Property Transfers Jan. 9 to Jan. 13

BAR HARBOR

Charles B. Bishop, Bar Harbor, to Denise R. Shomo and Heather M. Roche, Hamburg, Pa., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Ian Rowberry and Ellen Rowberry, Bar Harbor, to Mingyang Lu and Man Chen, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Linda V. Boas, Orlando, Fla., Joyce Paquet McKinney, Plymouth, Mass., and Joanne Paquet Graham, Marshfield, Mass., to 52 Strawberry, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Jerry L. Miller, Plantation, Fla., to BDDB, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Brooke S. Harris, Los Angeles, Calif., to Mark B. Ackerman and Laurel L. Ackerman, Broad Brook, Conn., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Joyce G. Powell, Mitchellville, Md., to Alexander Stwertka, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Fletcher B. Perkins Jr., Candia, N.H., Personal Representative of the Estate of Carrie Saunders, a/k/a Carrie B. Saunders, Carrie P. Saunders, to Fletcher B. Perkins Jr., Candia, N.H., land with building. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

BROOKSVILLE

Julie B. Cleveland and Robert A. Gallway, Brooksville, to Julie Bennett Cleveland, Trustee of the Cleveland Trust, and Robert A. Gallway, Trustee of the Gallway Trust, Brooksville, each an undivided one-half interest, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Eric Eaton, Bucksport, Personal Representative of the Estate of Loretta M. Eaton, to Eric Eaton, Bucksport, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Intestate).

Joseph H. Mullins, Bucksport, to Joseph H. Mullins and Audrey L. Mullins, Bucksport, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Brian E. MacDonald, Bucksport, to Jesse C. Holyoke, Dedham, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Bucksport Mill, LLC, Bucksport, to Bucksport Generation, LLC, Bucksport, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Donna I. Hawkins, f/k/a Donna I. Mickelson, Dedham, to Kenneth W. Mickelson Sr., Lecanto, Fla., land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Kenneth W. Mickelson Sr., a/k/a Kenneth W. Mickelson and Kenneth Mickelson, Lecanto, Fla., to Marsha T. Rutherford and Lindell G. Rutherford, Smithfield, Va., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Bruce P. Vandermel, a/k/a Bruce Paul Vander Mel and Lucy Chesney Vandermel, a/k/a Lucy Chesney Vander Mel, Portsmouth, N.H., to Bruce Paul Cander Mel and Lucy Chesney Vander Mel, Co-Trustees of The Vander Mel Family Revocable Trust, Portsmouth, N.H., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Gary Eaton and Paula Eaton, Stonington, to Travis James Faulkingham and Hannah Saunders Faulkingham, Stonington, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Gerald Heanssler and Sherrel Heanssler, Deer Isle, to Bradley J. Heanssler, Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Barbara C. Boyer, Trustee of the John F. Boyer Revocable Trust, Schenectady, N.Y., to Barbara C. Boyer, Trustee of the Boyer Marital Trust, Schenectady, N.Y., land. Warranty Deed.

Henry W. Borntraeger, Little Deer Isle, to Lee G. Pappianne, Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary H. Haskell, Grafton, Mass., Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas D. Haskell, to Melissa K. Raftery, Deer Isle, land with all improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

ELLSWORTH

David C. Nevers and Thomas S. Drake, a/k/a Thomas C. Drake, Glenburn, to Abigail J. Fessenden and Matthew D. Fessenden, Trenton, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 62, Building 5, Week 22-O, Acadia Village Resort. Warranty Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Douglas H. Smith and Ashley M. Smith, Bangor, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Willard E. Rice and Cornelia Rice, Upland, Calif., land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Donald P. White and Janice R. White, Stuart, Fla., as joint tenants, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Michelle D. Cole, f/k/a Michelle D. Sargent, Champoinsgate, Fla., to Sharon S. Awalt and Kenneth V. Awalt, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Sharon S. Awalt and Kenneth V. Awalt, Ellsworth, to Sharon S. Awalt, Daniel K. Awalt and Kenneth V. Awalt, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Federal National Mortgage Association, Fort Mill, S.C., to Federal National Mortgage Association, Washington, D.C., land with any buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

Beechland Corporation, Ellsworth, to Robert King, Ellsworth, land with all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

FRANKLIN

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Franklin, to Robert B. Seal, Trustee of the Katherine M. Seal Trust, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Franklin, to Stuart Wallace, Hancock, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Katherine L. Gilpatrick, Gouldsboro, and Craig R. Murray, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., to Joseph Merkel and Donna Merkel, Gouldsboro, as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

David W. Johnson and Susan Glatthorn Johnson, Clearwater, Fla., to Susan Glatthorn Johnson Trust, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

GREAT POND

Samuel F. Parks and Patricia A. Parks, Elmer, N.J., to John D. Stanley, Surry, and Margaret B. Stanley, Amesbury, Mass., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Hancock, Hancock, to Erica Hoffman, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Hancock, Hancock, to Erica Hoffman, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Richard A. Cunningham and Roberta Gallison Cunningham, Hancock, to Melissa M. Hale, Hancock, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

LAMOINE

Marlboro by the LLC, Lamoine, to Betty Goulden Kimbrell and James K. Kimbrell, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael O. Keene, Bar Harbor, to Cameron Stone & Landscape, LLC, Mount Desert, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Irma M. Bianchi, Jupiter, Fla., to Julie C. Sarason, Lowell, Mass., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Brian O. Armstrong, Mount Laurel, N.J., Trustee of The Constance E. Armstrong Qualified Personal Residence Trust, to Brian O. Armstrong, Trustee of the Quentin E. Armstrong Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Mount Laurel, N.J., land with any buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.

Brian O. Armstrong, Trustee of The Quentin E. Armstrong Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Brian D. Shaw, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.

Michael W. Hanson, Mount Desert, to Jack E. Cunningham, Bar Harbor, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Maine State Housing Authority, Augusta, to Acreage East, LLC, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Helen J. Lewis, f/k/a Helen J. Gogan, Orono, to Helen J. Lewis, Trustee of the Helen J. Lewis 1998 Trust, Orono, land with any buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Maura E. Gammans and Jonathan P. Gammans, Sidney, to Amy Meepoe Baron, Old Town, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Stephanie Birdsall Lippman, Blue Hill, to Robert Raiten, Penobscot, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert Raiten, Penobscot, to Stephanie B. Lippman, Blue Hill, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Snow Cove Sanctuary, LLC, Lyndhurst, Ohio, to Blue Hill Heritage Trust Inc., Blue Hill, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Martin W. French, Kenduskeag, Personal Representative of the Estate of Forest M. French, to Thomas M. French, LaGrange, land with any improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

SULLIVAN

Robert Johnson, Sullivan, to Roberta J. Geramita, Edenton, N.C., land with all buildings. Warranty Deed.

Norman E. Rogers Jr., Successor Trustee of The Frederic W. Warner Living Trust, New Hartford, Conn., to Ann Perry and James Perry, Gouldsboro, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.

Craig D. Folsom and Roxana K. Carter, Sullivan, to Roxana Kay Carter, Trustees of The Roxana Kay Carter Family Real Estate Trust, Sullivan, land with any and all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

SURRY

Robert Salois, Surry, to Thomas G. Stauffer and Becky Stauffer, Bruceton, W.Va., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Marilyn F. DiBonaventuro, Mount Desert, to Carolyn VanCise, Penobscot, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Kristen Crosthwaite, Surry, to Andrew Crosthwaite, Surry, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

SULLIVAN

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., to Paul J. Martin, Sullivan, land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Katherine Tongue Bramante, John P. Bramante, Kasilof, Ala. and Benjamin S. Tongue, Westborough, Mass., to William Edward Rose and Jaime Anne Laura Rose, Swan’s Island, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 28

Alex H. Mangels Jr., Ocala, Fla., to James E. Patten Jr., Trenton, land. Release Deed.

Julian S. White, Ellsworth, to James E. Patterson, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Release Deed.

James E. Patterson, Ellsworth, to Julian S. White, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Release Deed.

TREMONT

Maurianne Adams, a/k/a Maurianne S. Adams, Amherst, Mass., to Maurianne S. Adams, Trustee of the Duck Cove Trust, Amherst, Mass., land with any and all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Jeffrey A. Wooster and Suzanne Sylvia, Bar Harbor, to Kimberly W. Jensen and Mark R. Jensen, Tucson, Ariz., land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Nicholas D. Humez, Painesville, Ohio, to Colin McArdle and Christine McArdle, Brookline, Mass., land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.