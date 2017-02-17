Property Transfers Feb. 6 to Feb. 10

BAR HARBOR

Milllicent Higgins, Manchester, Peter T. Horsman, South Portland, and Philip L. Horsman, Avon, Colo., to Cottage at Indian Point, LLC, South Portland, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

RBWG Exchange, LLC, Ellsworth, to Ellen M.H. Searchfield, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Ellen M.H. Searchfiled, Bar Harbor, to Canterbury Duplex, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Gary R. Friedmann and Glenon J. Friedmann, Bar Harbor, to Canterbury Duplex, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

4749 Rodick Street, LLC, Matlacha, Fla., to 4749 Rodick Street, LLC, Matlache, Fla., land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Martha R. Buhber, Richboro, Pa., Domiciliary Foreign Representative of the Esate of Frederick William Buhner, to Martha E. Buhner, Richboro, Pa., a one half interest, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

BLUE HILL

Vaughn W. Leach, Blue Hill, to Charles D. Williams, Sedgwick, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alice Hopkins and Mario Busoni, New York, N.Y., to William H. Johnson and Deborah I. Johnson, Freeport, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Wanda S. Henry, Providence, R.I., to Wanda S. Henry and Frank C. Henry, Jr., Co-Trustees of the Wanda S. Henry Trust, Providence, R.I., land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

Richard Penfield Starke, McLean, Va., Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard P. Starke, to Ceane Haughney Corbett and Bryan N. Corbett, Chevy Chase, Md., as joint tenants, land with improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Repetitive.

Bernard W. Sullivan, Daffodil Court, S.C., to Daniel G. Gestaut, Okatie, S.C., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Peter Pushor, Exeter, to William N. Palmer, Palmyra, a one-half interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

William N. Palmer, Palmyra, to Peter Pushor, Exeter, a one-half interest, land. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Richard B. Chase, Alabaster, Ala., to Brian K. Burgess, Deer Isle, and Brian Billings, Little Deer Isle, as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Russell B. Bray, Deer Isle, to Russell B. Bray and Carol D. Bray, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

T & T Hospitality, LLC, Deer Isle, to 20 Maine LLC, Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

James C. Rowley, Verona Island, to Peter Weser, Orland, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Asa E. Phillips III, Weston, Mass., Personal Representative of the Estate of William C. Sawyer, to Joan N. Gardner, Acton, Mass., land with any and all structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Testate).

Thomas Emil Gross and Rhona W. Gross, Mooresville, N.C., to Jessica J. Grace and Christopher L. Grace, Mooresville, N.C., land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Bruce L. Clarke and Trudy J. Clarke, Trustees of The Bruce L. Clarke and Trudy J. Clarke Living Trust, Hancock, to Tommy E. Jordan, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Milton M. Gross and Dolores Bernier, Searsport, to Maegan Graslie, Ellsworth, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alice J. French, Ellsworth, to Carl J. Alley and Sarah M. French, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Craig A. Lyons and Holly A. Lyons, Ellsworth, to Matthew P. Gurney and Karen E. Gurney, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Catherine Dunbar, a/k/a Catherine Butler Dunbar and Marilyn J. Butler, Prospect Harbor, and Michael Butler, Lamoine, to Kip E. Knapp and Patricia A. Knapp, Franklin, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

James P. Lynn and Shirley A. Lynn, St. Simons Island, Ga., to Ethan S. Whitaker, Gouldsboro, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Sherman L. Merchant II and Ella L. Merchant, Gouldsboro, to Heather Ann Merchant, Prospect Harbor, land with all improvements. Deed.

LAMOINE

Timothy Ring, Sullivan, to James Leavitt Builder, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any and all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Anthony Manhart, Trustee of the Bankrupt Estates of Neil A. Chandler and Amy C.B. Chandler, to Susan Boudreau, Mariaville, land with any and all structures and improvements. Trustee’s Release Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

James W. Harris, Pulaski, N.Y., to Helen M. Harris and James W. Harris, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

David P. Foulke, Wayne, Pa., to Aranbega, LLC, David P. Foulke, Manager and Member, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Lori Stratton-Jones and Wilton F. Jones II, Mount Desert, to Robert Zelinski, Northeast Harbor, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Durlin E. Lunt and Jean E. Lunt, Northeast Harbor, to Durlin E. Lunt and Jean E. Lunt, Trustees of The Durlin Elmer Lunt Trust, a one-half interest, and to Jean E. Lunt and Durlin E. Lunt, Trustees of The Jean Elizabeth Lunt Trust, a one-half interest, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Debbie Musetti, LLC, Mount Desert, to Deborah-Lynne Musett, Mount Desert, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

ORLAND

Fannie Mae, f/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Shawn R. Ellis, Orland, land. Special Warranty Deed (Corporate).

David W. Saunders, Orland, to David W. Saunders and Lorraine Saunders, Orland, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Shawn R. Ellis, Orland, to Acadia Property Investments, LLC, Orland, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

Carole Merando Littlefield, Las Vegas, Nev., to Heather H. Grindle, f/k/a Heather H. Harriman, Orland, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

David C. Mott, Orrington, and Ellen M. Mott, Port Orange, Fla., to Walter R. Wood and Letha S. Wood, Orland, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Walter R. Wood and Letha S. Wood, Orland, to Julee Hallowell and Brian E. Hallowell, Castine, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

John Frederick Lee, a/k/a John F. Lee and Sheila Ann Lee, a/k/a Sheila A. Lee, Otis, to John Frederick Lee and Sheila Ann Lee, Co-Trustees of The John Frederick Lee Trust, Otis, a one-half undivided interest and to Sheila Ann Lee and John Frederick Lee, Co-Trustees of The Sheila Ann Lee Trust, a one-half undivided interest, land. Release Deed. Release Deed.

SORRENTO

David F. Glass and Martha J. Glass, Cherryfield, to Daymon J. Lawrence and Kristy P. Lawrence, Sorrento, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Karen A. Cook, London, to Heather F. Parker, Sorrento, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Gail B. Creath and Lunn B. Jacques, Trustee of The William N. Baxter Estate Trust, to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 11, Week 8, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Release Deed.

Juanita McLeaod, f/k/a Juanita Huntley, Portland, to Weldon Leonard, Southwest Harbor, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Sarah Kip Miller, Little Deer Isle. to Richard J. Paget, Stonington, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

SULLIVAN

Irving B. Severance and Loretta M. Severance, Sullivan, to James A. Shouse Sr. and Carolyn C. Shouse, Martinez, Ga., a life estate, land with buildings. Deed.

James A. Shouse Sr. and Carolyn C. Shouse, Martinez, Ga., to Galen Plummer, Sullivan, land with buildings. Deed.

SURRY

Maureen M. Pelletier, Ellsworth, to Meghan M. Pelletier, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Elizabeth C. Whitney, Ellsworth, and William L. Collier, Amherst, N.Y., to Lawrence Collier, LLC, Amherst, N.Y., land. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Lauren A. Segal and Richard J. Grigos, Cape Elizabeth, to Lauren A. Segal, Trustee of The Lauren A. Segal Revocable Trust and Richard A. Grigos, Trustee of The Richard J. Grigos Revocable Trust, Cape Elizabeth, as tenants in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.