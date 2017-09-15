Property Transfers Aug. 31 to Sept. 6

BAR HARBOR

Mary L. Booher, Bar Harbor, to Dean E. Booher and Mary L. Booher, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Paul Scherrer, Pittsburgh, Pa., to Peter N. Jeffery, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Diane Grindle, successor trustee of the Lawrence E. Gray 1996 Revocable Trust and successor trustee of the Nellie L. Gray 1996 Revocable Trust, Blue Hill, to Justin A Gray, Blue Hill, landwith improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

BROOKLIN

Richard F. Pollard, Personal Representative of the Estate of Theresa A. Pollard, Glenburn, to Malcolm Edward Balousek Richardson, Brooklin, land. Quitclaim Deed.

David Taylor, Brookline, Mass., to Priscilla Hayes Taylor, Brookline, Mass., all my right, title and interest in, land. Quitclaim.

Diane Hayes, New Hartford, Conn., to Guy H. Hayes, New Hartford, Conn., all my right, title and interest in, land. Quitclaim.

Bartlett H. Hayes II, San Antonio, Texas, to Hayes Cottage LLC, Portland, all my right, title and interest in, land. Quitclaim.

Paz Vidal-Quadras,a/k/a Paz V. Q. Hayes, Barcelona, Spain, to Hayes Cottage LLC, Portland, all my right, title and interest in, land. Quitclaim.

Guy H. Hayes, New Hartford, Conn., to Hayes Cottage LLC, Portland, all my right, title and interest in, land. Quitclaim.

Priscilla Hayes Taylor, Brookline, Mass., to Hayes Cottage LLC, Portland, all my right, title and interest in, land. Quitclaim.

Anna S. Hayes, f/k/a Anna Hayes Connard, Blue Hill, to Hayes Cottage LLC, Portland, all my right, title and interest in, land. Quitclaim.

Elizabeth Hayes, San Antonio, Texas, to Hayes Cottage LLC, Portland, all my right, title and interest in, land. Quitclaim.

Judith B. Wisnioski, Cottondale, Fla., to Diane Ellen Fitch and Donna Fitch, Calais, Vt., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

George D. DeVault, Melinda Joanne Ingalls and Guy R. DeVault, successor trustees, under trust agreement Donald L. DeVault, Grantor and Donald L. DeVault, Trustee , The Donald L. DeVault Trust, by the powers conferred by the Donald L. DeVault Trust Agreement, and every other power, and George D. DeVault, Melinda Joanne Ingalls and Guy R. DeVault, successor Trustess under trust agreement between Dorothy E. DeVault, Grantor, and Dorothy E. DeVault, trustee, by the powers conferrerd by the Dorothy E. DeVault Trust Agreement, and every other power, to Miriam C. Godfrey, Brooksville, land. Deed of Trustees.

Lucy Wrightington, Schenectady, N.Y., to Pen Bay Properties, LLC, Hampden, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Jeanette Lee Fritz, Clifton, Va., Jaura Jean Ninzatti, Tavares, Fla., Steven Andrew Covert, Arden, N.C. and Patricia Anne Gloade, Rockledge, Fla., to Suad Plavsic and Alma Hamidovie, Revere, Mass., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Dana Doane and Carrie Doane, to Isaac Aaron Grindle and Violet Ashley Grindle, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Charles M. Sawyer and Debora C. Sawyer, Bucksport, to Anthony Morse and Kimberly J. Wilbur, Orland, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

CASTINE

Eric M. Larsson, Portland, trustee of the Bjorn E. Larsson Trust and Eric M. Larsson, Portland, as successor trustee of the Sylvia H. Larsson Trust, to DDHJ, Ltd., Houston, Texas, land with any buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Corner Cottages, LLC, Castine, to Bary’s Barefoot Estates, LLC, Winchester, Land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

DEDHAM

Eastbrook Timber Company, Inc., West Enfield, to Schoodic Forestry, LLC, Brownville, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

DEER ISLE

Andrew C. Wendell, Deer Isle, Personal Representative of the Estate of Priscilla C. Wendell, to Andrew C. Wendell, Deer Isle, and Alvah Wendell, Deer Isle, land with buildings and improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Thomas A. Wendell, Blue Hill, Alvah Wendell, Deer Isle and Andrew C. Wendell, Deer Isle, to Andrew C. Wendell and Pamela E. Wendell, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Nottingham Corp., n/k/a, Twenty Nottingham Corp., Delray Beach, Fla., to Frederick J. Badger Jr., Little Deer Isle, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Christopher Piazza, Fogelsville, Pa., to Caitlin E. Small, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jospeh C. McErlain and Kathleen A. McErlain, Dedham, to Timothy H. Gott, Southwest Harbor, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alan W. Weymouth, Bar Harbor, to First National Bank, Damariscotta, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Steven P. Linscott, Springfield, Ill., to Steven P. Linscott and Rita K. Linscott, co-trustees of the Steven P. and Rita K. Linscott Revocable Living Trust, Springfield, Ill., land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lisa T. Jung, Ellsworth, to Bret Allen Van Camp and Shelly Ann Van Camp, Coatesville, Pa., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Craig T. Fellis, Mariaville, to Martin Wayne Dietrich and Elizabeth M. Dietrich, Otis, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Eastbrook Timber Company Inc., West Enfield, to Schoodic Forestry, LLC, Brownville, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

William L. Linville, Bridgewater, N.J., to M & M Truck Sales Inc., Hermon, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Anne M. Rosborough, Ellsworth, to Adrian Sayles Flint and Nateleigh D. Flint, Redmond, Wash., as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Franklin Water Department, to Kathy L. Zerrien and Julie A Curtis, Hancock County, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Franklin, to Kathy L. Zerrien and Julie A. Curtis, Hancock County, land with buildings. Corrective Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Joseph R. Minutolo, Albert F. Minutolo and Antoinette R. McKay, f/k/a Antoinette R. Minutolo, Bar Harbor, to Dean Paine and Jana Lee Silk, Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRENCHBORO

Margaret Dulany, a/k/a Margaret R. Dulany, New York, N.Y., to Janneke S. Neilson, Bryn Mawr, Pa., land with any and all improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Linda Joy Elliot, Penobscot, to William C. Tefft II and Jenny K. Rees, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed

LAMOINE

Eli Simon, Bar Harbor, to Richard A Egan and Joann R. Egan, Spencerport, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

James Leavitt Builder, LLC, Ellsworth, to Ruth Anne Bond and Maureen L. Mulligan, Bloomsburg, Pa., as joint tenants, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

William F. Johnston, Lamoine, to Gregory F. Johnston, Tremont, Keith W. Johnston, Seal Harbor and Heather A. Sinclair, Trenton, as tenants in common, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

William F. Johnston, Lamoine, to Keith W. Johnston, Seal Harbor, and Heather Sinclair, Trenton, as tenants in common, one-half interest in and to land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Andrew Morehouse, Williamsburg, Mass.., and John Morehouse, Norwalk, Conn. to Molly E. Murphy-Mercer and Shawn D. Mercer, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Eastbrook Timber Company, Inc., West Enfield, to Schoodic Forestry, LLC, Brownville, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

OTIS

Malcolm A. French and Barbara A. French, Penobscot, to Thomas F. Pelletier, Penobscot, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joyce A. Plain, Las Vegas, Nev., to Lorna M. Higgins, f/k/a Lorna A. Higgins, Dedham, her my right, title and interest to land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Gayle A. Wright, Harland, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jennifer E. Holt, to Otis General Store LLC, Otis, land with any improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Respresentative (Testate).

William L. Linville, Bridgewater, N.J., to M & M Truck Sales Inc., Hermon, land. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Teresa Higgins, Stockton Springs, Dennis I. Farnham Jr., Penobscot, Linda Gray, Penobscot and Debbie Brown, Prospect, to Kevin B. Higgins and Teresa Higgins, Stockton Springs, as joint tenants, land and improvements. Release Deed.

Debbie Brown, Prospect, to Michael P. Harman and Deborah L. Harman, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land and any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Lee W. Patten, trustee of the Maine Trust and Allen L. McCallie and Ashlee Bryan Patten, successor trustees of the Maine Trust, Chattanooga, Tenn., to William J. Smith and Sherrie M. Smith, as joint tenants, Sedgwick, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard N. Sherwin and Dorinda B. Sherwin, trustees of the Sherwin 2000 Trust, Cloverdale, Calif., to Benjamin Nutter, Brooklin, land with improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

STONINGTON

Manton B. Metcalf III and John P. Metcalf, trustees of the Teresa P. Metcalf Revocable Trust of 1990, Peterborough, N.H., to Manton B. Metcalf III, trustee of the Manton B. Metcalf III Revocable Trust of 1990, Peterborough, land with buildings. Confirmatory Warranty Deed.

Christina Shipps, Patten, to Jennifer Rood, Toronto, Canada, Michael Bowen, Toronto, Canada and Timothy Bowen, Toronto, Canada, as tenants in common, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Siri B. Beckman, f/k/a Siri B. Chandler, Stonington, to Christopher R. Flynn, Sebastopol, Calif., land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Christopher P. Mullen and Tora Johnson, Machias, to Erica Ruth Sutter and Ian Matthew, Astoria, N.Y., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Randell H. Leighton, Blue Hill, to Phyllis Moore, Gouldsboro, and Patti Moore-Tinker, Bass Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Timothy B. Ferrell, Surry, to Patricia K. Quirk, trustee of The Patricia K. Quirk Revocable Trust, Surry, a one-half undivided and in common interest, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 28

Solomon E. Orff and Corinne R. Orff, Waldoboro, to Judd A Moores and Angelina C-M Moores, Newburg, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

TREMONT

Virginia B. Libhart, Bar Harbor, to Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Topsham, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Marilyn S. Voorhies, William R. Voorhies and Veronica Voorhies, f/k/a Veronica V. Morris, trustees of The Voorhies Family Irrevocable Living Trust, Branford, Conn., to Michael A.P. Wall, Westport, Conn., land. Deed of Trustee.

TRENTON

John S. Day Jr. Wynnewood, Pa., and Stephen L. Day, Hollis, N.H., to John S. Day Jr. and Stephen L. Day, co-trustees of The Day Family Real Estate Trust, Wynnewood, Pa., land. Release Deed.

Leslie H. Vokes and Carol L. Vokes, Lamoine, to Gregory H. Vokes, Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Cyntial L. Vokes, f/k/a, Cynthia L. Gordon, Nokomis, Fla., land with any and all structures and improvements. Corrective Deed.

Gregory H. Vokes, Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Cynthia L. Vokes, f/k/a Cynthia L. Gordon, Pembroke Pines, Fla., to TC Gravel, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Stephen Alan Thoner, Sedgwick, to The Granite Shop, Inc. Sedgwick, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Granite Shop Inc., Sedgwick, to Tashland LLC, Ellsworth, all right, title, and interest in land. Release Deed.

Stephen Alan Thoner, Sedgwick, to Tashland, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Otley V. Beeson Jr. and Sharon Beeson, Mariaville, to Oakly F Clifford, Harborside, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Christian G. Eberhardt, Verona Island, and State of Maine, to Daniel W. Place, Belfast, land with buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.