Whelan Jr., and Holly Jean Whelan, Norwood, Mass., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Edward A. Rankins Sr. and Margaret A. Rankins, Orland, to Mary D. Murray, Cape Coral, Fla., land. Warranty Deed.

Michelle L. Staples, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lovina B. Heath, to Brady Mae Snowman, Orland, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

OTIS

Arthur R. Reed, Hudson, Fla., to Phillip A. Reed, Gardnerville, Nev., land. Quitclaim Deed.

M & H Land Holdings, LLC, Winn, to Seadon Gastaldo, Old Town, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Bryant V. Kennedy Jr. and Kathryn M. Kennedy, Ellsworth, to Joyce A. Radke, Brewer, land. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Northern Bay Boats, LLC, Penobscot, to New Road Investments, LLC, Penobscot, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

James MacKay Baker, a/k/a James McKay Baker, and Laura Anne Dixon, Seattle, Wash., to Christopher Baker, Santa Barbara, Calif., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jeffrey D. Brown and Sandra L. Brown, Sedgwick, to Teo M. Canino and Lindsey Canino, Sedgwick, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SORRENTO

Matthew P. Gurin, Fort Washington, Pa., to Matthew P. Gurin and Audra D. Gurin, Fort Washington, Pa., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Susan K. Griffiths, f/k/a Susan K. Dowling, Southwest Harbor, to John N. Dowling and Jennifer C. Dowling, Arlington, Va., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Gavin W. Henning and Theresa G. Henning, Epsom, N.H., to James E. Aucoin Sr. and Sharilynn A. Aucoin, Geismar, La., Belinda Aucoin Reeder, Dallas, Texas, Jennifer Aucoin Miller, Coppell, Texas, and James E. Aucoin Jr., Prairieville, La., as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 48, Week 29, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Timothy Jones and Barbara Jones, Portland, to Jacob M. Jones and Lauren A. Jones, Portland, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 54, Week 40, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Richard J. Lessard and Janice A. Lessard, Largo, Fla., to Scott A. Mellen, Benton, a timeshare estate, Unit 17, Week 40, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Gregory P. Ashton, Augusta, to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, a fifty percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 42, Week 4, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Release Deed Co-Ownership: Even.

Jon L. Bridges and Tamela R. Bridges, Levant, to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 36, Week 9, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-Even).

STONINGTON

Marjorie A. Rice, Indianapolis, Ind., to Marjorie A. Rice, Trustee of The Kenneth H. Rice Jr. and Marjorie A. Rice Living Trust, Indianapolis, Ind., land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert W. Cortez and Lorraine Cortez, Brewster, Mass., to Thomas F. Gaensler and Christine E. Gaensler, Warren, N.J., land with all buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Hannah H.D. Barrows and George W. Eaton, Rockland, to Anna D. Goff, Stonington, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Katherine L. Lawson, Stonington, to Katherine L. Lawson and Kim P. Lawson, Stonington, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

SULLIVAN

Karen A. Foege, Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert E. Drummond, to Henry F. Bauer, III and Vanessa M. Brunton, Sullivan, as joint tenants, land. Deed of by Personal Representative.

Frederick A. Ashmore Jr., to Elizabeth Bauer, Mint Hill, N.C., land. Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to Edward S. Sargent Heirs, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Margaret B. Stanley, Amesbury, Mass., and John D. Stanley, Great Pond, to Kenneth E. Keniston II, Searsport, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Coastline Homes Land, Hancock, to Scott E. Gashlin and Lisa E. Gashlin, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

George L. Sampson and Nancy J. Sampson, West Tremont, to Brain M. Kupiec, West Tremont, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joseph H. Dionne and Cynthia A. Dionner, Tremont, to Benjamin R. Young and Molly D. Young, Northeast Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Richard Vander Zanden and Rayann Vander Zanden, Trenton, to Charles W. Carl Jr. and Kathryn M. Carl, Haines, Ala., as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.