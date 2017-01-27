Property Transfers Jan. 16 to Jan. 20

BAR HARBOR

Brian Bannerman, Bar Harbor, to Tamara J. Bannerman, Bar Harbor, land with buildings. Deed.

Brooke S. Harris, Los Angeles, Calif., and James Owen Parker Harris, Altadena, Calif., to Diane D. Paquin Platts and Stephen H. Platts, League City, Texas, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert Moran, Bar Harbor, to S. Catherine Longley, Brunswick, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Herman D. Bracy and Kathleen V. Bracy, Bar Harbor, to Robert T. Davis Jr., Bar Harbor, land with any and all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert T. Davis Jr., Bar Harbor, to Herman D. Bracy and Kathleen V. Bracy, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael E. Thompson, Andover, Mass., to Francoise Haasch-Jones and Rhett Loren Jones, Palm Beach, Fla., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

BLUE HILL

Timbers Development Group, LLC, Auburn, to Blue Hill Storage, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Elizabeth Brooke Hartley, Baltimore, Md., to Christopher A. Morris and Arlee M. Woodworth, Islesboro, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

James W. May Jr., and Linda C. May, Boca Grande, Fla., to James W. May Jr., and Linda C. May, Trustees of the May Family Nominee Trust, land. Corrective Warranty Deed.

BROOKLIN

Sonia Camille Groesbeck, Brooksville, to Robert Brock Groesbeck, Blue Hill, land with any and all structures and improvements. Release Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Lorraine C. Valenoti and Thomas J. Valenoti, Bucksport, to Brandon A. Atwood, Penobscot, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Bucksport, Bucksport, to Ruth M. Bennett, Bucksport, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Bucksport, Bucksport, to Betty Ann Turnbull, Cranston, R.I., land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Joseph H. Berry and Rayleen J. Berry, Orrington, to Daniel M. Reynolds, Orrington, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Lucerne-In-Maine Village Corporation, to Keith P. Johnson, Holden, land with buildings and improvements. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Jared Leo Richards, Dedham, to Jared Leo Richard and Lizbeth Cara Richardson, Dedham, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Corrective Warranty Deed.

Richard E. Cyr, Trustee of the Richard E. Cyr Revocable Trust, Longboat Key, Fla., to Resse Co., Carmel, land with any improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Randi Lee Littlefield (Vilasuso), Milford, to Troy Lee Devon, Hermon, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

Kathleen P. Van Dyke, Personal Representative of The Estate of Robert B. Van Dyke, Rindge, N.H., to Chucky Lee Nevells and Rhonda Lynn Nevells, Little Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land. Deed of Personal Representative.

ELLSWORTH

Elizabeth McMillen, Lamoine, Personal Representative of the Estate of John S. Jerabek, to HIS LLC, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Personal Representative Deed.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Christopher Thompson and Lorraine Thompson, Addison, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan A. Lawson, Attorney in Fact for Charles W. Lawson, Ellsworth, to Michael E. Clough and Lyndsy Clough, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Abbie Jane Goggin, Hancock, to Wade R. Goggin and Holly E. Goggin, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

James E. Thurlow, Bass Harbor, to Timothy Wedge, a/k/a Timothy W. Wedge, Ellsworth, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

Travis W. Lunt, Bass Harbor, to William L. Hodgkins and Susan P. Hodgkins, Northeast Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas G. Poulin and Michael Hill, Bangor, to Thomas Hill Properties, LLC, Bangor, land with buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Donald P. White and Janice R. White, Stuart, Fla., to Jennifer A. Willey and Lloyd E. Willey Jr., Lewiston, land. Warranty Deed.

Donald C. Dyer and Judith M. Dyer, a/k/a Donald Dyer and Judith Dyer, Lamoine, to Showcase Homes of Maine Inc., Brewer, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Linnehan Acceptance, Ellsworth, to Walter Ireland and Debra Ireland, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Scott D. Nurse Sr. and Frances H. Nurse, Batesburg, S.C., to Weaver Enterprises, LLC, Gouldsboro, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marvin Crockett III and Nina Crockett, Gouldsboro, to Harry S. Jones III, Ellsworth, land with any buildings. Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure.

Kenneth R. Bahm, Corea, to Kenneth R. Bahm and David E. Brass, Trustee of the Kenneth R. Bahm Real Estate Trust, Corea, land. Release Deed.

Chris Cullen, Scranton, Pa., and Heather Paulhamus, Mountain Top, Pa., Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Stephen L. Flood, to Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Topsham, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

HANCOCK

Barry Kirkham and Sharon W. Kirkham, Calabash, N.C., to Dana Lariviere and Kerin Lariviere, Dover, N.H., as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

LAMOINE

H. Ray Graham and Beth D. Graham, Sullivan, to Marc Edward Gousse and Jeannine B. Gousse, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

W. Clay Hamner and Margaret S. Hamner, Chapel Hill, N.C., to Martin F. Pera and Joanna Logue, Victoria, Australia, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Polly F. Norris, f/k/a Polly N. Ober, Palm Beach, Fla., and Sandra Norris Ghosh, f/k/a Sandra L. Norris, Phoenixville, Pa., Trustees of the Patricia G. Norris Qualified Personal Residence Trust, established for the benefit of Polly N. Ober and Sandra L. Norris, to Polly F. Norris, f/k/a Polly N. Ober and Sandra Norris Ghosh, f/k/a Sandra L. Norris, as tenants in common, land with any structures and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Cathy H. Kalenian and Paul A. Kalenian, Co-Trustees of The Cathy and Paul Kalenian Revocable Trust, Santa Fe, N.M., to Big Fox, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Cathy H. Kalenian, Santa Fe, N.M., to Little Fox, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Charlotte Snowman, Verona Island, and Zachery Snowman, Orland, to Allen D. Snowman Jr., Orland, a non-assignable life lease, land with any buildings. Life Lease Deed.

Acadia Resources Inc., Holden, to Southstreet Development Company, LLC, Blue Hill, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Broughman Builders Inc., Ellsworth, to Stephen D. Austin and Sara G. Austin, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

The Next Generation Foundation, Blue Hill, to Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Blue Hill, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Susan Covino Buell, Southwest Harbor, to Jane Anderson, Saint Augustine, Fla., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

William W. Scott, Andover, Mass., Trustee of the Jennifer J. Cline Marital Trust, to Andrew J. Cline, Southwest Harbor, land. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Andrew J. Cline, Southwest Harbor, Trustee of the Jennifer J. Cline Trust, to William W. Scott, Andover, Mass., Trustee of the Jennifer J. Cline Marital Trust, Southwest Harbor, land. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

STONINGTON

Douglas R. Jones and Susan E. Jones, Stonington, to Jane O. Proctor, Medford, Mass., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Douglas A. Hardy Jr., and Lorie D. Hardy, Deer Isle, to Daryl Dunham, Deer Isle, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

The Nuss Corporation, Surry, to Marcel and Donna L. Nuss, Surry, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael B. Trainor, Veazie, to Michael B. Trainor and Ann D. Trainor, Veazie, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Jeffrey Wooster and Suzanne Sylvia, Bar Harbor, to Matthew Robert Grivner and Kimberly Grivner, Woodbury, Conn., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to Mark C. Laney, land and buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to Leslie Christy, William and Kelly Gatcomb, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Deborah Cressler and Susan L. Haggstrom, Bernard, to Eleanor Rigby and Julie Wolfer, Redding, Conn., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Allen W. Murphy, Tremont, to Stewart W. Murphy, Bass Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Sheryl E. Harper, Bass Harbor, and Timothy W. Harper, Southwest Harbor, to Hansen Properties, LLC, Hulls Cove, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

David S. Fleming, Weymouth, Mass., to Kenneth W. Smith, Braintree, Mass., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

James W. Lilly, Winter Harbor, Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara L. Lilly, to James W. Lilly, Winter Harbor, land. Personal Representative’s Deed of Distribution.