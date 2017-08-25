Property transfers Aug 10 to Aug 16

BAR HARBOR

Howard W. Solomon, Bethesda, Md., to Howard W. Solomon and Elizabeth I. Solomon, Co-Trustees of the Howard W. Solomon Trust, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alexis S. Byrne, Northeast Harbor, to Dipu Mohan Kumar and Michael R. Smith, Mount Desert, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Rebecca Johnson Kerchner, Newtown, Pa., and E. Thomas Johnson Jr., Hull, Mass., to Rebecca Johnson Kerchner, Newtown, Pa., and E. Thomas Johnson Jr., Hull, Mass., land. Deed.

Mary Grace Baker, Cambridge, Mass., to Khalea, LLP, Blue Hill, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Mary L. Gray, Portsmouth, R.I., Personal Representative of the Estate of Thurston L. Gray, to Terrance H. Gray, Bath, a one-half undivided interest, land. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

BROOKLIN

Teimoc Johnson-Ono, a/k/a, Telmoc Johnson-Ono, New York, N.Y., to 120 Reach Road, LLC, Brooklin, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

William Tapley Gregor, Boston, Mass., to Benjamin Moss and Elizabeth A. Moss, Brooksville, as joint tenants, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Pauline T. Jones, Brooksville, to Lynne J. Quinn and Richard J. Quinn, Brooksville, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

BUCKSPORT

The Inhabitants of the Town of Bucksport, to Sandi D. Megno and Brian K. Noyes, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Bucksport, to Troy S. Cary and Terri L. Snow, Prospect, as joint tenants, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Town of Bucksport, to Krystal M. Duda, Bucksport, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

CASTINE

Richard S. Armstrong, Castine, to Richard S. Armstrong and Carol A. Adams, Castine, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Valerie A. Tripp, Dedham, Personal Representative of the Estate of Vance M. Tripp Jr., to Valerie A. Tripp, Dedham, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution.

Valerie A. Tripp. Dedham, Personal Representative of the Estate of Vance M. Tripp Jr., to Valerie A. Tripp, Dedham, land. Deed of Distribution.

DEER ISLE

Ally Bank, Ewing, N.J., to Alley Bank, Ewing, N.J., land. Quitclaim Deed Corporate Grantor.

Edgar John Bullard, III, a/k/a E. John Bullard, New Orleans, La., to Greenlea, LLC, New Orleans, La., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Peter N. Jeffery, Bar Harbor, to Cara M. Fox, Blue Hill, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

Marcia E. Keenan, Ellsworth, to Fay Boles and Patricia Boles, as joint tenants. land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Matthew A. Abbott, Hancock, to John Dickens and Brenda Dickens, Eastbrook, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Joseph P. Healey, Grousse Pointe Farms, Mich., and Kathleen E. Healey, Yonkers, N.Y., to Joseph P. Healey, Gross Pointe Farms, Mich., land. Quitclaim Deed.

ELLSWORTH

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Ellsworth, to Daniel Sleeper and Karen Jacques, Stanwood, Mich., land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

Melanie S. Lee, Franklin, to Jason L. Lee, Ellsworth, land. Release Deed.

Jason L. Lee, Ellsworth, to Jason L. Lee and Lesli M. Lee, Ellsworth, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Marie F. Parker, Blue Hill, to Michael Reisman and Amy M. Reisman, Ellsworth, land. Warranty Deed.

Donna M. Simbeck, Bar Harbor, to Matthew Downs and Sarah White, Hampden, land with all buildings and improvements. Release Deed.

Michael F. Jordan, Ellsworth, to Ken A. Colpaert and Suzanne H. Kane, Bedford, N.H., land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Lillian S. Katsiaficas, Ellsworth and Raymond C. Katsiaficas, Falmouth, to Lillian S. Katsiaficas, Ellsworth and Raymond C. Katsiaficas, land with any and all structures and improvements. Confirmatory Deed.

Rachel A. Schoppe, f/k/a Rachel A. Hyland and Ryan L. Schoppe, Ellworth, to Stephen C. Beal and Sheila K. Beal, Hancock, land. Warranty Deed.

FRANKLIN

Gloria Merrill, Franklin, to Jason D. King, Franklin, land with any improvements, Quitclaim Deed.

Francis Drouin and Judith Drouin, Hancock, to Susan Mac Kelley, Albuquerque, N.M., land. Quitclaim Deed.

William K. Bellatty, Laguna Woods, Calif., to William K. Bellatty, Trustee of the William Kenneth Bellatty Living Trust, Laguna Woods, Calif., land. Quitclaim Deed.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, Okla., to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust, Oklahoma City, Okla., land. Foreclosure Deed.

GOULDSBORO

John R. Moyer and Lois S. Moyer, Sedgwick, to Andrew Ray, Chicago, Ill., land with any and all structures and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

George D. Daley, Gouldsboro, to Euen Wickham and Judy Wickham, Mansfield, Texas, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Eugene A. Worcester and Pamela B. Worcester, Gouldsboro, to Patti A. Porter, Anchorage, Alaska, land with buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

HANCOCK

Nancy T. Forsythe, Hancock, to Kelsey Abbott, Trustee of the Nancy Forsythe Real Estate Trust, Hancock, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

John J. Dunn III and Sadie L. Dunn, Jonesboro, to Ross P. Mawhinney and Ashley M. Mawhinney, Hancock, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Lance H. Fuderburk and Anne S. Funderburk, Scarborough, to Edith Dunham, Brooksville, and Carol H. McGiffert, Washington, D.C., as tenants in common, land with any buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

ORLAND

William H. Carrier, a/k/a William H. Carrier Sr., and Kathryn J. Carrier, Orland, to Eric A. Bagley and Jessica Bagley, Stockton Springs, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

Peter J. De Vries, Deer Isle, to Patrick A. Randall, Bradford, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Sandra Wynne, Branford, Conn., to Douglas R. Bates and Melanie A. Bates, Penobscot, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard L. McKay and Judy I. McKay, Penobscot, to Richard L. McKay II and Betty Jo McKay, Penobscot, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Frank P. Dunton, Rockport, Mass., to Julie B. Christopher, Trustee of the Julie B. Christopher Revocable Trust, Keswick, Va., land. Warranty Deed.

Dona J. Parker, Trustee of The 2004 Myers/Parker Family Revocable Trust, to Dona J. Parker, Southwest Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

David A. and Lauria R. O’Connell, Camden, to David J. Ezzlo and Theresa L. LaPlante, Cumberland, as joint tenants, a timeshare estate, Unit 18, Week 22, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed.

David W. Larson, Southwest Harbor, to David W. Larson and Moira L. Larson, Southwest Harbor, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Richard J. Cegelis, Southwest Harbor, to Bruce A. Manger and Suzanne B. Manger, Baltimore, Md., land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Raymond D. Baril, Norwood, Mass., and Kathryn M. Baril, Middleton, Mass., to Raymond D. Baril, Norwood, Mass., a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 34, Week 34, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership – Even).

Raymond D. Baril, Norwood, Mass., to Raymond D. Baril, Norwood, Mass., and Ann P. Kearney, Norwood, Mass., a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 34, Week 34, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-Even).

Rose Legassey, Millinocket, to Gary E. Withnell and Susan A. Withnell, Westminster, Md., a 50 percent interest, a timeshare estate, Unit 28, Week 25, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Warranty Deed (Co-Ownership-Even).

Beverly M. Baross, Cape Elizabeth, to William M. Cramer, Delray Beach, Fla., a timeshare estate, Unit 13, Week 1, Harbor Ridge Condominium. Quitclaim Deed.

Catherine E. Obbard, Florence, Mass., Philip B. Obbard, Albany, Calif., Edward G. Obbard, Berkeley, Calif., and Laura Obbard Brightman, Cambridge, Mass., to Indian Lot Cottage, LLC, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SORRENTO

Cheryl Gordon, Sorrento, to Ann F. Blood, Lamoine, land. Warranty Deed.

John G. Mickel and Sandra A. Mickel, Sorrento, to Jonathan Keenan Mickel, Sullivan, land with any improvements. Warranty Deed.

STONINGTON

Lawrence R. Billings and Jane C. Billings, Bangor, to Lisa Billings-Lindsey, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SULLIVAN

Joan P. Bailey, Harrington, to Steven W. Battis Jr. and Sandy Taylor, Franklin, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Debra K. Bumbaugh, Bar Harbor, to Frederick A. Ashmore Jr., Hancock, land with all buildings and improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas M. Bazzolo and Johanna S. Bazzolo, Sullivan, to Teresa M. Knaub, Gouldsboro, land. Warranty Deed.

SURRY

Lloyd Beal, Ellsworth, Trustee of the Norma S. Beal Trust, to Benjamin Beal, Ellsworth, land with all buildings. Trustee’s Deed.

Kelly R. Kohute, Surry, to Julie J. Tilden, Ellsworth, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Seaboard Federal Credit Union, to Linnehan Acceptance, Inc., Ellsworth, land with mobile home. Quitclaim Deed.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Kurt P. Tamulonis and Hilary Tamulonis, Swan’s Island, to Joseph Boisvert and Denise Boisvert, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 39

Meldon H. Carmichael, Greenbush, to Vanessa Carmichael, Greenbush, land with any buildings. Release Deed.

TREMONT

John Ahlgren and Mary Ahlgren, Trustees of the JBK Family Trust, to Kerstin Breidenthal, Santa Cruz, Calif., a one half interest, and to Josiah Ahlgren, Sanbornton, N.H., a one-half interest, as tenants in common, land with buildings. Warranty Deed.

Chris Peterson and Vanessa Pinkham, Seal Cove, to Mark A. Harriott Sr., Bernard, land. Warranty Deed.

TRENTON

Norman E. Rogers Jr., Trustee of the Frederic W. Warner Living Trust, New Hartford, Conn., to Caroline A. Douglas, Timothy W., Douglas and Neve E. Douglas, Hulls Cove, land with any buildings or improvements. Trustees Deed.