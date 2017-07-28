Property Transfers July 13 to July 19

AMHERST

Kathryn M. Silsby, Otis, and Paula D. Silsby, Portland, to Paul Ganem, Mariaville, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Charles S. Hold, Alexandria, Va., to Paul Ganem, Mariaville, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Town of Amherst, to Paul Ganem, Mariaville, to Celeste Cram, Personal Representative of the Estate of Ashel Cram, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

George C. Bassett and Marie E. Bassett, Osborn, to Stephen A. Fife, Wiscasset, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Gordon A. Tredwell and Lorraine P. Tredwell, Eddington, to Stephen A. Fife, Wiscasset, land. Warranty Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Seth E. Libby, Bar Harbor, and Selina Libby McGlauflin, Sidney, Personal Representatives of the Estate of Richard S. Libby, to Seth E. Libby, Bar Harbor, and Selina Libby McGlauflin, Sidney, land with any improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Seth E. Libby, Bar Harbor, and Selina Libby McGlauflin, Sidney, to Nickerson, Spratt & Greeley, LLC, Hope, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Jason R. Mills, New York, N.Y., to Daniel B. Mills and Joan A. Mills, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Leon G. Hoyt III, Wilmington, Del., Thomas B. Hoyt, Dallas, Texas, and Michael D. Hoyt, Irvine, Calif., to Robin K. Wright, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Tranquility-Bond II, LLC, Trenton, to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Joanna Joiner, Silver Springs, Md., to Joanna Joiner and Arlindo Moraes Da Silva Jr., Trustee of The Arlindo Moraes Da Silva Jr. and Joahnna Joiner Living Trust, Silver Springs, Md., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Scott K. Shields and Virginia L. Shields, Bar Harbor, to Scott K. Shields, Bar Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Timothy C. Pemberton, Blue Hill, to Gretchen A. Pemberton, Penobscot, land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Elisabeth M. Sprague, Blue Hill, land. Special Warranty Deed.

John A. Knutson and Margaret Knutson, Brooklin, to Michelle M. MacDonald and Joshua A. Clark, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Howard B. Chittenden and Judith E. Chittenden, Blue Hill, to Betty Patrece Chittenden, Stinson Beach, Calif., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Ellen S. Best, Blue Hill, Personal Representative of the Estate of George Lee Crosby, to Christine Thompson, Hawthorne, N.J., land with improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Intestate).

BUCKSPORT

Loren K. Gallup, Bucksport, to Katharine M. Kadlewicz-Quatrale and Eddie D. Bubier, Stockton Springs, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Kaja Holdings 2, LLC, to DSV SPV1, LLC, Columbia, S.C., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary Ellen Smith, Attorney-in-fact, Shelly Bourgoin, Hampden, to Lemuel M. Clark and Kimberly A. Clark, Winterport, and Michael D. Worster and Stephanie R. Worster, Winterport, as tenants in common, land. Warranty Deed.

Diane R. Friend, Brooks, to Malibu K. Anthony, West Bath, land. Warranty Deed.

WOC Inc., f/k/a Webber Oil Company, to Penobscot Bay Terminals Inc., South Portland, land with improvements and fixtures. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

Donald A. Small, Castine, to Donald A. Small and Shelley Small, Castine, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Cindy Lash, Blanche M. Davis and Delwyn Nevells, a/k/a Delwin Neverlls, Stonington, to Bruce E. Elfstrom, East Haddam, Conn., land with any buildings or improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Kathy O. Gunter and Rebecca J. Sargent, Ellsworth, Successor Trustees of the Herbert W. Schnopper 2015 Trust, to Rachel D. Bullock, Brooklin, N.Y., land with buildings. Trustees’ Deed.

Donna M. Jackson, Ellsworth, to Mollie A. Hutchins, Ellsworth, Samantha Eaton, Ellsworth and Allison Pinkham, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Joan R. Roy, Trustee of the Robert F. Roy Living Trust, and Trustee of the Joan R. Roy Living Trust, Deer Isle, to Marion S. White and James W. White, Chapel Hill, N.C., as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Barter Lumber Company, Deer Isle, to Samuel W. Pickering, Carlisle, Pa., land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Samuel W. Pickering, Carlisle, Pa., to Barter Lumber Company, Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

EASTBROOK

Sidney J. Linscott, Trenton, to Alexander Watts and Eleanor H. Watts, Bass Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Stephen M. Fernald, Ellsworth, to Jennifer L. Fernald, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Christine L. Palmer and Arian Eigen Heald, Ellsworth, to Parkin A. Hamilton and Patricia A. Hamilton, Bangor, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Bree Roberts and Reginald Means, Sullivan, land. Municipal Quitclaim.

Ronald Walter Hopkins and Joyce Owen Hopkins, Searsport, to Everett Fountain, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Blake B. Brown and Judith A. Brown, Ellsworth, to James B. Card III and Shanon L. Card, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Jamie J.M. Pickering, Ellsworth, to Thomas D. Pickering, Lamoine, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

Alicia Hillman, Ellsworth, to Nicholas B. Jewett, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Margaret L. Davison, Fla., to Curtis Larrabee, Searsport, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Shawn Jordan, Ellsworth, K & B Hancock, LLC, New Gloucester, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

FRANKLIN

Maurice G. Leavitt and Susan C. Leavitt, Franklin, to Maurice Glenwood Leavitt Jr. and Susan Carol Leavitt, Trustees of the Leavitt Family Revocable Living Trust, Umatilla, Fla., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

John J. DesJardin and Jean L. DesJardin, Franklin, to Maurice Glenwood Leavitt Jr. and Susan Carol Leavitt, Trustees of the Leavitt Family Revocable Living Trust, Umatilla, Fla., land with any building or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

William E. Dillon Jr. and Karen E. Dillon, Fla., to Joshua I. Winer and Dawn M. Lamendola, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Timothy H. Gott, Tremont, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sylvia H. Gott, Tremont, to Gott Bros. Leasing Inc., land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Timothy H. Gott, Tremont, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sylvia H. Gott, Tremont, to Gott Bros. Leasing Inc., Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Timothy H. Gott, Tremont, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sylvia H. Gott, Tremont, to Gott Bros. Leasing Inc., Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Timothy H. Gott, Tremont, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sylvia H. Gott, Tremont, to Timothy H. Gott, Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Timothy H. Gott, Tremont, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sylvia H. Gott, Tremont, to Peter D. Gott, Bernard, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Timothy H. Gott, Tremont, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sylvia H. Gott, Tremont, to Gott Bros. Leasing, Inc., Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Timothy H. Gott, Tremont, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sylvia H. Gott, Tremont, to Gott Bros. Leasing, Inc., Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

GOULDSBORO

Linda L. Moore, Gouldsboro, to Walter L. Moore, Gouldsboro, land. Deed.

Tryg D. Olson and Karen S. Olson, Trustees of the Olson Family Revocable Trust, Danville, Calif., to Michael Scott Bierman and Michelle A. Bierman, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

GREAT POND

Raymond J. Schofield, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Elliott Brooks Barrowclough and Sharon Elizabeth Barrowclough, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Hoyt H. Hopkins, Hancock, to Joanne E. Hopkins, Hancock, land. Warranty Deed.

Scott A. Dyer, Hancock, to Scott A. Dyer, d/b/a Dyer Automotive, Hancock, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Scott A. Dyer, Hancock, to Scott A. Dyer and Christine Lea Dyer, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Victoria S. Peterson, Chicago, Ill., to Victoria S. Peterson, Trustee of the Victoria S. Peterson Trust, Chicago, Ill., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Donald J. Cote and Linda A. Cote, Mount Desert, to Gregory L. Helbig, Chester, N.J., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Deep Cove Holdings, LLCX, Chicago, Ill., to Deep Cove Holdings II, LLC, Chicago, Ill., land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Candace Augustine, Orland, to Kenneth L. Tracey and Sarah M. Tracey, Sorrento, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Pauline A. Clement, Orland, to Wilford Atwood Jr. and Audrey Atwood, Orland, as joint tenants, land. Deed.

Aziza Donna Daigle, f/k/a Donna Daigle-Ferden, Hancock, to Scott C. Ferden, Penobscot, land with any and all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

Phillip Lewis Paley, Dunellen, N.J., an undivided 10 percent interest to Sheree Velita Pitchford, Dunellen, N.J., land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sedgwick, to Michelle Herrick, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Next Generation Foundation, Blue Hill, to The Inhabitants of the Town of Sedgwick, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

SORRENTO

Ledge, LLC, Sorrento, to Cecily Reynolds, Wakefield, R.I., a 50 percent undivided interest, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Larry D. Turner, Seal Cove, Karen T. Rochford, Houlton, and Rita T. Pollard, Searsport, Co-Personal Representatives of The Estate of Ramon Davis Turner, to Cathleen A. Iberg, Buda, Texas, land with any and all buildings and improvements.

Timothy H. Gott, Tremont, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sylvia H. Gott, Tremont, to Thomas E. Gott, Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Wesley Carroll, Southwest Harbor, to Wesley Carroll and Dawn Carroll, Southwest Harbor, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Douglas T. Roberts and Cheryl M. Roberts, Sinclair, to Latonya Rene Hueso, Madison, S.D., a timeshare estate, Unit 21, Week 6, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Suzanne J. Tyler and Dennis L. Casey, Glenburn, to Stephen E. Wiswell and Lori N. Wiswell, Newburyport, Mass., as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 41, Week 39, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Cummins E. Speakman III, Gearhard, Ore., to Cummins E. Speakman III and Diane Speakman, Gearhart, Ore., as joint tenants, land. Release Deed.

STONINGTON

Meredith Elizabeth Wheaton, Stonington, Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard P. Wheaton Sr., to Meredith E. Wheaton, Stonington, land with any buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

Michael R. Steinharter and Mary H. Steinharter, Weston, Conn., to Osprey’s Echo LLC, Weston, Conn., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Vickiann Votto, a/k/a Vicki Ann Vitto, North Scituate, R.I., to Diane Cheek, Mount Dora, Fla., land. Warranty Deed.

The Grace Butnam Foundation, Windham, to Maine Woodland Properties, Portland, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Scott J. Simpson and Susan Brenner, Sullivan, to John C. Mooers and Staci L. Kane, Hummelstown, Pa., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

SURRY

Timothy P. Freundlich, San Francisco, Calif., to Timothy Freundlich and Julia A. Dowd, Freundlich Family Trust, San Francisco, Calif., land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Stephen Fernald and Jennifer Fernald, Ellsworth, to Florence Rockwell, Columbus, Ind., land. Quitclaim Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

William L. Coleman and Mildred B. Coleman, a/k/a William Coleman and Mildred Coleman, Jaffrey, N.H., to William L. Coleman and Mildred B. Coleman, Trustees of the William and Mildred Coleman Revocable Trust, a one-quarter undivided interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Mildred B. Coleman, Jaffrey, N.H., to William L. Coleman and Mildred B. Coleman, Trustees of the William and Mildred Coleman Revocable Trust, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Heather Alley, Lamoine, to Richard Dingwell Jr., Auburn, land. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Justin S. Pelletier, Verona Island, to Lance Zimmerman, Verona Island, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to William A. Logan, Manchester, land with any buildings. Special Warranty Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Julie S. Jones, Hallowell, to Peter D. Hastings, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.