Property transfers Aug. 17 to Aug. 23

BAR HARBOR

Anna L. Tyler and John Matthew Mahoney, Shelburne, Vt., to Basil E. Eleftheriou and Heather L. Sorokin, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, Unit 3 of The Pine Forest Condominiums. Warranty Deed.

Roberta Wade, Bar Harbor, to Netta van Vliet, Bar Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Valerie Chiasson, Esq., Personal Representative of the Estate of Willima H. DeLaittre Jr., to Attila Gardo, Hulls Cove, land with buildings. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative.

Barbara Patten Maffucci and Douglas Christopher Maffucci, Trustee of the Barbara Patten Maffucci Trust, Bar Harbor, to 15 Knox Road, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with any and all improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

BLUE HILL

Gary W. Farley and Laurie K. Farley, Blue Hill, to Paul C. Sacaridiz and Jennifer A. Lapham, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Anthony K. Heller, a/k/a Anthony Kennedy Heller, Blue Hill, and Jacqueline H. Sanders, Rembert, S.C., to Periwinkle Group, LLC, Chapel Hill, N.C., land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKLIN

Lani Florian, Brooklin, Mathew Florian, Plantsville, Conn., David W. Florian, Southington, Conn., Laura Florain, Queensbury, N.Y., and Heidi L. Florian, Cheshire, Conn., to Mark’s Landing, LLC, Plantsville, Conn., a one-fifth interest, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Robert W. Hamill and Donna G. Hamill, Underhill, Vt., to Donna G. Hamill and Robert W. Hamill, Trustees of the Donna G. Hamill Family Trust, Underhill, Vt., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert L. Campbell Jr., Brooksville, to Susan C. Allen and Spencer K. Allen, Brooksville, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Gail White, Bucksport, to Gail White and Amy White, Merritt Island, Fla., as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Darrell Hurd, Bucksport, to Matthew E. Jackson and Meagan M. Jackson, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Cheryl D. McGraw, Orland, to Andrew S. Marks, Bucksport, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Gary M. Pomeroy Logging, Inc., Hermon, to Marcus P. Sweet and Johanna S. Sweet, Castine, as joint tenants, land. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, Okla., to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, Okla., land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

David Kirk Fitzsimmons and Ingrid Fitzsimmons, Orange, N.J., to Diane Harkins Modesett, Houston, Texas, land. Warranty Deed.

DEDHAM

Donna La Madeleine, Northborough, Mass., to Keeley L. Harnum, Bangor, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Richard V. Duffey II, Dedham, to Richard V. Duffey II and Ellen C. Duffey, Dedham, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

EASTBROOK

Scott Alan Bunker and Elizabeth Whitehead Bunker, f/k/a Elizabeth Ann Whitehead, Roseville, Calif., to Moseley Investment, LLC, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

ELLSWORTH

Beechland Corporation, Ellsworth, to Robert King, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

Louis N. Peters III and Judith L. Peters, Trustees of the Louis N. Peters III and Judith L. Peters Revocable Living Trust, Ocala, Fla., to Joel P. Brown Jr., and Doniel L. Kofel, as joint tenants, Newburyport, Mass., land with all buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Green Ridge, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Dianne Grant, Personal Representative of the Estate of Forrest L. Moore Jr., Ellsworth, land with improvements. Corrective Release Deed.

Leslie M. Apple, Trustee of the Kenneth Wayne Bach Trust, Albany, N.Y., to KW Bach Property LLC, Surry, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Camden National Bank, Camden, to T.C. McDonald, LLC, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Green Ridge, LLC, Bar Harbor, to Forrest Piper, Personal Representative of the Estate of Arlene Bradford, Hancock, land with improvements. Corrective Release Deed.

Anne Russenberger Keefe, Ellsworth, to Laurens Wilming, Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Rita M. Hoglund, a/k/a Rita M. Cooper and Danny W. Cooper, Franklin, to Rita M. Hoglund and Danny W. Cooper, Trustees of the Rita Maureen Cooper Trust, a 50 percent interest in common, and to Danny W. Cooper and Rita M. Hoglund, Trustees of the Danny Wayne Cooper Trust, a fifty percent interest in common, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate Acadia Village Resort, Unit 54, Building 5, Week 45-O. Warranty Deed.

Joy W. Foster, Ellsworth, to Jonathan Stolley, Barbara Stolley and Barbara J. Smith, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Nancy S. Fergus, Waltham, Mass., to Nancy S. Fergus, Waltham, Mass., Andrew Stone Fergus, Andover, Mass., and Jeffrey Paul Fergus, Ogden, Utah, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Corrective Quitclaim Deed.

Paul L. Grant, Ellsworth, to Kenneth A. Grant and Jennifer Grant, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Albert J. Soucie Jr., and Elaine Bocagno, Ellsworth, to Philip D. Vibert and Barbara L. Vibert, Medway, Mass., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Arthur H. Wittine and Linda J. Wittine, Ellsworth, to Kourtney K. Collum and Patrick W. Lyons, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Gary C. Thomas and Marilou Thomas, Trustees of the Gary And Marilou Thomas Trust, Ellsworth, to Jeffrey Dee Caldwell Gordon and Elizabeth Lynn Cross Gordon, Manassas, Va., as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Barbra L. Mortimer, Marynard, Mass., to Paul Markosian and Lorena Strearns, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Chadd E. Blanchard, Surry, to Marie K. Blanchard, Southwest Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Robert D. Morang Jr. and Brandi A. Morang, Ellsworth, to Gregory M. Murray and Alicia J. Briggs, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

FRANKLIN

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Franklin, to Kathy L. Zerrien and Julie A. Curtis, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

William D. Bellatty, Franklin, Cynthia G. Bellatty, Watsonville, Calif., William F. Bellatty, Los Angeles, Calif., Brianna L. Bauen, f/k/a Brianna L. Bellatty, Watsonville, Calif., to Randy A. Gravel, Brewer, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Tracy Harold Dorgan, Kittery, to Heather E. Dorgan and Tracy H. Dorgan, Trustees of the Dorgan Family Trust of 2017, Kittery, land. Warranty Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Vikkie Minadeo, Erie, Pa., to Vikki Minadeo, Erie, Pa., and Jennifer M. Minadeo, Tulsa, Okla., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Russell T. Stagg, East Seteauket, N.Y., to Gregory R. Stagg, Ellicott City, Md., and Jeffrey T. Stagg, Sayville, N.Y., as tenants in common, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Rexford M. Faulkingham, Steuben, to Jeffrey D. Grant, Prospect Harbor, land. Warranty Deed.

HANCOCK

Ralph G. Steinhardt III, Takoma, Md., Personal Representative of the Estate of Mary H. Steinhardt, to Ralph G. Steinhardt III, Trustee of the Mary H. Steinhardt Trust, Takoma, Md., a 25 percent interest in common, land. Deed of Distribution.

Ralph G. Steinhardt III, Trustee of the Mary H. Steinhardt Trust, Takoma, Md., to Ralph G. Steinhardt III, Trustee of the Real Property Trust, a 25 percent interest in common, land. Trustee’s Deed.

Mikael C. Carstanjen and Mary E. Carstanjen, Brewster, Mass., to Albert Jensen, Trenton, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Michael M. Bryant, Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Robin B. Fey, Phoenix, N.Y., Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Andrew J. Blue, to Michael M. Bryant, Syracuse, N.Y., and Robin B. Fey, Phoenix, N.Y., Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Shirley Blue, land with buildings including mobile home. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

LAMOINE

Merrill H. Davis and Mildred A. Davis, Lamoine, to Gregory P. Dorr, Trustee of the Merrill H. Davis Real Estate Trust, Bangor, land. Release Deed.

Merrill H. Davis and Mildred A. Davis, Lamoine, to Gregory P. Dorr, Trustee of the Merrill H. Davis Real Estate Trust, Bangor, land. Release Deed.

Merrill H. Davis and Mildred A. Davis, Lamoine, to Gregory P. Dorr, Trustee of the Merrill H. Davis Real Estate Trust, Bangor, land. Release Deed.

Merrill H. Davis and Mildred A. Davis, Lamoine, to Gregory P. Dorr, Trustee of the Merrill H. Davis Real Estate Trust, Bangor, land. Release Deed.

Merrill H. Davis and Mildred A. Davis, Lamoine, to Gregory P. Dorr, Trustee of the Merrill H. Davis Real Estate Trust, Bangor, land. Release Deed.

Merrill H. Davis and Mildred A. Davis, Lamoine, to Gregory P. Dorr, Trustee of the Merrill H. Davis Real Estate Trust, Bangor, land. Release Deed.

Christopher Michael Norris, Ellsworth, to Broughman Builders Inc., Ellsworth, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Christina Heiniger, Lamoine, to Arthur H. Wittine and Linda J. Whittine, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joanne Malmberg, Southington, Conn., to Henry Richard Lescynski and Nancy Alice Lescynski, Trustees of the Henry and Nancy Lescynski Living Trust, Richmond, N.H., as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

MARIAVILLE

David W. Dorr, Mariaville, to Madeline Hilyard, Bass Harbor, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Rebecca J. Sargent, Ellsworth, Trustee of the Geneva M. Frost Living Trust, to Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Hancock, land with all improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

The Inhabitants of the Town of Mount Desert, to Island Housing Trust, Mount Desert, land with any improvements. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Mount Desert, to Island Housing Trust, Mount Desert, land with improvements. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Ignazio Frigerio and Vivian Frigerio, Littleton, Colo., Trustee of the Grantor Trust for benefit of Vivian Frigerio, to Sharon Kennedy Bukulmez, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Trustee’s Deed.

Janice Gilbert, Seal Harbor, to Bruce A. Haines and Lindy H. Haines, Phippsburg, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

ORLAND

Lisa L. Winters, Orland, to Wade Moore, Anniston, Ala., land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Ingrid C. Stanley, Nobleboro, to Jason M. Moore, Tampa, Fla., land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Dianne Wascholl, f/k/a Dianne Christensen, Orland, to Richard W. Stevenson and Colleen Prentiss, Hancock, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

OTIS

Lynn Salisbury, Otis, to Juan M. Solares and Dakota R. Solares, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Warranty Deed.

Harry S. Jones III, Ellsworth, to Maria L. Holman, East Boston, Mass., land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Rudolph P. Sarna, Penobscot, to Rudolph P. Sarna and Ellen Jamieson Sarna, Penobscot, as joint tenants, land with any buildings. Warranty Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Danny L. Edwards and Lori T. Edwards, Holden, to James E. Aucoin Sr. and Sharilynn A. Aucoin, Geismar, La., and Belinda Aucoin Reeder, Dallas, Texas, and Jennifer Auscoin Miller, Coppell, Tex., and James E. Aucoin Jr., Prairieville, La., as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 37, Week 27, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

Charles R. Tracy Jr., and Nancy E. Tracy, Brewer, to Daniel J. Bossie and Rebecca L. Bossie, Carmel, a timeshare estate Unit 21, Week 52, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

STONINGTON

John George Dinkel and Leslie Hawkins Dinkel, Trustees of The Dinkel Family Trust, Irvine, Calif., to David D. Wright, Trustee of the David D. Wright Revocable Trust, and Anne Gay Plimpton, Trustee of The Anne Gay Plimpton Trust, Portland, as equal tenants in common, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard F. Welch, Northport, N.Y., to Ralph W. Odell Jr., Putnam Valley, N.Y., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael P. Framptom-Price and Mary Frampton-Price, United Kingdom, to Sergio H. Descart, Waterboro, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Steven M. Sullivan, South Portland, to Amy A. Brandy, Switzerland, land. Warranty Deed.

Arden E. Davis and Nitaya Davis, Gig Harbor, Wash., to Arden E. Davis and Nitaya Davis, Trustees of the Davis Family Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Arden E. Davis and Nitaya Davis, Gig Harbor, Wash., to Arden E. Davis and Nitaya Davis, Trustees of the Davis Family Trust, land. Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Donna L. Curtis, Milford, to Cheryl L. Sutherland, Bucksport, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Vicki Jean Grindle, Searsport, to Cheryl L. Sutherland, Bucksport, land with any structures. Release Deed.

Cheryl L. Sutherland, Bucksport, to Cheryl L. Sutherland and Wesley Sutherland, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard L. Suter and Tina P. Suter, Somers, Conn., to Rita K. DiRito-Surgal, Chicago, Ill., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Colleen Hyland, Swan’s Island, to Harbor Watch Swan’s Island LLC, Swan’s Island, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Michael D. Devisme II, Bar Harbor, to John W. Goodwin Jr., Southwest Harbor, and Jimmie Awalt, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Karen H. Hartt, Franklin, to Ashley Little and Patrick Ford, Mount Desert, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.