Property Transfers Jan. 3 to Jan. 6

AURORA

Gregory K. Fortier and Kathleen M. Fortier, Bangor, to Stephen J. Beaulieu, Hancock, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Bar Harbor Masonic Building Association, Bar Harbor, to 44, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any and all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Corey V. Papadopoli, Bar Harbor, to Corey V. Papadopoli and Susan Del Cid, Bar Harbor, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Doreen I. Zimmerman, Blaine, Wash., to Douglas Maffucci and Kimberly Swan, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Bagaduce Music Lending Library, to George Palermo and Loren Palermo, Blue Hill, land with all buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Sarah A. Clark, Brooksville, to M. Harrison Clark III, Brewer, Daniel Brooks Clark, Cheshire, Conn., Margaret O. Clark, Marblehead, Mass., and Sarah C. Baskin, Glastonbury, Conn., land. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Sally T. Eaton, Searsport, to Amy Violette, Bucksport, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

William A. Hartt, Carmel, to Jessica M. Chute and Rustin W. Chute, Brewer, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Gerald R. Harriman, to Lyndsay Faye Maguire-Lord, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Joseph Rzeszutek and Cathy Rzeszutek, Bucksport, to Katheleen M. Neslusan and Mark A. Neslusan, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla., to Ocwen Loan Serving, LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed (Corporate Grantor).

CRANBERRY ISLES

Eileen Richards, Cranberry Isles, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lyndon E. Colby, Cranberry Isle, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Maia Sampson Michael and Daniel Michael, Trustee of the Michael Family Trust, Santa Fe Trail, New Mexico, to Sonja W. Colby, Northeast Harbor, land with improvements. Supplementary Release Deed.

Sonja W. Colby, a/k/a Sonja Colby, Cranberry Isles, to Catherine Durham and Aaron Britt, Portland, Ore., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Paul A. Shaw, Dedham, to Peter J. Merritt, Dedham, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Paul A. Shaw, Dedham, to Peter J. Merritt, Dedham, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

DEER ISLE

James Tolman and Susan Tolman, Rockland, and Stacie Ane Wogalter, Pleasant Valley, N.Y., to Island Heritage Trust Inc., land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

William Heywood, Temple, Ariz., to Laura Givertz, Santa Barbara, Calif., land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Laura Givertz, Santa Barbara, Calif., to Raftwood Rentals, LLC, Deer Isle, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Galley, Stonington, to Vernon C. Seile and Sandra Seile, a/k/a Sandra J. Seile, Trustees of the Vernon C. Seile Living Trust, and Sandra J. Seile Living Trust, land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Vernon C. Seile and Sandra Seile, a/k/a Sandra J. Seile, Trustees of the Vernon C. Seile Living Trust, and Sandra J. Seile Living Trust, Stonington, to Todd B. Lawson and Sarah L. Lawson, Little Deer Isle, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Federal National Mortgage Association, a/k/a Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Nancy Harter Rumsey and Anne D. Albrecht, Mill Valley, Ga., land. Special Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

JoAnn B. Haslam, Ellsworth, Personal Representative of the Estate of Thurston Edwin and Donald A. Haslam, Ellsworth, to R.H. Foster Energy, LLC, Hampden, land. Confirmatory Deed.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee on behalf of Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate 1995-10, Plano, Carol L. Dewitt and James A. Dewitt, as joint tenants, land. Special Warranty Deed.

Linnehan Acceptances, Ellsworth, to Dakota James Jewett and Tiffany Victoria Ricci, Surry, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to Everett L. Dorr II and Patricia A. Whitney, Ellsworth, a timeshare estate, Unit 34, Building 3, Week 23-E, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Jon R. Cox and Anna K. Wood-Cox, Morrill, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, a timeshare estate, Unit 43, Building 04, Week 33, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Jami L. Kennedy, Corea, to Jami L. Kennedy and Madelyn J. Mederios, Co-Trustees of the Jami L. Kennedy Revocable Trust, Corea, land. Release Deed.

HANCOCK

Donald R. Noddin, Hancock, to William R. Noddin and Bruce L. Noddin, Ellsworth, as tenants in common, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Renee Ober, Mariaville, to Steven L. Van Houten and Karen H. Van Houten, Jaffrey, N.H., as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Kathryn L. Desrochers, Mount Desert, Trustee of the Kathryn L. Desrochers Living Trust, to Kathryn L. Desrochers, Mount Desert, an undivided one-half interest in common, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Gregory F. Johnston, Mount Desert, to Martha Cheston, Ambler, Pa., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Barbara D. Gudsnuk, Orono, and Sarah Gudsnuk, Crofton, Md., to David Thompson and Patricia Thompson, Manchester, Mass., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

OTIS

William H. Grindle and Teresa L. Davis, Otis, to Ashley V. Ballard and Timothy W. Newman, Otis, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

James S. Henry Jr., a/k/a James S. Henry, and Patricia L. Henry, Penobscot, to MacNair Holdings LLC, Penobscot, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

Elizabeth Jones Richardson, Belmont, Mass., to Owen S. Richardson, Belmont, Mass., land. Warranty Deed.

SORRENTO

James E. Corton and Virginia A. Palm Bay, Fla., to Thomas B. Wankerl, Hartford, Conn., land with all buildings. Warranty Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Robert C. Wolfenden and Deborah P. Wolfenden, Harpswell, to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 35, Week 16, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Release Deed (Co-Ownership: Odd).

Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, to Derek S. Chase and Angela S. Chase, Winterport, a timeshare estate, Unit 54, Week 33, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Jay F. Brown and Heather G. Brown, Northeast Harbor, to Kelsey L. Ireland and Benjamin R. Dow, Seal Cove, a fifty percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 52, Week 13, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-ODD).

Carol E. MacRae, Mount Desert, and Shirley A. Dyer, Hampden, Personal Representatives of the Estate of Mary L. Worcester, to Brian D. Worcester, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Personal Representatives’ Deed of Distribution.

James Thayer Allen and Andrew Clark Allen, Southwest Harbor, to Stephen Wilson and Amber Wilson, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, to Sidney J. Salvatore, Kenneth J. Salvatore, Anna J. Edlund, Southwest Harbor, and Eben J. Salvatore, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 42, Week 11, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Robert M. Tracey, and Minta D. Tracey, Greenville, to William E. Braiser and Lisa L. Braiser, Ripley, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 44, Week 4, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Weldon E. Leonard, Southwest Harbor, to Trap Mill Storage, LLC, Seal Cove, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Deborah A. O’Donnell, Southwest Harbor, to Michael J. O’Donnell, Southwest Harbor, land with all buildings. Release Deed.

STONINGTON

Sarah Beardsley McClure, Washington, D.C., Personal Representative of the Estate of Susan B. McClure, to Auden Curtis McClure, Lyme, N.H., Peter Damon McClure, Hanover, N.H., and Sarah Beardsley McClure, Washington, D.C., as tenants in common, land with all buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

SURRY

Altina F. Salzarulo, Surry, to Bethany Salzarulo, Holly Springs, Pa., and Dane J. Salzarulo, Unionville, Conn., as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Donald D. Carlson, Swan’s Island, Personal Representative of the Estate of Kenneth W. Turner, to William B. French and Paul Gott, Seattle, Wash., as joint tenants, land with all buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

TRENTON

Daniel W. Sargent and Beverly J. Sargent, Ellsworth, to Loretta Maria Adler and Matthew Howard Adler, Voorhees, N.J., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Margaret Mary Neville, Prospect, Trustee of The H. Louise Manza Revocable Trust, to Margaret Mary Manza Neville, Prospect, Ky., and Daniel Frances Manza, Lilburn, Ga., land with all buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

WINTER HARBOR

Pamela Officer-Grace and Mark Wallace Officer, Trustees of the Wallace B. and Roberta J. Officer Revocable Trust, f/b/o Wallace B. and Roberta J. Officer, and Pamela Officer-Grace and Mark Wallace Officer, Trustees of the Officer Family Trust, Mt. Airy, Md., to Carissa S. Marino and Andrew C. Marino, Chevy Chase, Md., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Trustees’ Deed.

Young-Diestel, LLC, Winter Harbor, to Terry D. Keller and Audrey A. Keller, Winter Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Nancy S. Feeley, Timonium, Md., Deborah S. O’Brien, Avondale, Pa., and John C. Swope, Orlando, Fla., to Jeffrey Arthur Austin and Elisabeth Austin, Alto, Calif., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.