Property Transfers Jan. 23 to Jan. 26

BAR HARBOR

Mollie H. Frost, Seal Harbor, to Donald M. Frost, Seal Harbor, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Donald M. Frost, Seal Harbor, to Nykki F. Grindle, Seal Harbor, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Brian D. Shaw and Michelle N. Shaw, Bar Harbor, to Katherine Wasserman, Rye Brook, N.Y., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Baymeath Family Limited Partnership, Bar Harbor, to Victor Hand and Patricia Horan Hand, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with all improvements. Release Deed.

BLUE HILL

Alexis P. Silitch, Trustee of The Peter E. Silitch Trust, and The Elizabeth C-M Silitch Trust, Richmond, Va., to Keith M. Carnahan and Laranda K. Carnahan, Cherryfield, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Lewis G. Doom and Ann S. Doom, Trustees of The Lewis G. Doom and Ann S. Doom Revocable Trust, Portsmouth, Va., to Timothy P. Maney and Elaine Maney, Saint Johnsbury, Vt., as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Trustee Deed.

BROOKLIN

Richard B. Chase, Alabaster, Ala., to Brian K. Burgess, Deer Isle, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Lewis S. Nickerson and Rosemary Nickerson, St. Catharines, Ontario, to Lewis S. Nickerson and Rosemary Nickerson, St. Catharines, Ontario, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

IDR, Incorporated, Islesford, to The Dock on Islesford, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Rebecca Tremain Smith, Philadelphia, Pa., Personal Representative of The Estate of Susan Whiteford Smith, a/k/a Susan W. Smith, to Michael Alan Formica and Robert Hiemstra, Palm Beach, Fla., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Personal Representative’s Deed of Sale.

Rebecca Tremain Smith, Personal Representative of The Estate of Susan Whiteford Smith, to Michael Alan Formica and Robert Hiemstra, Palm Beach, Fla., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Personal Representative’s Deed of Sale.

James G. Foley and Sally A. Foley, Deer Isle, to Ashley G. Hanscom, Blue Hill, and Amy C. Foley, Portland, Ore., as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Lynne Beal and Robert Beal, Lancaster, Pa., and Lois Patten, Chesapeake, Va., to Lynne Beal and Robert Beal, Lancaster, Pa., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Lynne Beal and Robert Beal, Lancaster, Pa., and Lois Patten, Chesapeake, Va., to Lois Patter, Chesapeake, Va., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Acadia Village Resort, Inc., Trustee of The Acadia Village Resort Trust, to Timothy J. and Gloria J. Akerley, Alberta, Canada, a timeshare estate, Unit 44, Building 4, Week 12, Acadia Village Resort. Quitclaim Deed.

Gene E. Lachner and Carol E. Lachner, Tallahassee, Fla., to The Lanchner Family Trust, Tallahassee, Fla., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Basil L. Ladd and Gail G. Ladd, Brooksville, to Andrew G. Ladd and Mandy C. Ladd, Brooksville, a timeshare estate, Unit 43, Building 4, Week 21, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to James P. Malmfeldt and Marcia B. Malmfeldt, Osprey, Fla., as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 22, Building 2, Week 37, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to James P. Malmfeldt and Marcia B. Malmfeldt, Osprey, Fla., as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 35, Building 3, Week 36, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth, to James P. Malmfeldt and Marcia B. Malmfeldt, Osprey, Fla., as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 31, Building 3, Week 35, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Danny J. Quinlan and Theresa M. Quinlan, Ellsworth, to Beechland Apartments, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Mary Letitia Brewster, a/k/a Letitia Brewester, Berkley, Calif., to Letitia Brewster, Trustee of the Letitia Brewster Revocable Trust, Berkley, Calif., land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

FRENCHBORO

David L. Lunt, Trustee of Trust of The Sanford Lewis Lunt and Vivian David Lunt Revocable Trust, Frenchboro, to George P. Baker and Lauren Jennings, Newton, Mass., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Riley’s Way, LLC, Lamoine, to I & Enterprises, LLC, Lamoine, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Patricia C. Marshall, Kinderhook, N.Y., to Michael A. Ellis and Katherine B. Ellis, Northeast Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

ORLAND

Garry F. Harriman, Bucksport, and Heather H. Grindle, f/k/a Heather H. Harriman, Orland, to Matthew C. Keene and Danni M. Keene, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Paul S. Merande, Ripley, Tenn., to Heather H. Grindle, f/k/a Heather H. Harriman, Orland, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

Chad Wardwell, Orland, to Chad Wardwell and Robert J. Wardwell, Orland, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

The Inhabitants of The Town of Penobscot, Penobscot, to Machias Savings Bank, Machias, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Michael Levesque, Southwest Harbor, to Marcia Beal, Southwest Harbor, land with improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Marie R. Dankin, Searsport, Personal Representative of the Estate of Elliott B. Ward Jr., to Nichole Lovely, Bucksport, a timeshare estate, Unit 53, Week 46 Odd, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Deed of Distribution.

Priscilla Elaine Spurling, Gray, to Donald Jenkins and Carolyn Elaine Jenkins, Venice, Fla., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, to Marc J. Fisichella and Robin J. Fisichella, Bass Harbor, a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 44, Week 48, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Deed (Co-Ownership-ODD).

Bruce R. Littlefield and Hazel A. Littlefield, Brooks, to Kurt T. Brandenburg and Dawn M. Brandenburg, Greenville, Wis., as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 55, Week 40, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Robin F. Fulcher, Power of Attorney for Larry R. Booker, Bangor, to James A. Snyder and Ana M. Snyder, Wilbraham, Mass., a fifty percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 42, Week 37, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-EVEN).

TOWNSHIP 39

Christopher L. Baker and Lisa M. Baker, Salem, N.H., to Christopher L. Baker and Lisa M. Baker, Trustees of The Baker Living Trust, Salem, N.H., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.