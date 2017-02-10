Property Transfers Jan. 27 to Feb. 3

AMHERST

Square Tail Brewing Company, Amherst, to Gary J. Cresswell and Sharon L. Cresswell, Amherst, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Celeste Cram, Executor, Ashel Cram Estate, Amherst, to Paul Ganem, Mariaville, land. Quitclaim Deed.

AURORA

Janice Ina Pratt, f/k/a Janice I. Chaney, Aurora, to Frank Wayne Chaney Jr., Holland, NL, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Aurora, Aurora, to Frank W. Chaney, Jr., Holland, NL land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Frank Wayne Chaney Jr., Holland, NL, to James P. Van Blargan and Belinda S. Van Blargan, Amherst, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Charles D. Fellow, a/k/a Captain Charles D. Fellow and Alexandra M. Fellows, a/k/a Alexandria M. Fellows, Alexandria, Va., to Samuel A. Simkins and Brenda Simkins, Trustees of The Simkins 2015 Trust, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Barry I. Krieger and Alica A. Passer, Greenland, N.H., to Eric W. Davis, Southwest Harbor, Unit 8, Somes View of Stone Haven, a condominium. Quitclaim Deed.

Matthew P. Drennan, Bar Harbor, to Matthew P. Drennan and Andrea M. Drennan, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marcia G. Rechholtz, f/k/a Marcia A. Cough, Bar Harbor, to Joseph M. Cough, Bar Harbor, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Joseph M. Cough, Bar Harbor, to Two Rockwood Avenue, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

John M. Romano and Priscilla Hutton, Mount Desert, to Annette M. Higgins, Bar Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Nancy E. Ladd, Gordon I. Erickson Jr., and Carlton B. Erikson, Trustee of The Redwood Trust, to Gordon I. Erikson Jr., Cumberland Foreside, land with buildings. Trustees’ Deed.

Vanessa C. Little and Nathan G. Donaldson, Bar Harbor, to Vanessa C. Little, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Maria A. Hemminger, Davenport Trail, Fla., to Peter J. Howard and Valerie A. Howard, Hulls Cove, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Gerald M. Cumbo and Mercuria A. Cumbo, Blue Hill, to John D. Lucas, Billerica, Mass., land. Warranty Deed.

Simeon M. Allen and Alyssa B. Allen, Blue Hill, to Simeon M. Allen, a one half interest, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Bruce Boetti, Brooklin, to Bruce Boetti, Brooklin, Emily Holmes, Dover, N.H., and Kimberly Nims, Washington, N.H., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Wendy L. Dixon, Coatesville, Pa., to Wendy L. Dixon and Jeffrey R. Itell, Coatesville, Pa., land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Stephen J. Krasnow, Isleford, to Susan Valdina Krasnow, Islesford, an undivided one-half interest, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Robert W. Hunt, Jr., Atlanta, Ga., Carol H. McCann, Fullerton, Calif., and Susan H. Hale, Bridgewater, Va., to Robert W. Hunt, Sr., Fullerton, Calif., land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Ann M. Winkler, Bangor, to Ann M. Winkler and Stephen D. Winkler, Co-Trustees of the Winkler Family Trust, Bangor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Sally W. Mahoney, Bangor, Personal Representative of the Estate of Allan Woodcock Jr., to Allan Woodcock III, Kenduskeag, Anne P. Woodcock, Kenduskeag, and Barbara F. Logue, Southwest Harbor, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Douglas A. Hardy Jr., and Lorie Jones-Hardy, Deer Isle, to Josephine Sullivan, Stonington, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marjorie H. Eaton, Trustee of Neville D. Eaton Trust, Deer Isle, to Marjorie H. Eaton, Trustee of the Marjorie H. Eaton Trust, Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

James K. Paterson, Baldwin, N.Y., to Jonathan Allen and Nichole Hammett, Deer Isle, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lucy T. Fothergill, Boqueron, Puerto Rico, by and through her Attorney in Fact, Stacy Wein, to Benjamin W. Wein, Morrisville, Vt. and Flynt Wein, Wolcott, Vt., as tenants in common, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

Timothy Bunker, Trustee of the Bunker Family Real Estate Trust, Bucksport, to James Leavitt Builder, LLC, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Yovonna L. Donnell, Gouldsboro, to Yovonna L. Donnell, Gouldsboro and Coastline Homes Land, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

Lawrence A. and Susan M. Wilson, Ellsworth, to Lawrence A. and Susan M. Wilson, land with any buildings. Merger Deed.

Julie Foster-Huffman, a/k/a Julie F. Huffman, Ellsworth, to Michael W. Huffman, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Dana E. Lane and Debra L. Lane, a/k/a Deborah A. Lane, Ellsworth, to Adam W. Dragon and Brittany K. Dragon, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Cheryl M. Rubin, Hancock, to Joshua O. Palmacci, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sandra Hylander Collier and Stephen H. Collier, Surry, to Alchemist & Kalon, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alchemist & Kalon, LLC, Ellsworth, to 86 This, LLC, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Gregory Woo and Sarah Woo, Danvers, Mass., to Gregory Woo and Sarah Woo, Trustees of the Woo Family Irrevocable Trust, Danvers, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Robert L. Gibson and Barbara L. Gibson, Olney, Md., to Robert L. Gibson and Barbara L. Gibson, Trustees of the Robert L. Gibson Revocable Trust, and the Barbara L. Gibson Revocable Trust, Olney, Md., as tenants in common, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Maurice G. Leavitt Jr., and Susan C. Leavitt, Umatilla, Fla., to Sonja W. Colby, Hancock, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Damian Ayers and Marilyn H. Ayers, Brick, N.J., to Eldred F. Bullard, Pennington, N.J., a one-half undivided interest, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Norman P. Shaw and Mary Shaw, Mount Desert, to Shaw Camp, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

The Trustees of the Forest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor, to Katharine Hardy Erskine, Rosendale, Wis., a cemetery lot. Quitclaim Cemetery Deed.

Jeffrey Dana Haynes, Jr., Northeast Harbor, to Kayaa, LLC, Northeast Harbor, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kristen E. Goodrich and Jacob Goodrich, Red Bank, N.J., to Michael H. Remy, Northeast Harbor, land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Todd Blanchard, Ellsworth, Personal Representative of the Estate of Everett William Blanchard, to Courtney Wilfred Chaplin and Katherine Whitaker Chaplin, Isleford, as joint tenants, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Dana R. Haynes, Northeast Harbor, to Daniel Haynes and Becky Ellen Haynes, Northeast Harbor, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Kim L. McKeen, f/k/a Kim L. Leach, Orland, to Stanley M. Leach, Orland, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

The Town of Orland, Orland, to Michelle R. Dokka, f/k/a Michelle D. Wubbenhorst, land with any improvements. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Michelle R. Dokka, Ellsworth, to Charles L. Box and Margaret Box, Orland, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Forrest P. Wardwell, Orland, to Katherine R. Jurson, Orland, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Joseph Pasciuto Bellingham, Mass., and Pasquale R. Pasciuto, Woburn, Mass., to James H. Smith and Addie J. Pelletier, Hallowell, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Barbara B. True and Gordon E. True, Bangor, to Gordon E. True and Barbara B. True, Trustees of The Gordon E. True and Barbara B. True Living Trust, Bangor, land. Warranty Deed.

Roberta C. Atherton, Otis, to Richard A. Matthews and Laura J. Matthews, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

Charles Wiggins, Sargentville, to Mary H. Pressman, New York, N.Y., land. Quitclaim Deed.

John G.S. Wiggins and Margaret E. Wiggins, Grayslake, Ill., Trustees of The John G.S. Wiggins and Margaret E. Wiggins Living Trust, to Mary H. Pressman, New York, N.Y., land. Trustees’ Deed.

John G.S. Wiggins, Grayslake, Ill., and Charles Wiggins, Sargentville, Trustees of the Billings Cove Trust, to Mary H. Pressman, New York, N.Y., land. Trustees’ Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, to Seth N. Tainter and Simon M. Tainter, Southwest Harbor, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 32, Week 50, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Deed (Co-Ownership-ODD).

Allan R. Schuman and Kimberly M. Ross, Stonington, to Stacey D. Durrell and Danielle R. Smith, Southwest Harbor, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 32, Week 4, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed. (Co-Ownership-ODD).

Robert A. Walker and Loretta K. Walker, Lilydale, Minn., a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 57, Week 22, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-EVEN).

Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, to Warren James Nelson and Margaret Jane Nelson, Millinocket, and Johannah L. Siros, Old Town, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 42, Week 49, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Kenneth J. Edgerly and Sue E. Edgerly, Auburn, to Veronica L. Buczala, Rowley, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 53, Week 18, Even, Harbor Ridge Condominium.

SURRY

Donna M. Pezaris, f/k/a Donna M. McCurdy, Deer Isle, to Toddy Pond Builders, LLC, Surry, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Lori Ann Peasley, Surry, to Bar Harbor Trust Services and J. Kimball Petty, Co-Trustees of the Richard S. Petty Charitable Foundation, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Bar Harbor Trust Services and J. M. Kimball Petty, Co-Trustees of the Richard S. Petty Charitable Foundation, Ellsworth, to Cynthia J. Carroll, Surry, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Katharine Tongue Bramante and John P. Bramante, Kasilof, Alaska, and Benjamin S. Tongue, Westborough, Mass., to William Edward Rose and Jaime Anne Laura Rose, Swan’s Island, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Patricia Teranishi, f/k/a Patricia A. Johnson, Benicia, Calif., to Friends of The Swan’s Island Lighthouse, Swan’s Island, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

KeyBank National Association, Brooklyn, Ohio, to KeyBank National Association, Brooklyn, Ohio, land. Quitclaim Deed (Corporate Grantor).

TRENTON

Laura H. Sweeney, Mount Desert, to TSRE Holding, LLC, Cape Elizabeth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert S. Leland and Laureen P. Leland, Ellsworth, to Emily P. Staples, Trenton, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Terry W. Blanchard and Emma Blanchard, Ellsworth, to Fred J. Rich and Virginia L. Rich, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Alan J. Goldstein, Trustee of the Alan J. Goldstein Trust, Key Largo, Fla., to Stephen A. Myers and Elizabeth B. Myers, Dallas, Tex., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

A. Thomas Storr, Successor Trustee of the Revocable Trust of Carol J. Storr, Winter Harbor, to A. Thomas Storr, Winter Harbor, land with all buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.