Property transfers April 24 to April 28

BAR HARBOR

Sharon L. Oliver, Lamoine, Personal Representative of The Estate of Mary M. Grindle, to Susan L. Oliver, Lamoine, and Susan L. Klopfstein, Bar Harbor, as tenants in common, land with buildings and improvements. Personal Representatives’ Deed of Distribution.

Lucy E. Williams and Alton L. Pinkham, Mount Desert, to Aimee E. Smith and Tracy W. Harding, Hampden, as joint tenants, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Kebo Properties LLC, Bar Harbor, to Melisa D. Rowland and Scott W. Henggeler Trustee of The Rowland Henggeler Living Trust, Bar Harbor, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

BLUE HILL

Alan H. Birk and Jane O. Birk, New London, N.H., to Alan H. Birk and Jane O. Birk, Trustees of The Alan H. Birk and Jane O. Birk Irrevocable Trust, New London, N.H., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Alan H. Birk and Jane O. Birk, New London, N.H., to Susan Birk, Burlington, Conn., Trustee of the Blue Hill Toddy Pond Trust, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Ronald F. Cote Jr. and Christine P. Cote, previously referred to as Christine P. Coty, Blue Hill, to Timothy Cote, Aurora, Faith Snow, Blue Hill, and April Chapman, Blue Hill, as tenants in common land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

William W. Bouton III, Sandy Hook, Conn., Domiciliary Foreign Personal Representative of the Estate of Betty Lou Brown Osborne, to Robert Beawick and Marechal Brown, Brooklyn, N.Y., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements. Personal Representative’s Deed of Sale.

Karen D. Frangoulis, Blue Hill, as Trustee of the Karen D. Frangoulis Revocable Trust, to Rachel Lyn Randall, Blue Hill, land. Trustee’s Deed.

Karen D. Frangoulis, Blue Hill, as Trustee of the Karen D. Frangoulis Revocable Trust, to Karen D. Frangoulis, Blue Hill, as Trustee of the Karen D. Frangoulis Revocable Trust, land. Confirmatory Trustee’s Deed.

BROOKSVILLE

Edward W. Wendell Jr. and Mary M. Wendell, Trustees of The Winneganek Nominee Trust, Milton, Mass., to Marc S. Tucker and Kathleen Bonk Tucker, Brooksville, as tenants in common, land. Trustee’s Deed.

Edward A. Fox and Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to Merrill Lynch Bank & Trust Co., FSB, f/k/a Merrill Lynch Trust Company, FSA, Co-Trustees of The Edward A. Fox Revocable Trust, to 81 Point Road LLC, Lewiston, land. Trustee’s Deed.

Brent H. Harmon and Diane P. Harmon, Brooksville, to Joe Adam and Norma Adam, Brooksville, as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Warranty Deed.

BUCKSPORT

Bangor Savings Bank, Bangor, to Mark Wood, Penobscot, land with any improvements. Release Deed.

Claire L. Jamieson, Holden, to Kevin D. Hopkins and Kim L. Hopkins, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

DEDHAM

Grace Webber Harris, Dedham, to Amanda Duffey and Eric Duffey, Waterboro, as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

Brianna Lambert, Dedham, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jason Anthony Lambert, to Brianna Lambert, Dedham, land. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative (Intestate).

DEER ISLE

Nancy Harter Rumsey, Tiburon, Calif., to Anne D. Albrecht, Mill Valley, Calif., land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Omar Gonzalez and Dusty Eagen, Dallas, Texas, to Thomas Van Buren and Ann Van Buren, Little Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

EASTBROOK

John Richard Perry, Harpswell, and Mary Esther Perry, Burke, Va., Personal Representatives of The Estate of Martha Jane Laffin Perry, to John Richard Perry, Harpswell, Mary Esther Perry, Burke, Va., Margaret Helen Perry, Elliston, Va., and Thomas Laffin Perry, Charlottesville, Va., as joint tenants, land with any and all structures and improvements. Deed of Distribution by Personal Representative.

ELLSWORTH

Paul L. Grant, Ellsworth, to Andrew Jones, Northeast Harbor, land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Thomas B. Wheatley, Ellsworth, to Thomas B. Wheatley and Cynthia C. Wheatley, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Jo Anne Dauphinee, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jon R. Dauphinee, a/k/a John R. Dauphinee, to Scott Rand and Nancy Husarik, Candia, N.H., land with any improvements. Deed of Sale by Personal Representative (Testate).

The Inhabitants of The City of Ellsworth, to Hancock Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Inc., Ellsworth, land with all buildings and improvements. Corrective Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Municipality of Ellsworth, to Jack Wentworth, Hancock, land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of The Municipality of Ellsworth, to Keith Parsons and Melissa Parsons, St. Petersburg, Fla., land. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

FRANKLIN

Sally A. McKinnon, Bangor, to Daniel A. Hurley III, Franklin, land with buildings. Release Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Gregory K. Gilka, Machias, to Mark A. Harvill, Spring City, Pa., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, Coppell, Texas, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, Coppell, Texas, land. Quitclaim Deed Corporate Grantor.

LAMOINE

Helen F. Meyer, Ellsworth, Personal Representative of the Estate of Peter F. Meyer, to Timber H. Gorman, Trenton, land with any improvements. Confirmatory Deed.

Rebecca Anne Reiner, f/k/a Rebecca A. R. Good, Rebecca Good, and Rebecca R. Good, a/k/a Rebecca R. Reiner and Rebecca A. Reiner, Ind., to Jenny Parker Nichols and Matthew J. Nichols, Lamoine, land with all improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

MOUNT DESERT

Kyndar Proprietary LTD, as Trustee for Drayton Superannuation Fund, Australia, to Catherine Drayton and Whitney Drayton, Australia, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

ORLAND

TD Bank, N.A., Portland, to HDO, LLC, Ellsworth, land with buildings. Quitclaim Deed.

Lawrence D. Barrows, East Orland, to Lois J. Barrows, East Orland, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

OSBORN

Byron Hoffman and Linda Hoffman, Osborn, to Brenda S. Kuntz and Bruce M. Purpura, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

PENOBSCOT

Lakeville Shores Inc., Winn, to Shaun R. Mason Jr., Ellsworth. land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

SEDGWICK

Robert E. Jones, Sedgwick, to Robert E. Jones, Trustee of the Robert E. Jones Revocable Trust, Sedgwick, land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

STONINGTON

Robert J. Walters and Jane N. Walters, Harpswell, to Liam K. Lawford and Laura C. Lawford, Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land. Quitclaim Deed.

Martha R. Pappas, Auburn, Mass., Personal Representative of The Estate of Arthur M. Pappas, and Martha R. Pappas, Auburn, Alice Shakman, Worcester, Mass., and Barbara L. Morse, Acton, Mass., Trustees of the Arthur M. and Martha R. Pappas Foundation, Stoneham, Mass., to Martha R. Pappas, Auburn, Mass., a one half interest, land with buildings. Deed of Distribution by Personal Repetitive and Trustees.

SULLIVAN

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to Joseph Winne & Lisa Ranco, Sullivan, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to Brenda Turner & Thomas Smith, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

The Inhabitants of the Municipality of Sullivan, to Flipping Crazy, LLC, as joint tenants, land with buildings. Municipal Quitclaim Deed.

SURRY

Christopher R. Sargent, Surry, to Coastline Homes Land, Hancock, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Michael Zboray, f/k/a Michael Martin-Zboray, Surry, to Heather D. Martin, f/k/a Heather D. Martin-Zboray, Bar Harbor, land with any buildings or improvements. Release Deed.

Heather D. Martin, Bar Harbor, to Nathan Hodge, Arlington, Va., land with buildings or improvements. Warranty Deed.

Ann Mudge Backer, The Plains, Va., to Ann Mudge Backer, Georgia H. Herbert, and George Grayson, Trustee of The William M. Backer Revocable Trust, The Plains, Va., land with improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TOWNSHIP 10

Donald R. Hogue and Paula J. Hogue, Woonsocket, R.I., to Donald R. Hogue and Paula J. Hogue, Trustees of The Hogue Family Revocable Living Trust, Woonsocket, R.I., land. Quitclaim Deed.

TREMONT

Nancy E. Lincoln, Bass Harbor, to Carol S. Fremont-Smith and Bethany M. Woods, Trustees of the Carol S. Fremont-Smith 1973 Trust, Boston, Mass., land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

TRENTON

Timothy H. Gott, Southwest Harbor, to Jonathon Sargent, Trenton, land with any improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

Ryan W. Kelley, Bangor, to Patrick Casey Shannon and Kaylee Anne Rosborough, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements. Quitclaim Deed.

VERONA ISLAND

Gertrude P. Fraser, Verona Island, to Kenneth P. Fraser and Ron Kamann, Verona Island, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements. Corrective Warranty Deed.

Kenneth P. Fraser and Ron Kamann, Verona Island, to Robert M. Coggeshall and Suzanne M. Coggeshall, Bethlehem, N.H., as joint tenants, land. Warranty Deed.

WINTER HARBOR

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-3, by Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, as Attorney-In-Fact, West Palm Beach, Fla. to Henry Martin Hoffmann, Orlando, Fla., land. Quitclaim Deed.

Joshua R. Shafer, Brookline, Mass., to Joshua R. Shafer and Keri A. Campiola, Brookline, Mass., land with any buildings. Quitclaim Deed.