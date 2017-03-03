Property Transfers Feb. 20 to Feb. 24

BAR HARBOR

Marine Atlantic Inc., f/k/a CN Marine, Newfoundland, to State of Maine, Maine Department of Transportation, Augusta, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Catherine R. Walton and Eleanor H. Raynes, Bar Harbor, to Mount Desert Island Hospital, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

First National Bank, f/k/a The First, N.A., and First National Bank of Bar Harbor, Damariscotta, to Linnehan Acceptance, Ellsworth, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Fletcher B. Perkins Jr., Rockingham, N.H., to 578 Pleasant St. LLC, Blue Hill, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Virginia James, f/k/a Virginia Manheimer, f/k/a Virginia Grilder, Lambertville, N.J., to Virginia James, Trustee of The Virginia James Revocable Trust, Lambertville, N.J., land with any buildings. Release Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Margaret D. Rackliffe, Trustee of the Madeline B. Dow Family Real Estate Trust, to Isabelle Seamans and Francis Sparandera, Jackson, N.J., as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Phyllis M. Carney, Bucksport, to Hans A. Krichels, Bucksport, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, Okla., to David A. Simpson and Nancy L. Simpson, Passadumkeag, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary A. Pomeroy, Levant, to Stephanie Tonini, Bucksport, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

Paul E. Cyr, Castine, to Lois M. Cyr, Castine, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Margaret C. Begley, Trustee of The John D. Curtin, Jr., Personal Residence Trust, Boston, Mass., to John D. Curtin III, Houston, Texas, Margaret C. Begley, Boston, Mass., and Maura C. Lundie, Wellesley, Mass., land. Trustee’s Deed.

Margaret C. Begley, Trustee of The Nancy C. Curtin Personal Residence Trust, to John D. Curtin III, Houston, Texas, Margaret C. Lundie, Wellesley, Mass., land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Theron L. Kropp and Marcia P. Kropp, Annapolis, Md., to Jonathan Noel and Katherine D. Noel, Wyndmoor, Pa., as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

DEER ISLE

Robert Quinn, Winter Harbor, to Candace Oliver, Stonington, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Robert W. Hunt, Sr., Fullerton, Calif., to Steve E. Caffe and Kimberly J. Caffe, Barrington, Ill., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

George Brountas, Brewer, to Scott J. Kenny and Deborah L. Kenny, Holden, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Lucerne-in Maine Village Corporation, Dedham, to Scott J. Kenny and Deborah L. Kenny, Dedham, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Jamie L. Campbell, Ellsworth, to Amanda R. Tupper and Brandon C. Tupper, Hancock, a timeshare estate, Unit 23, Buildings 2, Week 15, Acadia Village Resort. Quitclaim Deed.

TD Bank, N.A., Greenville, S.C., to Miles H. Dunn, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Keith D. Hamel and Marilyn J. Hamel, Ellsworth, to Velma Thomas, Sullivan, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

TESS, Inc., Portland, to Regina L. Mosley, Ellsworth, a timeshare estate, Unit 73, Building 7, Week 04-O, Acadia Village Resort.

Melvin L. Hutchinson and Janet L. Hutchinson, Stonington, to Kimberly S. Hutchinson and Thomas B. McGuire, Sunset, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 21, Building 2, Week 48, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Robert R. Roy and Alice L. Roy, Caribou, to Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, a timeshare estate, Unit 11, Building 1, Week 13-Odd, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

David W. Mantz and Sandra B. Mantz, Watertown, Conn., to The Kenneth A. Crossman Jr. Revocable Living Trust, a timeshare estate, Unit 54, Building 7, Week 33-O, Acadia Village Resort. Warranty Deed.

Janice M. Linscott, Waltham, to Alan A. Atherton and Amy E. Atherton, Otis, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Alexander P. Davis, Franklin, to Amanda R. Dowtin, Surry, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Denise Black, Blue Hill, Personal Representative of The Estate of Charles J. Pokoney, a/k/a Charles Joseph Pokoney, Jr., to Denise Pokoney Black, Blue Hill, land with improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

GOULDSBORO

Danny A. Mitchell, Gouldsboro, to Danny A. Mitchell Jr., and Rosalie L. Mitchell, Gouldsboro, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Danny A. Mitchell, Gouldsboro, to Danny A. Mitchell Jr., and Rosalie L. Mitchell, Gouldsboro, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Diane S. Berger, Germany, to Paul W. Higgins, Hampden, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

James G. McMillan and Elizabeth B. McMillan, Lamoine, to Thomas F. Reif and Joan C. Miller, New Hartford, Conn., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Recovering Ministries Inc, a/k/a Recovery Ministries Inc., Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Marty Capitano, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lance L. Leffel, to Douglas F. Schmidt, Brewer, land. Release Deed (In Lieu of Foreclosure).

MOUNT DESERT

Paul J. Van Der Grift and Joan R. Van Der Grift, Palm Beach, Fla., to VDG Treehouse, LLC, Palm Beach, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Darlene Harriman, Lee, N.H., to Heather H. Grindle, f/k/a Heather H. Harriman, Orland, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Jonathan M. Gordon, Carmel, N.Y., Personal Representative of the Estate of Linda Gordon, to Jonathan M. Gordon, Carmel, N.Y., and Carol Gordon Wood, Waterville, N.Y., land with any buildings. Deed of Distribution by Foreign Personal Representative (Testate).

Jonathan M. Gordon, Carmel, N.Y., and Carol Gordon Wood, Waterville, N.Y., to Karin W. Schroeder and Can Karayel, London, England, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Mary A. Paparella, Skillman, N.J., Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward H. Conklin, to May A. Paparella, Skillman, N.J., land. Deed of Distribution.

Mary A. Paparella, Skillman, N.J., Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward H. Conklin, to Mary A. Paparella, Skillman, N.J., land. Deed of Distribution.

Clarence W. Bryant and Linda M. Bryant, Old Town, to Christopher D. Irish and Kerry C. Irish, Norway, a timeshare estate, Unit 22, Week 24, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

William W. Scott, Andover, Mass., Trustee of the Jennifer J. Cline Marital Trust, to Andrew J. Cline, Southwest Harbor, land. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Andrew J. Cline, Southwest Harbor, to Andrew J. Cline, Trustee of the Andrew J. Cline Trust, Southwest Harbor, land. Release Deed.

SURRY

Emilie Disney, f/k/a Emilie Disney-Hoey, Blue Hill, to Joseph A. Hermans, Blue Hill, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Stanley Curtis, East Blue Hill, to Kim D. Curtis and Michal L. Curtis, Surry, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Release Deed.

TOWNSHIP 16

Paul D. Antaya, Sutton, Mass., to Paul D. Antaya and Lisa L. Antaya, Trustees of the Antaya Living Trust, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Michelle Sawyer-Houle, Cambridge, Vt., and John Sawyer, Gardiner, to Amy E. Reese, Gardiner, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Jenny K. Rees, Sullivan, and Amy E. Rees, Gardiner, to Thomas A. Reeve and Catherine B. Banning, Seal Harbor, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Paul G. Askins and Joanna Dotts, Bangor, and James Turner and Mary Turner, Ellsworth, and Peter Haynes and Judith A. Haynes, Yarmouth, to Peter L. Haynes and Judith A. Haynes, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Paul G. Askins and Joanna Dotts, Bangor, and James Turner and Mary Turner, Ellsworth, and Peter Haynes and Judith A. Haynes, Yarmouth, to Paul G. Askins and Joanna Dotts, Bangor, land with all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Paul G. Askins and Joanna Dotts, Bangor, and James Turner and Mary Turner, Ellsworth and Peter Haynes and Judith A. Haynes, Yarmouth, to Toad Hollow, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Carol Y. Mowry and Wesley W. Mowry, Trustees of The Mowry Realty Trust, Windsor, Vt., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

WALTHAM

Michelle Sawyer-Houle, Cambridge, Vt., and John Sawyer, Gardiner, to Amy E. Reese, Gardiner, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary A. Paparella, Skillman, N.J. Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward H. Conklin, to Paul W. Conklin, Panorama City, Calif., and Elizabeth H. Gallaer, Medford, N.Y., as tenants in common, land with any improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Gilbert D. Jordan, Jr. and Lynn M. Jordan, Eastbrook, to David E. Honey, Aurora, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Jenny K. Reese, Sullivan, and Amy E. Reese, Gardiner, to Amy E. Rees, Gardiner, land. Quitclaim Deed.