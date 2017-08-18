Property transfers Aug 3 to Aug 9

AMHERST

Gary E. Frost, Ellsworth, to Kimberly W. Haley, Sullivan, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

BAR HARBOR

Mandy L. Fountaine, Bar Harbor, to Joshua L. Hodgkins, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

BLUE HILL

Curtis Palmer Jaffray and Nikki Sue Jaffray, Blue Hill, to Stephen F. Carlson and Lisa L. Carlson, Silverdale, Wash., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert S. Gillmor, Blue Hill, to Robert E. Faulkner, Durant, Okla., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Carrollton, Texas, to Anna G. Larrabee, Blue Hill, land. Special Warranty Deed.

Federal National Mortgage Association, Philadelphia, Pa., to Michael A. Bryant and Jennifer H. Bryant, as joint tenants, Blue Hill, land with any buildings. Foreclosure Deed.

Perry William Grindle and Sharon A. Grindle, Blue Hill, to Alicia Pearson, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Susan S. Richardson, Trustee of the Anne R. Johnson Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Washington, D.C., to Susan S. Richardson, Trustee of the Anne R. Johnson Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Washington, D.C., land with any improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Susan S. Richardson, Trustee of the Anne E. Johnson Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Washington, D.C., to Laura J. Hill, Wellesley, Mass., Marion R. Johnson, Blue Hill, and Elizabeth J. Marrs, West Hartford, Conn., land with any improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

BROOKLIN

Elisabeth H. Doble, Blue Hill, to Shelly Nicole Townsend and Gunther Campine, Los Angeles, Calif., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Elisabeth H. Doble, Blue Hill, to Shelly Nicole Townsend and Gunther Campine, Los Angeles, Calif., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Sara S. Stremlau, f/k/a Sara S. Pryde, Williston, Vt., Trustees of the Sara S. Stremlau Living Trust, f/k/a Sara S. Pryde Living Trust, to John R. Treybal, Underhill, Vt., and David A. Treybal, North Little Rock, Ark., as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Steven W. Toulmin, Etna, N.H., and Charles N. Toulmin, Arlington, Mass., Co-Trustee of the Trust of Olga S. Toulmin, to Steven W. Toulmin, Etna, N.H., Charles N. Toulmin, Arlington, Mass., and John H. Toulmin, Acton, Mass., as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed of Distribution.

Steven W. Toulmin, Etna, N.H., and Charles N. Toulmin, Arlington, Mass., Co-Trustees of the Trust of Olga S. Toulmin, to Steven W. Toulmin, Arlington, Mass., Charles N. Toulmin, Arlington, Mass., and John H. Toulmin, Acton, Mass., as tenants in common, a one-half interest, land with buildings and improvements. Trustees’ Deed of Distribution.

Steven W. Toulmin, Etna, N.H., and Charles N. Toulmin, Arlington, Mass., Co-Trustees of the Trust of Olga S. Toulmin, to Steven W. Toulmin, Etna, N.H., Charles N. Toulmin, Acton, Mass., and John H. Toulmin, Acton, Mass., as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Trustees’ Deed of Distribution.

BUCKSPORT

Norma L. Baker, f/k/a Norma L. Bowden, Bucksport, to Sheena Cottle, Orland, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Roderick D. Swift and Anne H. Swift, Plymouth, Mass., to Roderick D. Swift and Anne H. Swift, Co-Trustee of the Swift Realty Trust, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Roderick D. Swift and Anne H. Swift, Plymouth, Mass., to Roderick D. Swift and Anne H. Swift, Co-trustees of the Swift Realty Trust, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Robert M. Valenoti Jr., Orland and Thomas J. Valenoti, Bucksport, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Annette D. Valenoti, to Tara M. Valenoti and Michael R. Valenoti, as joint tenants, Airy, Md., land with buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

Paul G. Ronco II and Nancy J. Ronco, Winterport, to Loren Jason Clarke, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Torrey McDonald and Richard McDonald, Bucksport, to Sara Elizabeth Barwise, Orland, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Fred Hassan, Shelton, Conn., Trustee of the Ella Y. Fierman Revocable Indenture, to Mark D. Stevens, Orrington, land. Trustee Deed.

Jacob D. Ferland and Sarah A. Ferland, Bucksport, to Michael P. Murphy and Jacquelyne P. Murphy, Bucksport, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

Terry Atwood, Prospect, to Corey D. Atwood, Plainville, Mass., land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Peter H. Daigle, Dedham, to Benjamin J. Weaver and Patricia Dianne Weaver, a/k/a Dianne Jay, Weaver, Jacksonville, Fla., land. Warranty Deed.

Eileen Cheeseman, Florence, Ariz., to Ira B. Weissman and Sally M. Healey, Holden, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Priscilla Sato, Kent, Wash., to Ira B. Weissman and Sally M. Healey, Holden, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

David O’Brien, Dover, Del., to Ira B. Weissman and Sally M. Healey, Holden, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

EAGLE ISLAND

Jan E. Trott, Portland, to Robert L. Quinn and Helen M. Quinn, Sunset, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert L. Quinn and Helen M. Quinn, Sunset, to Jan E. Trott, Portland, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

Sharon Gordon, Epsom, N.H., to Thomas E. Donnell, Eastbrook, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Sharon Gordon, Epsom, N.H., to Gilbert H. Gordon, Canterbury, N.H., land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Gilbert H. Gordon, Canterbury, N.H., to Gilbert H. Gordon and Cheryl A. Gordon, Canterbury, N.H., land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Trustee for Morgan Stanley Capital 1 Inc. Trust 2006-HE2, Mortgage Pass-through certificates, series 2006-HE2, Highland Ranch, Colo., to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for WMC Mortgage Corp., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Trustee for Morgan Stanley Capital 1 Inc. Trust 2006-HE2, Mortgage Pass-through certificates, series 2006-HE2, Highland Ranch, Colo., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jeffrey S. King, Trenton, to Pine Tree Rentals, LLC, Trenton, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lawrence J. Bechtel, Trenton, to Kristina J. Palmer, Ellsworth, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Chad W. Davis and Monica Harvey Davis, South Windsor, Conn., to Scott J. Simpson and Susan E. Brenner, Sullivan, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Howard E. Candage, Windham, to Jeri-Lynn Candage, Brunswick, land and buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Joy W. Foster, Ellsworth, to Jonathan Stolley, Barbara Stolley and Barbara J. Smith, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Capital I, Inc Trust 2006-HEa, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2006-HE2, Highlands Ranch, Colo., to Amanda L. Salsbury, Otis, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Andres Valenzuela-Tyson, a/k/a Andres Valenzuala-Tyson, Ellsworth, to Carl J. Grahn and Ashley Grahn, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deeds.

Judith F. McGeorge and David G. Williams, Ellsworth, to Judith F. McGeorge and David G. Williams, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joseph L. Kitchen and Donna R. Kitchen, Ellsworth, to Thomas A. Ashby and Denise M. Ashby, Buxton, as joint tenants, land with any building and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kenny Cheung and Kit-Ying Cheung, a/k/a Jackie Cheung, Ashland, Mass., to Liang, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

H. Francine Frank, Franklin, to Karl W. Ervin and Cynthia A. Ervin, Tracy’s Landing, Md., land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Janet Staub and Ian J. Staub, Franklin, to Paul Grindle and Ashlee Marie Grindle, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Ernest L. Butler Jr. and Marjorie A. Butler, Ellsworth, to Timothy J. Kief and Christina Kief, Hancock, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

LAMOINE

Stewart L. Workman, Lamoine, to Stewart L. Workman and Alice F. Workman, Lamoine, as joint tenants, land. Release Deed.

Patrick J. Kearney and Deborah E. Baur, Trustees of the Baur-Kearney Revocable Trust, Centerville, Utah, to Brian E. Scofield and Wendy L. Scofield, as joint tenants, land. Trustee Deed.

MARIAVILLE

Elizabeth Gendrolis, Dorchester, Mass., to Diane Philbrick, Winterport, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, as Indenture Trustee for the registered holders of ABFS Mortgage Loan Trust 2002-3, Mortgage-Backed Pass-Through Certificate, Series 2002-3, By Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, as Attorney-In-Fact, West Palm Beach, Fla., to Honradez Investment Group LLC, Cayce, S.C., land. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Albert Jensen, Trenton, to Woodshed, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kay T. Moore, Mount Desert, to Peter T. Cuffari and Katherine Lynn Dube, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Frances Comer, Trustee of the Frances Comer Maine Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Waukesha, Wis., to Stephanie Comer, Guy Comer and William T. Schleicher Jr., Co-Trustees of the Frances Comer Qrem Trust, land with buildings and any improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Three Sheets to the Wind LLC, Northeast Harbor, to Clean Sheets, LLC, Northeast Harbor, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

Deborah L. Stubbs, f/k/a Deborah L. Sabol, Brooks, to Tabitha L. Bishop and Alan K. Bishop, Orland, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Henry M. Tibbetts and Charlene Tibbetts, Otis, to Timothy J. Scott and Deborahann V. Scott, Hampden, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas G. McConnell, Brick, N.J., to Samuel M. Trotzky and Judith F. Trotzky, Greenland, N.H., land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Patricia M. Leach, Trenton, N.J., to Patricia M. Leach and Shawn P. Leach, Trustees of the JELP Trust, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Scott C. Ferden, Penobscot, to Aziza Donna Daigle, Hancock, land with improvements. Release Deed.

Benjamin R. Frothingham, North Falmouth, Mass., to Leslie Reed, f/k/a Leslie R. Frothingham, East Dummerston, Vt., land with any improvements. Release Deed.

SEDGWICK

Normand A. Benoit and Blanche L. Benoit, Archer, Fla., to Palmer R. Little, Sedgwick, land with any improvements. Corrective Deed.

Palmer R. Little, Sedgwick, to The Quinn Taillon Supplemental Needs Trust, Ellsworth, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

D. Lunn A. Sawyer, Power of Attorney for Agnes S. Sawyer, to Lawrence Block and Elizabeth H. Block, Villanova, Pa., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jarvis W. Newman, Southwest Harbor, to Judson Raven and Susan Raven, Southwest Harbor, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Cristiano A. Marchiori and Marie J. Marchiori, to Marie Marchiori, land with buildings. Release Deed.

Stanley M. Trecker and Anne M. Trecker, Brookline, Mass., to Stanley M. Trecker and Anne M. Trecker, a/k/a Mary Anne Trecker, Brookline, Mass., Trustees of the Trecker Realty Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Denise L. Scott, Sullivan, to Theresa M. Cusick, Hancock, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Nichole Sargent, Sullivan, to Frederick A. Ashmore Jr., Hancock, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Annelise D. Krinsky, Surry, to Annelise D. Krinsky, Trustee of the Annelise Krinsky Revocable Trust, Surry, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Annelisa D. Krinsky, Surry, Personal Representative of the Estate of John R. Dunmire, to Annelise D. Krinsky, Trustee of the Exemption Trust, Surry, land with any and all structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Annelise D. Krinsky, Surry, Personal Representative of the Estate of John R. Dunmire, to Annelise D. Krinsky, Surry, an undivided 25 percent interest, land with any and all structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution.

Charles S. Waddell and Anna M. Waddell, Milford, Conn., to Vance E. Gove Jr. and Michele Sadler-Gove, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Surry, to Jason A. York, Surry, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Eric R. Mishara, Trustee of the Shirley Mishara Revocable Trust, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., to Scott D. Mishara, New York, N.Y., and Kate L. Mishara, Denver, Colo., a one half interest, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Gary W. Farley and Laurie K. Farley, Swans Island, to Thomas E. Macfie Jr. and Pamela R. Macfie, Sewanee, Tenn., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Barry R. Acker and Janet W. Acker, Penobscot, to Meghanne E. Harris, Northeast Harbor, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Barbara Kates, Bangor, Personal Representative of the Estate of Eleanor C. Kates, to Robert W. Kates, Trenton, a one-half undivided interest, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

WALTHAM

Michael A. Christopher and Hyon K. Christopher, Merrimack, N.H., to Kamil Sokolowski, Staten Island, N.Y., land with any and all structures. Quitclaim Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Carol A. Slattery, Winter Harbor, to Mark E. Slattery and Gina M. Slattery, Putnam, Conn., as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.