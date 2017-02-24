Property Transfers Feb. 13 to Feb. 17

BAR HARBOR

Unum E. Duobus LLC, Bar Harbor, to Nadine Pinto Properties, LLC, Brooklin, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Owl’s Nest, LLC, Ellsworth, to Broughman Builders Inc., land. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Jerin A. Smith, Blue Hill, to Maine Milling, LLC, Blue Hill, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Bank of America, N.A., Simi Valley, Calif., to Bank of America, N.A., Simi Valley, Calif., land. Quitclaim Deed (Corporate Grantor).

Janet L. Dewar, New York, N.Y., to Janet L. Dewar, Trustee of the Janet L. Dewar Revocable Living Trust, New York, N.Y., land. Warranty Deed.

BROOKLIN

Nicolas Grabar and Jennifer C. Sage, New York, N.Y., to Frank Christopher Baker and Odette Chatham-Baker, Sag Harbor, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jean Newkirk, North Liberty, Iowa, to Pimpernel Properties, LLC, Brooklin, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Altea M. Cohee, Norwich, Conn., to Adam G. Dupere, Lebanon, Conn., land. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

Jeffrey S. Siegel and Karen S. Siegel, Green Cove Springs, Fla., to Hesung Rocie Park and Glenn D. Sharpe, Denver, Colo., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Timothy J. Dalton and Nina K. Lilja, Manhattan, Kan., to Timothy J. Dalton and Nina K. Lilja., Trustees of The Timothy J. Dalton and Nina K. Lilja Trust, Manhattan, Kan., land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

DEDHAM

Lyle G. Drake, Mims, Fla., to Martha J. McCarthy and James L. McCarthy, Hampden, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Anna A. Bartlett, Mercer, to Deborah Lancaster, Mercer, a timeshare estate, Unit 32, Building 3, Week 41, Acadia Village Resort. Timeshare Warranty Deed.

Jesse C. Garland and Brenda L. Collins, Sevierville, Tenn., to Caribou Development LLC, Hancock, land. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Terry L. Reece and Sheryl A. Reece, Town Hill, to Matthew Reece and Bethany Reece, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Fort Mills, S.C., to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Fort Mills, S.C., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lesli M. McVay, Ellsworth, to William G.H. Martin and Whitney P. Martin, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Dennis I. Ford, Cape Coral, Fla., and Nancy A. Ford, Lamoine, to Steven Campbell and Jeannie L. Campbell, Greensboro, Ga., as joint tenants, land with any and all improvements. Warranty Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Nathan W. Young, Bar Harbor, and Eve K. Young, Bar Harbor, to Dustin York Tierney, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael Heel, Trustees of The Polly Heel Irrevocable Trust, Livonia, N.Y., to Grant Family, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Deed of Trustee.

Chapin McFarland, Northeast Harbor, to Scott D. McFarland, Mount Desert, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Keating McFarland, Thibodeaux, La., to Scott D. McFarland, Mount Desert, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Scott D. McFarland, Mount Desert, to Scott D. McFarland and Joy A. Lyons, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Donald T. Kenniston, Cornwell, Conn., and Edward E. Kenniston, Cornwell, Conn., to Kyle T. Orcutt and Jessica T. Orcutt, Orland, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

OTIS

Ernest A. Blaisdell, a/k/a Ernest A. Blaisdell Jr., Veazie, to Judith A. Blaisdell, Otis, a one half interest, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Judith A. Blaisdell, Otis, to Ernest A. Blaisdell, Trustee of the Waldo Realty Trust, Otis, land. Release Deed.

SEDGWICK

Annette J. Hale, Sargentville, to Donald A. Hale Sr., Sargentville, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Ethan Hale, Brooksville, to Ethan Hale, Brooksville, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Jennifer L. Fox, Greenfield, N.H., to Driscoll & Son Investments, LLC, Harrisville, N.H., a 50 percent interest, timeshare estate, Unit 35, Week 17, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-EVEN).

STONINGTON

Gary L. Eaton and Paula L. Eaton, Stonington, to Timothy Parker, Deer Isle, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Casey N. Brooks, Sullivan, to Albert O. LeSan and Patricia A. LeSan, Hancock, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Hancock, to Gerald Wolford and Victoria Wolford, Woodbridge, Va., as joint tenants, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Jack C. Macy and Marie B. Macy, Surry, to Heather L. Macy Gilbert, land with all buildings and contents. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Nancy L. Shaw, Cary, N.C., to Rodney E. Miller and Deborah M. Miller, Bernard, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Amy E. Rees, Gardiner, Personal Representative of the Estate of Peter O. Rees, to Jenny K. Rees, Sullivan, and Amy E. Rees, Gardiner, as tenants in common, an undivided 50 percent interest, land. Deed of Distribution Personal Representative (Testate).

Amy E. Rees, Trustee of the Phyllis C. Rees Marital Trust, Gardiner, to Jenny K. Rees, Sullivan, Amy E. Rees, Gardiner, Michelle Sawyer-Houle, Cambridge, Vt., John Sawyer, Gardiner, a 50 percent interest, as tenants in common, land. Trustee’s Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Raymond S. Nichols, West Hartford, Conn., to Kirsten Skorpen, Personal Representative of the Estate of Elizabeth M. Skorpen, Woolwich, land with improvements. Release Deed.

Eleanor Nichols, f/k/a Eleanor N. Springer, Palm Harbor, Fla., to Kirsten Skorpen, Personal Representative of the Estate of Elizabeth M. Skorpen, Woolwich, land with improvements. Release Deed.

Elizabeth Barnes, f/k/a Elizabeth Jane Nichols, Monroe, Conn., to Kirsten Skorpen, Personal Representative of the Estate of Elizabeth M. Skorpen, Woolwich, land and improvements. Release Deed.

David William Nichols, Stone Ridge, N.Y., to Kirsten Skorpen, Personal Representative of the Estate of Elizabeth M. Skorpen, Woolwich, land and improvements. Release Deed.