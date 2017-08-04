Property transfers July 20 to July 26

BAR HARBOR

Elizabeth R. Lyons, Warrington, Pa., Domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative of the Estate of Martha S. Buhner, to Martha R. Bunker, Richboro, Pa., Richboro, Pa., land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Dean S. Read, Bar Harbor, to Dean S. Read and Penny B. Read, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Sherri A. Eldridge, f/k/a Sherri A. Sandoval, Salisbury Cove, to Sherri A. Eldridge and G. William, Trustees of the Sherri A. Eldridge Living Trust, Salisbury Cove, land. Deed.

Kebo Properties LLC, Bar Harbor, to Antonina S. Boynton, Trustee of the Antonina S. Boynton Revocable Living Trust, Virginia Beach, Va., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Bar Harbor Community Farm LLC, Bar Harbor, to Bryan D. Dionne and Jessica L. Ganong, Edgecomb, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Paul A. Douglas Sr., Bar Harbor, to Timothy W. Douglas and Neve E. Douglas, Hulls Cove, land with buildings. Release Deed.

John T. Kelly, Bar Harbor, to John T. Kelly and Heather M. Kelly, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Linnehan Acceptance, Ellsworth, to Michael L. DeGeorge, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Ernestine D. Slaven, Trustee of The Ernestine D. Slaven Living Trust, and Ernestine D. Slaven and Tobin Davis Slave, Co-Trustee of The Ralph E. Slaven, Sr. Family Trust, Blue Hill, to Doggie Pie, LLC, Hartford, Conn., land with buildings. Trustees’ Deed.

BROOKLIN

Lani Florian, Brooklin, and Mathew Florian, Plantsville, Successor Trustees of Mark Landing Trust Number One and Successor Trustees of Mark’s Landing Trust Number Two, to Lani Florian, Brooklin, Mathew Florian, Plantsville, Conn., David W. Florian Jr., Southington, Conn., Laura Florian, Queensbury, N.Y., and Heidi L. Florian, Cheshire, Conn., an undivided one-fifth interest each, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Laura Bowerman, Seabrook, N.H., and Rachel Thomas, Quincy, Mass., Personal Representatives of the Estate of Helen U. Lyons, to Laura Bowerman, Seabrook, N.H., Derek G. Lyons, Livingston, N.J., and Rachel Thomas, Quincy, Mass., land with buildings and improvements. Personal Representatives Deed of Distribution.

BUCKSPORT

Ames Freedom III, LLC, Sebec, to Richardson Acres, LLC, Orrington, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Ames Family Land Company LLC, Sebec, to Richardson Acres, LLC, Orrington, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Janice Ronco, Ellsworth, to Paul G. Ronco III and Nancy J. Ronco, Winterport, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Scott D. Wingate and Michelle R. Wingate, Bucksport, to Rosalind Ivens and Lawrence Dean Van Abbema, Brooklyn, N.Y., land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Wendell W. Thombs, Castine, Personal Representative of the Estate of Helene T. Podlubny, to Wendell W. Thombs, Trustee of The Helen T. Podlubny Revocable Living Trust, land with any buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

CRANBERRY ISLES

Veekay Limited Liability Company, Isleford, to The Inhabitants of the Town of Castine, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Lucerne-in-Maine Village Corporation, Lucerne, to Janet C. Bazile-Bajkowski, and Gary J. Bajkowski, Dedham, as joint tenants, land. Release Deed.

Kam Atwood, Glenburn, to David Edgar Bowden, Hampden, a one-sixth interest, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Eric B. Footman, Parker, Colo., to Mary Kay Roane and Kenneth Roane, Spring, Texas, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Douglas B. Bailey and Pamela J. Bailey, Citrus Heights, Calif., to Janet C. Bazile-Bajkowski and Gary J. Bajkowski, Dedham, land. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Lance M. Remsen and Mary Jean Remsen, Needham, Mass., to Remsen Run LLC, Needham, Mass., land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Michael L. Schechter, Chesterfield, Mo., to Jon T. Freeman and Mary L. Freeman, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

EASTBROOK

Emily L. Dickens, Eastbrook, to Peter A. Jordan, Waltham, land. Release Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Carolyn S. Blake and Carolyn A. Campbell, Ellsworth, to Carolyn S. Blake and Carolyn A. Campbell, Ellsworth, as tenants in common, land with all buildings. Release Deed.

Land-Vest Inc., Bangor, to Randy Ingraham and Heather Ingraham, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Michael A. Cahn and Sherry L. Cahn, Windsor, Conn., to Gary Monteleone and Anita Monteleone, Suffield, Conn., as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 14, Buildings 1, Week 30, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Victoria A. Linquist and Carol J. Linquist, Poland, to Kevin M. Didonato and Laura E. Didonato, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 33, Building 3, Week 28, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Roxanne E. Dunbar (Darling), Gardiner, to Rebecca L. Swan, Farmingdale, a timeshare estate, Unit 58, Building 5, Week 34-O, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Bunny K. Pounds and James D. Pounds, Grimesland, N.C., to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 46, Building 4, Week 50-E. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth. to Toby C. Lawrence, Bucksport, a timeshare estate, Acadia Village Resort. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Broughman Builders Inc., Ellsworth, to Krystal A.C. Emerson and Seth Emerson, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Katherine Rae-Lawson, Bangor, to William L. Linville, Bridgewater, N.J., land. Release Deed.

Joshua John Stevens, Ellsworth, to Lisa Marie Landry, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Richard B. Dudman, Ellsworth, and Iris Dudman, f/k/a Janet Sloane Dudman, Hastings On Hudson, N.Y., to Helen Sloane Dudman, Blue Hill, land. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Lois A. Gordon, a/k/a Lois Gordon, Windham, to Amberosity T. Gott and William A. Gott, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Danny Mitchell Jr., a/k/a Danny A. Mitchell, Gouldsboro, and Bruce J. Cummings, Gouldsboro, to Bruce J. Cummings and Vivian J. Cummings, Gouldsboro, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Bruce H. Hardy and Linda M. Hardy, Hancock, to Brian D. Hardy and Jessica L. Hardy, Ellsworth, land. Corrective and Confirmatory Deed.

LAMOINE

Forest Hill Cemetery Corporation, Lamoine, to Pamela L. Priest, Lamoine, land. Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Betty Lou Welker, Mariaville, to Archie Jipson, Otis, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Elaine F. Lincoln, North Andover, Mass., to J. Alden Lincoln and Elaine F. Lincoln, Trustees of the Elaine F. Lincoln Trust – 2001, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Sarah F. March, Bar Harbor, to Ian G. Kirk and Sarah F. March, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Darrell Phillips and Alice J. Phillips, Mount Desert, to Pineo Properties I, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Darrell Phillips and Alice J. Phillips, Mount Desert, to 9 Oak Hill Road, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Darrell Phillips and Alice J. Phillips, Mount Desert, to Brain D. Shaw, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Blue Ledge Property Development Inc., Brooklin, to Christopher H. Dadian Revocable Trust, University, Mo., Trustee of the Christopher H. Dadian Revocable Trust, an undivided one-fourth interest, Nina C. Davis, University, Mo., as Trustee of the Nina C. Davis Revocable Trust, an undivided one-fourth interest, to James O. Davis and Carrie L. Davis, Naperville, Ill., as Co-Trustees of the James and Carrie Davis Trust, an undivided one-half interest, as tenants in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Josef A. Lemmen, Trustee of the Josef A. Lemmen and Janet K. Lemmen Children’s Real Estate Trust, Fort Myers, Fla., to Valerie Sprague and Richard Sprague, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Timothy K. Sampson and Gloria E. Sampson, Bucksport, a 40 percent undivided interest, to Jeffrey Guerette, Portland, 20 percent undivided interest, to Daniel Guerette and Phyllis Guerette, Bangor, as joint tenants, and a 40 percent undivided interest to Sarah Guerette and Christopher Strout, Portland, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

OTIS

Malcolm A. French and Barbara A. French, Enfield, to Norman K. Hendrix and Laura M. Hendrix, Otis, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

R and D LLC, Stonington, Conn., to Jayme L.R. Dearborn, Sedgwick, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sedgwick, to Charles Cole, Worcester, Mass., land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Jarvis W. Newman, Southwest Harbor, to Blake Rosso and Erika Ross, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Stanley E. Gott, Southwest Harbor, to CJT, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Reed Properties LLC, to Ellen Irene Hartig, Hulls Cove, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marion K. McInnes Glausser, Grenncastle, Ind., to Marion K. McInnes and Wayne E. Glausser Jr., Co-Trustees of the Marion K. McInnes Revocable Trust, Greencastle, Ind., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marion Kaighn McInnes, Greencastle, Ind., to Marion K. McInnes and Wayne Glausser Jr., Co-Trustee of the Marion K. McInnes Revocable Trust, Greencastle, Ind., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marion McInnes, Greencastle, Ind., to Marion K. McInnes and Wayne E. Glausser Jr., Co-Trustees of the Marion K. McInnes Revocable Trust, Greencastle, Ind., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Andrew A. Hyman, Jamaica Plains, Mass., and Cathy A. Messing, Wayland, R.I., to Robert P. Pepin Jr. and Nancy R. Pepin, Pawtucket, R.I., a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 53, Week 26, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-ODD).

Donna M. Searchfield, Philadelphia, Pa., to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, a timeshare estate, Unit 58, Week 3, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Release Deed.

William M. Longmuir III and Colleen F. Longmuir, Newport, to William M. Longmuir III, Newport, a timeshare estate, Unit 37, Week 24, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Karen Burns, Southwest Harbor, to Robert W. Graham and Susan A. Graham, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Kathryn Anne Thompson, Deer Isle, Personal Representative of the Estate of Galen L. Thompson, to Q & A Holden, LLC, Stonington, land with improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

SULLIVAN

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to Frederick A. Ashmore Jr., Hancock, land with buildings. Corrective Deed Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

The Island Market & Supply, LLC, Swan’s Island, to Sharon J. Butterfield, M. James Butterfield, Maryville, Tenn., and Sonya Cheek, Duncan, S.C., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Sharon J. Butterfield and M. James Butterfield, Maryville, Tenn., and Sonja Cheek, Duncan, S.C., Dixmont, land. Warranty Deed.

TOWNSHIP 32

Laurence D. Wasson, to Jeffrey L. Wasson and Brian S. Wasson, Otis, camp and outbuildings. Bill of Sale.

TREMONT

Howard D. Monroe Jr., Bernard, to Maxwell Clark, LLC, Bernard, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Betsy Sue Corrigan, Bar Harbor and Beverly Elizabeth Sneider, Port St. Lucie, Fla., to Bruce E. Gardner and Deborah R.F. Gardner, Canandaigua, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Dunham H. Smith, Plymouth, Mass., to Dunham H. Smith and Rebecca H. Smith, Trustees of the Dunham H. Smith Revocable Trust, Plymouth, Mass., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WALTHAM

Emily L. Dickens, Eastbrook, to Peter A. Jordan, Waltham, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Paul W. Conklin, Los Angeles, Calif., to Elizabeth H. Gallaer, Medford, N.Y., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.