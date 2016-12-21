Time for a history lesson

Dear Editor:

Perhaps “Professor” Ott should go back to school and study American history. Our country’s founders, in their wisdom, established the Electoral College, whereby every state would have a vote for each member of its representatives in Congress, thereby assuring that every state had representation in the election of the president.

If the election were decided by straight popular vote, then California and New York would elect our president as the rest of us, including Maine, stood by and watched. As it is, California and New York already have more electoral votes than any other state based on population. Stop whining and support our democracy.

John C. Fuller

Brooklin