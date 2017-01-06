Property Transfers Dec. 26 to Dec. 30

AMHERST

William D. Lynott and Diane M. Lynott, Ocala, Fla., to Jason Cary Russell and Jennifer M. Jelliff-Russell, Clarksville, Tenn., land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Paul O’Halloran, Ellsworth, to Richard J. Mathisen and Lisa M. Beane, Sisterville, W.Va., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Holly A. Wright, Mount Desert, to Phillips W. Kinter, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Therese Cody Spring, New Canaan, Conn., to Thomas Cody Clarke Spring, West Roxbury, Mass., Elizabeth Hayden Spring, New Canaan, Conn., and James Wright Spring, New York, N.Y., as tenants in common with equal interest, a 2.93758 percent interest, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jason P. Achorn and Jessica M. Osgood, Bar Harbor, to Jessica M. Osgood, Bar Harbor, land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

William R. Kales, San Francisco, Calif., to William R. Kales, Trustee of the William R. Kales 2016 Revocable Trust, San Francisco, Calif., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Penny B. Read, Bar Harbor, to Guangwen Ren and Xin Zhao, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

White Deer Investments, LLC, to Conservation Limited Development, LLC, Topsham, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Camden National Bank, Camden, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Blue Hill, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas A. Sawyer and Elizabeth S. Sawyer, Blue Hill, to Patrick S. Lewis and Sara E. Lewis, Nantucket, Mass., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lucia D.S. Knight, Brooksville, to Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Inc., Blue Hill, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Jonathan D. Pluff, to Frederic L. Pluff, Newton, N.H., land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Ann R. Kaplan-Perkins, f/k/a Ann R. Perkins, Chicago, Ill., to Ann R. Kaplan-Perkins, Chicago, Ill., and Alexander M. Osborn, Brooksville, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CRANBERRY ISLES

Harriet P. Hartley, a/k/a Harriet Partridge Hartley, Berkeley, Calif., to Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Topsham, land. Warranty Deed.

Hal Newell III, Salt Point, N.Y., Personal Representative of the Estate of Sarah Carson Newell, to Hal Newell III, Salt Point, N.Y., Emily Howell, Ossining, N.Y., and Philip Newell, Washington, D.C., as tenants in common, a one-half interest, land with improvements. Personal Representative’s Deed of Distribution.

Hal H. Newell III, Salt Point, N.Y., Trustee of the Trust created under Item IV, Paragraph B of the Last Will of Hal H. Newell, Jr., to Hal Newell III, Salt Point, N.Y., Emily Howell, Ossinging, N.Y., and Philip Newell, Washington, D.C., as tenants in common, a one-half interest in common, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Hal H. Newell III, Salt Point, N.Y., to Emily Howell, a one-sixth interest in common and undivided, Philip Newell, Washington, D.C., a one-sixth interest in common and undivided, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Mark G. Prentiss, Safety Harbor, Fla., to Lawrence A. Heller, Trustee of The Little Squirrel Trust, New York, N.Y., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Sonya Jordan, Deer Isle, to Susan Russell, Cape Elizabeth, one half of the one-third interest, land. Release Deed.

Burton H. Weed, Lincoln, to Eric A. Fagerberg and Gidget Fagerberg, Attleboro, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

Acadia Cornerstone Real Estate, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Veena Gaines and Wil L. Gaines, Trustees of the Veena Gaines Trust, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Ronald H. Prokopius, Blue Hill, to Mary Elizabeth Filon, Mount Desert, land with buildings. Release Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Adrienne Brown, Saco, to Erinn Mary Marcinko and Joseph Girard Marcinko, Hamilton, N.J., land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Sandra B. Fenton, Lamoine, Personal Representative of the Estate of Blanche I. Robbins, to Jason R. Spinney and Melissa S. Worster, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Sandra B. Fenton, Lamoine, Personal Representative of the Estate of Blanche I. Robbins, to Jason R. Spinney and Melissa S. Worster, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor, to Harry S. Jones, Ellsworth, land with all buildings. Release Deed.

Jana L. Swanberg, Blue Hill, to Jessica E. Goff and Jacob W. Cardello, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Merton V. Chipman, Birch Harbor, Jean Bridges, Birch Harbor, Susan E. Scott, Birch Harbor, James E. Chipman, Birch Harbor, to Crystal E. Bridges, Birch Harbor, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Town of Gouldsboro, Gouldsboro, to Haily D. Hooper, Gouldsboro, land with any and all structures and improvements. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Philip M. Maley, sole non-beneficiary Trustee of the 39 Hill Pond Road Trust, Irvington, N.Y., to Cara M. Biasucci, Austin, Tex., land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

HANCOCK

Suzanne Geoffrion and John Mikutowicz, Cotuit, Mass., to Zachery Piper, Hancock, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Denise A. Tyler and Dean F. Tyler, Hancock, to Denise A. Tyler and Dean F. Tyler, Co-Trustees of The Tyler Family Trust, Hancock, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Richard A. Jones, Hancock, and Shirley A. Jones, Hancock, and Kiana Moran, Hancock, to Melody Lyn Tracy, Winterport, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard A. Jones, Hancock, and Shirley A. Jones, Hancock, to Kiana Moran, Hancock, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard A. Jones and Shirley A. Jones, Hancock, to Kiana Moran, Hancock, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kathleen L. Graves, Northeast Harbor, to Crabtree Neck Land Trust, Hancock, land with any and all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

LAMOINE

Mark D. Worthington and Mildred A. Worthington, Washington Crossing, Pa., to Mark D. Worthington, Trustee of the Mark D. Worthington Revocable Living Trust, Washington Crossing, Pa., and undivided 50 percent undivided interest, and Mildred A. Worthington, Trustee of the Mildred A. Worthington Revocable Trust, Washington Crossing, Pa., and undivided 50 percent interest, as tenants in common, land. Deed (Special Warranty).

Hancock County Habitat for Humanity, Ellsworth, to Jacqueline L. Buotte, Ellsworth, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Stephen R. McMullen and Jane D. McMullen, Lamoine, to Richard E. McMullen, Lamoine, land. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Robert V. McDonald, Bangor, to Ann Smith and Patricia McDonald, Co-Trustees of the Robert V. McDonald Irrevocable Trust, Bangor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Beth Ourisman Glassman, Bethesda, Md., and Margaret Ourisman Goldman, Potomac, Md., Personal Representative of the Estate of Florenz R. Ourisman, to Nan T. Ourisman, Palm Beach, Fla., land with any buildings and improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

NEH Marketplace, LLC, Northeast Harbor, to Rising Tide Partners LLC, West Concord, Mass., land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Ian Brzezinski, Trustee of The Maine Property Trust, Northeast Harbor, to Tranquility Base, LLC, Northeast Harbor, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Ian Brzezinski, Trustee of the Maine Property Trust, to Tranquility Base, LLC, Northeast Harbor, an undivided one-third interest, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Heather Carroll Watras, Seal Cove, to Tracy L. Carroll, New York, N.Y., land with improvements. Release Deed.

ORLAND

Heidi S. Golding, f/k/a Heidi S. Shorey, Bucksport, to Dylan C. Barnes, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

OTIS

Laura C. Salisbury, Fletchers Landing Township, to Michael E. Salisbury, Otis, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jody Hurd, Hermon, to Miles H. Dunn and Anne M. Rosborough, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

William F. Simpson, Brewer, to Beverly A. Simpson, Brewer, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-OPT1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-OPT1, West Palm Beach, Fla., to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-OPT1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-OPT1, West Palm Beach, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed (Corporate Grantor).

Andrew D. Mikell, Williston, Vt., and Christopher D. Mikell, Sandy, Utah, as Successor Co-Trustee of the Sara U. Mikell Trust, to Christopher D. Mikell and Susan D. Mikell, Trustees of the Mikell Family Living Trust, Sandy, Utah, land. Trustees’ Deed.

Dorothy B. Denault and Jonathan Wagner, Trustee under the will of Eliot W. Dehault, to Charles A. Denault and Michelle B. Denault, Trustees of the Eliot W. Denault Family Tills Point Trust, Nashua, N.H., land with buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Jennifer M. Donaghy and Patrick E. Lorenz, Penobscot, to Ralph C. Boardman, Jr., and Connie J. Boardman, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

SEDGWICK

Marjorie L. Grindall, Sargentville, to Benjamin L. Scott, Sargentville, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Marjorie L. Grindall, Sargentville, to Benjamin L. Scott, Sargentville, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Marjorie L. Grindall, Sargentville, to Benjamin L. Scott, Sargentville, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

SORRENTO

Derek Van Dusen, New York, N.Y., to Heather Elizabeth Van Dusen, and Hilary Erika Van Dusen, 120 shares each of the Van Dusen Family Trust. Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Daniel O. Chalmers and Rita A. Chalmers, Southwest Harbor, to Seawall Boat Storage, LLC, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Pamelia L. Astbury, f/k/a Pamelia L. Spencer, Sedgwick, to Zachery E. Ladd, Brooksville, a timeshare estate, Unit 25, Week 18, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Janet K. Crowley, Jonesport, to Janet K. Crowley, Jonesport, and Megan L. Crowley, South Portland, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 32, Week 2, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Katherin E. O’Grady, Personal Representative of the Estate of Don A. O’Grady, Portland, to Katherin E. O’Grady, Cumberland, a fifty percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 14, Week 51, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-ODD).

Eleanor Williams, Trustee of the Fernald Point Road, Nominee Trust, Boston, Mass., to Rebecca S.H. Williams, Trustee of the 2012 Williams Family Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Terry L. Bovee, Warminster, Pa., to David C. Crutcher, Stonington, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

North Point, LLC, to Katharine Tongue Bramante and John P. Bramante, Soldotna, Ala., a one-half interest, as joint tenants, and to Benjamin S. Tongue, Westborough, Mass., a one half interest, as tenant in common, land. Quitclaim Deed.

John E. Beard and Mary S. Beard, Wayland, Mass., to Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Topsham, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor, to Stuart V. Whitman and Michelle E. Whitman, Holden, as joint tenants, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Dexter Lee, Swan’s Island, to Crabtree Mountain Realty Trust, Swan’s Island, land. Warranty Deed.

Dexter Lee, Swan’s Island, to Crabtree Mountain Realty Trust, Swan’s Island, land. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 9

Steven W. Parent, Camden, to Kenneth R. Parent, a/k/a Kenneth A. Parent and Eleanor M. Parent, Orono, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Juliann L. Stinson, Orono, and Steven W. Parent, to Kenneth R. Parent, a/k/a Kenneth A. Parent and Eleanor M. Parent, Orono, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

TOWNSHIP 41

Harold C. Mulholland and Cecil R. Mulholland, Baileyville, to Joshua R. Gillis and Holly M. Gillis, Sanford, land. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

Heath E. Higgins, Bernard, to Sandra L. Parlett and James Daniel Phillips, Tremont, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

511571N.-B Ltee, f/k/a Les Pecheries De Chez Nous Ltee, New Brunswick, Canada, to C.H. Rich Inc., New Brunswick, Canada, land with all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

TRENTON

Federal National Mortgage Association, Philadelphia, Pa., to Federal National Mortgage Association, Herndon, Va., land. Foreclosure Deed.

UNORGANIZED TERRITORY

Sarah McCloskey, Ellsworth, Jane McCloskey, Deer Isle, to The Nature Conservancy, Arlington, Va., land. Quitclaim Deed.

WALTHAM

Harry A. Pye, Seal Harbor and Julie A. Pelletier, Waltham, to Lisa M. Pinkham and Scott G. Swett, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.